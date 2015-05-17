Video: Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 8 on the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 5 Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Another day in pink for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador looking happy on the podium for the first time in a few days since dislocating his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fabio Aru (Astana) looks back to see if Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is still there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador survived the first major test of his dislocated shoulder at the Giro d'Italia on the road to Campitello Matese, even extending his overall lead by a further two seconds thanks to early time bonus to ensure he will spend at least another day in the pink jersey. Having skipped the media responsibilities of the pink jersey holder in recent stages due to his injury, Contador spoke with reporters after the stage, starting off by describing his sensations from the eighth stage of the Giro.

"I'm happy. Today was an important stage for me because I had to see how my shoulder felt and I am pleased because I could keep both Fabio Aru a Richie Porte under control which was the objective and we’ve still got a good position overall. From here on, I think things will start to move in my favour," Contador said. "I'm able to race, because if I wasn't, I'd be a long way down overall because you don't pedal as naturally as normal and your legs notice that."

Contador was able to repond to the attacks by both Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Sky) on the climb and added that he young Italian Aru is the "the number one rival."

