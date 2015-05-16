Giro d'Italia: Quotes from the finish line of stage 8

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) on the stage 8 start line in Fuiggi Image 2 of 5 Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru (Astana) waves to his fans at the start of stage 8 Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is up to third overall on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov will be a happy man (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia returned into the mountains with the second summit finish of this year's race at Campitello Matese on Saturday. Benat Intxausti (Movistar) took a fine win for his team after a late attack out of the day's main breakaway. The battle behind for the maglia rosa, however, saw attacks rain down on Alberto Contador from rivals Richie Porte and Fabio Aru. The Spaniard held firm, despite his shoulder injury, and even extended his slender lead to four seconds.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

"I’m really happy. Yesterday and today have been really hard days. Today it was incredible until the break went. Then at the end Astana made it difficult for us. Aru and Richie both wanted to attack but I think that I responded quite well. Now I’m off to rest.

"It was obvious that Aru was going to attack today. Richie and Fabio are both here to win and that’s what they’re trying to do. They tried to get me, they tried to attack me and despite the fall I’ve been able to respond."

Fabio Aru (Astana)

"I had a fantastic team and you could see the work that they’ve done. We managed to get Landa out there and I’m really happy with how it’s gone today. I think Contador is fine, there’s nothing wrong with him."

Benat Intxausti (Movistar Team)

"I knew that those in the front would be strong so I just had to wait, and wait and conserve my energy. It worked for me. I was getting time gaps all the time and knew that when we had 1:30 that I had to attack and that I couldn’t wait anymore. It felt like an age to me but I managed and I enjoyed getting there on my own.

"I’m here to win stages. That’s why I came here. I had a bad day and lost nine minutes in the heat so I’ll take advantage of my win today and we’ve got a long way to go. I’ll also go for the mountains jersey."

Oleg Tinkov (owner of Tinkoff-Saxo)

"It seems like Alberto is okay. I’m glad, I’m very happy. He had to answer those attacks and I knew that he was in pain but he fought back. He’s an incredible champion."