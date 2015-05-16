Trending

Giro d'Italia: Intxausti wins stage 8 summit finish at Campitello Matese

Injured Contador stays in pink after second mountaintop finish

Image 1 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) give a victory salute after winning stage 8

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) give a victory salute after winning stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 120

Beñat Intxausti on the podium

Beñat Intxausti on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 120

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 120

Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)

Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 120

Silvan Dillier (BMC) prepares for the stage

Silvan Dillier (BMC) prepares for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 120

Some fans with their sign reminding the peloton of Juve's semi final victory over Real Madrid in the champions league and that another Italian victory over Spain is on the cards at the Giro

Some fans with their sign reminding the peloton of Juve's semi final victory over Real Madrid in the champions league and that another Italian victory over Spain is on the cards at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 120

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 120

At the Giro the riders Fight For Pink

At the Giro the riders Fight For Pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 120

Yury Trofimov ( Team Katusha) crosses the line

Yury Trofimov ( Team Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 120

The finish at Campitello Matese was a busy affair

The finish at Campitello Matese was a busy affair
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 120

Leopold König (Team Sky)

Leopold König (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 120

Domenico Pozzovivo made a visiit to the race today sporting bandages on his head from his crash a few days earlier

Domenico Pozzovivo made a visiit to the race today sporting bandages on his head from his crash a few days earlier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 120

Alberto Contador looking happy on the podium for the first time in a few days since dislocating his shoulder

Alberto Contador looking happy on the podium for the first time in a few days since dislocating his shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 120

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 120

Jan Polanc lost the KOM jersey today

Jan Polanc lost the KOM jersey today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 120

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 120

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 120

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 120

Kévin Reza (FDJ.fr)

Kévin Reza (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 120

Domenico Pozzovivo sits down with journalists for an interview as he made a return to the race after crashing out earlier in the week

Domenico Pozzovivo sits down with journalists for an interview as he made a return to the race after crashing out earlier in the week
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 120

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 120

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec) in the breakaway

Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 120

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) digging deep

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) digging deep
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 120

Beñat Intxausti moves into the mountains classification lead

Beñat Intxausti moves into the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 120

Another day in pink for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Another day in pink for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 120

Only 13 stages remain until the 2015 Giro d'Italia winner receives this trophy

Only 13 stages remain until the 2015 Giro d'Italia winner receives this trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 120

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go on the attack on the stage 8 final climb

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go on the attack on the stage 8 final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 120

Mikel Landa (Astana) gets a gap and finishes second on the day

Mikel Landa (Astana) gets a gap and finishes second on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rides to a solo stage win at the Giro d'Italia

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rides to a solo stage win at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) on the final climb to Campitello Matese

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) on the final climb to Campitello Matese
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 120

Damiano Cunego attacks on the final climb

Damiano Cunego attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 120

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 120

Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs

Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in an attack

Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana) put the GC under pressure with an effort on the climb

Fabio Aru (Astana) put the GC under pressure with an effort on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 120

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 120

Mikel Landa (Astana) was disappointed to miss out on the stage win

Mikel Landa (Astana) was disappointed to miss out on the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 120

Fabio Aru after finishing the stage

Fabio Aru after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 120

Beñat Intxausti celebrates his second career Giro d'Italia stage win

Beñat Intxausti celebrates his second career Giro d'Italia stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 120

Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) finished just ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana)

Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) finished just ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) won stage 8

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) won stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had no trouble defending his overall race lead

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had no trouble defending his overall race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 120

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 120

Tinkoff Saxo work for Alberto Contador

Tinkoff Saxo work for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 120

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 120

Carlos Betancur (AG2R)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 120

The day's main break on stage 8

The day's main break on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 120

Tinkoff Saxo lead the Giro d'Italia on stage 8

Tinkoff Saxo lead the Giro d'Italia on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) is on his way to winning stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) is on his way to winning stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the attack

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador on the final climb

Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 120

Astana were a dominant force on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Astana were a dominant force on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) on the attack

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 120

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) was in the day's breakaway

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) was in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 120

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana) looks back to see if Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is still there

Fabio Aru (Astana) looks back to see if Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is still there
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 120

Mikel Landa (Astana) attacks from the field to take second place in stage 8

Mikel Landa (Astana) attacks from the field to take second place in stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky) Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 120

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 120

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 120

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) survives the attacks and hold onto the leader's jersey in stage 8

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) survives the attacks and hold onto the leader's jersey in stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) solo on the final climb

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) solo on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti
Image 74 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the GC contenders over the stage 8 finish line in fourth

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the GC contenders over the stage 8 finish line in fourth
Image 75 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti wins Giro d'Italia stage 8

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti wins Giro d'Italia stage 8
Image 76 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti gives a thumbs up on the stage 8 podium

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti gives a thumbs up on the stage 8 podium
Image 77 of 120

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti on the podium as the stage 8 winner

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti on the podium as the stage 8 winner
Image 79 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the stage 8 podium presentation

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the stage 8 podium presentation
Image 80 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti takes a solo stage 8 win at the Giro d'Italia

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti takes a solo stage 8 win at the Giro d'Italia
Image 81 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia
Image 82 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti
Image 83 of 120

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti
Image 84 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is back on the podium as the leader of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is back on the podium as the leader of the Giro d'Italia
Image 85 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked his breakaway companions on the summit finish

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked his breakaway companions on the summit finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attempted to race to the finish line alone

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attempted to race to the finish line alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 120

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the large breakaway on stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the large breakaway on stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 120

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) in the day's move

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) in the day's move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 120

Tinkoff-Saxo guard their injured team leader Alberto Contador

Tinkoff-Saxo guard their injured team leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his overall race lead on the summit finish at Campitello Matese

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his overall race lead on the summit finish at Campitello Matese
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Franco Pellizzoti (Androni Giocattoli) chasing on the final climb

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Franco Pellizzoti (Androni Giocattoli) chasing on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was in the day's break and attacked solo on the final climb

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was in the day's break and attacked solo on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 120

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi)

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 120

was in the day's breakaway

was in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 120

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 120

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 120

Alexander Prosev (Katusha)

Alexander Prosev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 120

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) tried to make it to the finish line ahead of the chasing field

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) tried to make it to the finish line ahead of the chasing field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 120

The peloton during stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton during stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 120

It rained on the peloton during stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

It rained on the peloton during stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 120

Giant-Alpecin heads to the stage 8 start line in Fiuggi

Giant-Alpecin heads to the stage 8 start line in Fiuggi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 120

Stage 7 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) on his way to the stage 8 start line at the Giro

Stage 7 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) on his way to the stage 8 start line at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 120

Manabu Ishibashi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Manabu Ishibashi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 120

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls to the stage 8 start line

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls to the stage 8 start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 120

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) ahead of stage 8

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) ahead of stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 120

Giro d'Italia pink balloons

Giro d'Italia pink balloons
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 120

The peloton racing through Giro d'Italia stage 8 along the coast

The peloton racing through Giro d'Italia stage 8 along the coast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 120

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was in the breakaway today

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was in the breakaway today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 120

The peloton racing toward the summit finish at of stage 8

The peloton racing toward the summit finish at of stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 120

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leading the remnants of the breakaway

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leading the remnants of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 120

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leading Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leading Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 120

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some food during stage 8

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some food during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 120

Alberto Contador(Tinkoff-Saxo) survives second summit finish despite should injury

Alberto Contador(Tinkoff-Saxo) survives second summit finish despite should injury
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 120

Fabio Aru (Astana) waves to his fans at the start of stage 8

Fabio Aru (Astana) waves to his fans at the start of stage 8
Image 118 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) on the stage 8 start line in Fuiggi

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) on the stage 8 start line in Fuiggi
Image 119 of 120

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 8

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 8
Image 120 of 120

Riders wait to start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in the rain

Riders wait to start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in the rain

Spain enjoyed a great day all round on the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia as Movistar's Beñat Intxausti took a fine solo win at the summit of Campitello Matese, while compatriot Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) answered the doubts about the state of his damaged shoulder by managing to retain his grip on the maglia rosa.

Related Articles

Intxausti bounces back from rough start to the Giro d'Italia to take summit victory

Indeed, Contador not only showed that he was well capable of responding to the attacks of Astana's Fabio Aru and Sky's Richie Porte despite the subluxation of his left shoulder he suffered when he crashed two days ago, but even managed to double his narrow lead over Aru when he took two bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint.

Intxausti described himself as showing "real sangfroid" as claimed the second Giro stage win of his career. Part of a group that spent more than half the stage chasing a minute or so behind breakaway riders Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing), Intxausti joined up with IAM Cycling's Sébastien Reichenbach on the final climb in chasing down Kruiswijk, the strongest of the leading trio.

With 4km remaining, Reichenbach and Intxausti rode past the fading Kruiswijk. The Swiss IAM rider had looked the stronger of the pair, setting a fierce pace as Intxausti appeared to be struggling to stay on his wheel. But, three kilometres from the finish, the Spaniard came to life, sprinting away from young Reichenbach and never looking likely to be caught even after the maglia rosa group upped its pace a few hundred metres down the road behind him.

"I was really cold-blooded today in my tactics," he explained. "I knew that the group in front would be incredibly strong, especially Kruiswijk, but we kept pulling and towards the finish we managed to get on terms with him, and then I made my move.

"I was aware that there would be attacks from behind and that Astana were setting a fast pace. I was getting time gaps all the time and when the gap dropped to a minute and a half I knew I had to go. I kept going at a good pace and even though it felt like an age to me I managed to hang on. After this I'll keep looking for stage wins, which was always the plan for the race. I've got no aims for the GC after having a bad day in the heat and losing nine minutes. There are plenty of mountains left for other opportunities, though, and perhaps even a shot at the mountains jersey."

Having set the pace from almost 30km out, it was very clear Astana were intending to attack towards the top part of the climb to Campitello Matese. After teammates Diego Rosa, Tanel Kangert and Paolo Tiralongo had slimmed down the maglia rosa group, Astana leader Aru attacked just inside the 5km banner.

Initially, the only man able to respond was his teammate Mikel Landa. But Contador, Porte and Rigoberto Urán did scramble back up to the Astana duo, only to see Landa fire away on his own in pursuit of the stage win. That turned out to be a quest in vain, as was Aru's attempt to wrest the pink jersey from Contador's shoulders.

Sky's Leopold König took up the pacemaking until 2004 Giro winner Damiano Cunego rolled back the years with an attack inside the final 2km. 'The Little Prince's moment was fleeting, however, as Aru made another move, although the Sardinian couldn't open up a significant gap.

Porte was quickly on his wheel, with Contador and a resurgent Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) soon in touch as well. Porte countered with an attack of his own, then went hard again. All the while, Contador hung in, defending his lead doggedly as he had said he would.

"I'm really happy with the way it's gone today, just as I was yesterday,” said Contador. "They've been very tough days and today's stage was incredibly hard until the break went. At the end, Astana made it difficult for us, and then so did Aru and Richie. It was obvious that Aru was going to attack, he's come here to win the race just as Richie has. They tried to attack me, but despite the fall I've been able to respond. It was good to save the day and now I've got to think about resting."

How it unfolded

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni), Branislau Samoilau (CCC), Roger Kluge (IAM), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal), Rubén Fernández (Movistar), Eduard Grosu (Nippo Fantini), and Elia Favilli (SouthEast), soon to be joined by a clearly eager Danielson. But it wasn't going to be their day.

Behind them, the peloton split, and race leader Contador found himself in the second group. That encouraged the front half of the peloton to press on hard, engulfing the nine breakaway riders as they did so.

The gap between the two groups swelled to a minute, before closing down, enabling maglia rosa Contador and his teammates to work their way up to the very front of affairs. In the midst of that action, Contador picked up two bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint, thereby doubling his lead over Aru to four seconds.

As the groups merged, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away, and the Dutchman quickly gained a significant lead. Ten riders went off in pursuit of Kruiswijk, as the pace finally began to settle down in the peloton, where Tinkoff-Saxo took control.

A lack of collaboration among the group chasing Kruiswijk led to Franco Pellizotti (Androni) and Betancur clipping away on their own. The pair quickly went across the gap to the Dutchman, and the trio became a quartet when Vandewalle joined them.

With four strong riders working together at the front, their lead over the peloton grew to more than nine minutes. Even the loss of Pellizotti, who fell back to the group chasing around 40 seconds to a minute behind, didn't slow their impetus much.

The leading trio's lead was still above seven minutes with 29km to race, when Astana suddenly moved en masse to the front of the peloton. Diego Rosa initially set the pace, which quickly resulted in a minute being trimmed from the lead held by Kruiswijk, Vandewalle and Betancur, who had managed to push their advantage out over the Pellizotti group behind to 1-23 going onto the first-category 16km climb to Campitello Matese.

With 12km to race, the leading trio reached the first significant ramps on the final climb. By now their lead had tumbled to less than four minutes, and this was the cue for Betancur to accelerate. For a few moments the Colombian looked set to go solo, but Kruiswijk closed the gap and then countered with an attack of his own.

The Dutchman looked impressive for a few kilometres, but the pain became increasingly evident as Intxausti and Reichenbach closed in. With 6km left, this pair were a minute in arrears, with the peloton another two minutes further back. Another kilometre further on, and Intxausti and the powerful Reichenbach were on him.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4:51:34
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:31
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:45
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:53
13Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
14Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
15Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:55
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing0:01:57
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:03
26Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:18
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:30
28Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:46
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:14
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
31Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:00
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:47
34Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
35Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:49
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:07:46
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:57
41David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:00
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:40
44Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:09:19
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:23
59Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:38
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:18
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:58
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
69Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
71Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
74Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
76Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:13:43
77Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:19
82Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
88Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
89Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
94Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:48
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
106Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
109Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
110Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
111Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
114Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
116Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
119Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
121Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
122Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
125Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
126Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
127Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
132Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
136Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
137Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
138Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
147Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
149Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
150Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
152Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:02
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
154Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:10
155Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:24:07
157Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
158Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:17
160Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
161Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
163Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
164Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
166Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
167Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
168Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
170Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
171Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
172Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
173Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
174Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
175Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
176Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
177Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
178Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
179Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
180Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
181Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
182Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
183Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
184Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
185Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
186Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:30:02
187Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:58
188Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
189Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
6Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky5
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
14Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
3Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Azzuri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo124pts
2Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale80
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing66
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli31
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
6Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling15
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
11Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
12Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
13Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
10Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1
14Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:36:12
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Team Sky0:01:09
4BMC Racing Team0:03:40
5Cannondale-Garmin0:07:12
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:56
7Lotto Soudal0:10:27
8IAM Cycling0:11:40
9Team Katusha0:15:04
10FDJ.fr0:18:15
11Lampre-Merida0:19:05
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:48
13Bardiani CSF0:24:56
14AG2R La Mondiale0:28:10
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:14
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:41
17Southeast0:33:45
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:34:22
19Androni Giocattoli0:34:49
20Trek Factory Racing0:40:03
21Orica GreenEdge0:40:54
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:04

Team point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team62pts
2Astana Pro Team61
3IAM Cycling25
4Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Nippo - Vini Fantini15
6TEAM SKY14
7Etixx - Quick-Step10
8LottoNL-Jumbo8
9BMC Racing Team7
10Trek Factory Racing5
11Team Katusha3
12AG2R La Mondiale3
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
14Androni Giocattoli3
15Lotto Soudal
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17FDJ.fr
18Bardiani CSF
19Lampre-Merida
20Orica GreenEdge
21Southeast
22Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo32:40:07
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:22
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:16
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:24
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:38
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:44
12Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:24
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:32
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:14
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:55
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:01
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:39
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:49
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:07:50
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:10:24
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:21
26Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:51
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:52
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:58
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:15:52
32Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:07
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:14
34Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:29
35Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:20:31
36Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:21
37Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:26
38Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:01
39Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:40
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:52
41Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:34
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:53
43Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:30:24
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:31
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:15
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:29
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:30
48Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:40
49Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:35:22
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:00
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:36:39
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:36:40
53David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:47
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:53
55Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:12
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:37:50
57Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:02
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:19
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:31
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:41
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:38:59
62Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:39:15
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:51
64Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:50
65Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:48
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:42
67Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:59
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:45:02
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:46:18
70Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:46:25
71Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:46:31
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing0:46:43
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:51
74Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:47:25
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:22
76Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:24
77Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:48
78Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:53
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:02
80Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:27
81Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:02
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:55:53
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:56:16
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:33
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:51
86Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:58:30
87Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:58:43
88Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:58:57
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:02
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:31
91Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:37
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:02:21
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:02:40
94Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:06:01
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:06:33
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:06:38
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:10:43
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:45
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:13:56
100Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:14:12
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:14:28
102Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:14:29
103Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:44
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:56
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:15:57
106Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:16:10
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:39
108Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:06
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:19
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:17:23
111Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:47
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:18:12
113Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:52
114Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:19:48
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:19
116Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:20:52
117Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:21:09
118Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:40
120Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:21:54
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:57
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:22:01
123Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:12
124Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:23:37
125Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:23:58
127Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1:24:03
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:24:39
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:25:45
130Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:47
131Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:25:49
132Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:54
133Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:25:59
134Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:26:34
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:27:03
137Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:06
138Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:27:37
139Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:27:42
140Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:29:06
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:29:34
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:29:37
143Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:30:11
144Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:30:17
145Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:30:28
146Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:30:34
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:31:11
148Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:07
149Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:08
151Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:32:50
152Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:01
153Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:33:17
154Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:33:40
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:25
156Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:36:24
157Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1:37:00
158Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:18
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:34
160Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:40:05
161Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:40:11
162Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:22
163Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:40:43
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:35
165Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:41:56
166Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1:42:07
167Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:42:26
168Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing1:42:39
169Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:42:53
170Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:44:56
171Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:45:13
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:46:02
173Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:46:40
174Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:47:53
175Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:48:28
176Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:48:48
177Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:05
178Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:53:31
179Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:54:23
180Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:57:25
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:59:02
182Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:59:20
183Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:59:55
184Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:02:15
185Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2:04:51
186Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2:05:26
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2:12:14
188Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2:15:39
189Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:17:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky78pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal75
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida50
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing47
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team37
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling36
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling35
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
12Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini32
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team29
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling26
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin26
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice24
23Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
26Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing22
27Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
28Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20
29Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
30Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
33Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
37Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team15
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
39Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
40Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
43Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
44Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr11
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
46Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
48Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
51Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
52Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
53Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
55Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
56Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
57Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
59Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
61Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
63Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
65Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
67Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
68Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
69Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
72Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
73Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
74Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
76Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
77Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1
78Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
79Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
80Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team39pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
5Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
11Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
18Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
22Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
32Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
33Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
37Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
39Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
40Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team32:40:11
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:07:46
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:25
5Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:57
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:27
7Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:36:35
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:37
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:38:55
10Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:39:11
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:44
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:46:21
13Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:20
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:49
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:58
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:29
17Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:58:39
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:58:53
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:59:27
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:33
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:10:39
22Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:14:25
23Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:40
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:18:08
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:48
26Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:08
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:25:45
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:25:50
29Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:29:02
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:30:24
31Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:03
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing1:32:46
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:30
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:40:01
35Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:18
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:40:39
37Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:42:22
38Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:42:49
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:45:09
40Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:48:24
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:48:44
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:54:19
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:57:21
44Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:59:16
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:16:56

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
10Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
12Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
17Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli373pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice225
3Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini224
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF224
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini183
6Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice168
7Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
12Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team149
13Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini149
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo124
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
20Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale80
21Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing66
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli42
23Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
25Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
26Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team23
27Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
33Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling15
38Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
39Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
40Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling15
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
9Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team10
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
11Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice8
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
26Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
27Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
32Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing6
34Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
35Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
38Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling5
39Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale4
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
41Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
42Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
43Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
45Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
46Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
49Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
52Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
53Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
54Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
55Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
62Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
64Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
14Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling2
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
17Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
18Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team97:22:29
2Team Sky0:03:32
3BMC Racing Team0:04:20
4Movistar Team0:05:19
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:46
6TEAM CANNONDALE - GARMIN0:23:06
7LOTTO SOUDAL0:36:09
8Team Katusha0:48:58
9Lampre-Merida0:49:47
10FDJ.fr0:54:57
11Bardiani CSF0:57:25
12Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:39
13IAM Cycling1:10:04
14Orica GreenEdge1:11:51
15Southeast1:19:16
16AG2R La Mondiale1:21:38
17Androni Giocattoli1:43:48
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:54:59
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:59:06
20Nippo - Vini Fantini2:18:03
21Trek Factory Racing2:34:15
22Team Giant-Alpecin3:06:19

Team point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge194pts
2Astana Pro Team188
3Movistar Team141
4Lampre-Merida139
5Southeast118
6Team Sky112
7IAM Cycling112
8BMC Racing Team110
9Tinkoff-Saxo85
10Trek Factory Racing84
11Lotto Soudal79
12Androni Giocattoli78
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo64
14Bardiani CSF63
15Team Katusha57
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team55
17Nippo - Vini Fantini49
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
19Etixx - Quick-Step28
20Team Giant-Alpecin28
21FDJ.fr25
22AG2R La Mondiale15

Latest on Cyclingnews