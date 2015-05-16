Image 1 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) give a victory salute after winning stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 120 Beñat Intxausti on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 120 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 120 Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 120 Silvan Dillier (BMC) prepares for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 120 Some fans with their sign reminding the peloton of Juve's semi final victory over Real Madrid in the champions league and that another Italian victory over Spain is on the cards at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 120 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 120 At the Giro the riders Fight For Pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 120 Yury Trofimov ( Team Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 120 The finish at Campitello Matese was a busy affair (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 120 Leopold König (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 120 Domenico Pozzovivo made a visiit to the race today sporting bandages on his head from his crash a few days earlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 120 Alberto Contador looking happy on the podium for the first time in a few days since dislocating his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 120 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 120 Jan Polanc lost the KOM jersey today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 120 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 120 Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 120 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 120 Kévin Reza (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 120 Domenico Pozzovivo sits down with journalists for an interview as he made a return to the race after crashing out earlier in the week (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 120 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 120 Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Sidermec) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 120 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) digging deep (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 120 Beñat Intxausti moves into the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 120 Another day in pink for Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 120 Only 13 stages remain until the 2015 Giro d'Italia winner receives this trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 120 Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go on the attack on the stage 8 final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 120 Mikel Landa (Astana) gets a gap and finishes second on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) rides to a solo stage win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) on the final climb to Campitello Matese (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 120 Damiano Cunego attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 120 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 120 Tinkoff-Saxo at the head of affairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) puts in an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) put the GC under pressure with an effort on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 120 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 120 Mikel Landa (Astana) was disappointed to miss out on the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 120 Fabio Aru after finishing the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 120 Beñat Intxausti celebrates his second career Giro d'Italia stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 120 Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) finished just ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) won stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had no trouble defending his overall race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 120 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 120 Tinkoff Saxo work for Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 120 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 120 Carlos Betancur (AG2R) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 120 The day's main break on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 120 Tinkoff Saxo lead the Giro d'Italia on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) is on his way to winning stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) leads Alberto Contador on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 120 Astana were a dominant force on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) was in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 120 Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) looks back to see if Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is still there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 120 Mikel Landa (Astana) attacks from the field to take second place in stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) Fabio Aru (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 120 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 120 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 120 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) survives the attacks and hold onto the leader's jersey in stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) solo on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti Image 74 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the GC contenders over the stage 8 finish line in fourth Image 75 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti wins Giro d'Italia stage 8 Image 76 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti gives a thumbs up on the stage 8 podium Image 77 of 120 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti on the podium as the stage 8 winner Image 79 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the stage 8 podium presentation Image 80 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti takes a solo stage 8 win at the Giro d'Italia Image 81 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia Image 82 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti Image 83 of 120 Movistar's Beñat Intxausti Image 84 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is back on the podium as the leader of the Giro d'Italia Image 85 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked his breakaway companions on the summit finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) attempted to race to the finish line alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 120 Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the large breakaway on stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) in the day's move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 120 Tinkoff-Saxo guard their injured team leader Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his overall race lead on the summit finish at Campitello Matese (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Franco Pellizzoti (Androni Giocattoli) chasing on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was in the day's break and attacked solo on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 120 Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 120 was in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 120 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 120 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 120 Alexander Prosev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 120 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) tried to make it to the finish line ahead of the chasing field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 120 The peloton during stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 120 It rained on the peloton during stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 120 Giant-Alpecin heads to the stage 8 start line in Fiuggi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 120 Stage 7 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) on his way to the stage 8 start line at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 106 of 120 Manabu Ishibashi (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 120 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls to the stage 8 start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 120 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) ahead of stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 120 Giro d'Italia pink balloons (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 120 The peloton racing through Giro d'Italia stage 8 along the coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 120 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was in the breakaway today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 120 The peloton racing toward the summit finish at of stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 120 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leading the remnants of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 120 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leading Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 120 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets some food during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 120 Alberto Contador(Tinkoff-Saxo) survives second summit finish despite should injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 120 Fabio Aru (Astana) waves to his fans at the start of stage 8 Image 118 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) on the stage 8 start line in Fuiggi Image 119 of 120 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 8 Image 120 of 120 Riders wait to start stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia in the rain

Spain enjoyed a great day all round on the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia as Movistar's Beñat Intxausti took a fine solo win at the summit of Campitello Matese, while compatriot Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) answered the doubts about the state of his damaged shoulder by managing to retain his grip on the maglia rosa.

Related Articles Intxausti bounces back from rough start to the Giro d'Italia to take summit victory

Indeed, Contador not only showed that he was well capable of responding to the attacks of Astana's Fabio Aru and Sky's Richie Porte despite the subluxation of his left shoulder he suffered when he crashed two days ago, but even managed to double his narrow lead over Aru when he took two bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint.

Intxausti described himself as showing "real sangfroid" as claimed the second Giro stage win of his career. Part of a group that spent more than half the stage chasing a minute or so behind breakaway riders Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing), Intxausti joined up with IAM Cycling's Sébastien Reichenbach on the final climb in chasing down Kruiswijk, the strongest of the leading trio.

With 4km remaining, Reichenbach and Intxausti rode past the fading Kruiswijk. The Swiss IAM rider had looked the stronger of the pair, setting a fierce pace as Intxausti appeared to be struggling to stay on his wheel. But, three kilometres from the finish, the Spaniard came to life, sprinting away from young Reichenbach and never looking likely to be caught even after the maglia rosa group upped its pace a few hundred metres down the road behind him.

"I was really cold-blooded today in my tactics," he explained. "I knew that the group in front would be incredibly strong, especially Kruiswijk, but we kept pulling and towards the finish we managed to get on terms with him, and then I made my move.

"I was aware that there would be attacks from behind and that Astana were setting a fast pace. I was getting time gaps all the time and when the gap dropped to a minute and a half I knew I had to go. I kept going at a good pace and even though it felt like an age to me I managed to hang on. After this I'll keep looking for stage wins, which was always the plan for the race. I've got no aims for the GC after having a bad day in the heat and losing nine minutes. There are plenty of mountains left for other opportunities, though, and perhaps even a shot at the mountains jersey."

Having set the pace from almost 30km out, it was very clear Astana were intending to attack towards the top part of the climb to Campitello Matese. After teammates Diego Rosa, Tanel Kangert and Paolo Tiralongo had slimmed down the maglia rosa group, Astana leader Aru attacked just inside the 5km banner.

Initially, the only man able to respond was his teammate Mikel Landa. But Contador, Porte and Rigoberto Urán did scramble back up to the Astana duo, only to see Landa fire away on his own in pursuit of the stage win. That turned out to be a quest in vain, as was Aru's attempt to wrest the pink jersey from Contador's shoulders.

Sky's Leopold König took up the pacemaking until 2004 Giro winner Damiano Cunego rolled back the years with an attack inside the final 2km. 'The Little Prince's moment was fleeting, however, as Aru made another move, although the Sardinian couldn't open up a significant gap.

Porte was quickly on his wheel, with Contador and a resurgent Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) soon in touch as well. Porte countered with an attack of his own, then went hard again. All the while, Contador hung in, defending his lead doggedly as he had said he would.

"I'm really happy with the way it's gone today, just as I was yesterday,” said Contador. "They've been very tough days and today's stage was incredibly hard until the break went. At the end, Astana made it difficult for us, and then so did Aru and Richie. It was obvious that Aru was going to attack, he's come here to win the race just as Richie has. They tried to attack me, but despite the fall I've been able to respond. It was good to save the day and now I've got to think about resting."

How it unfolded





Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni), Branislau Samoilau (CCC), Roger Kluge (IAM), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto-Soudal), Rubén Fernández (Movistar), Eduard Grosu (Nippo Fantini), and Elia Favilli (SouthEast), soon to be joined by a clearly eager Danielson. But it wasn't going to be their day.

Behind them, the peloton split, and race leader Contador found himself in the second group. That encouraged the front half of the peloton to press on hard, engulfing the nine breakaway riders as they did so.

The gap between the two groups swelled to a minute, before closing down, enabling maglia rosa Contador and his teammates to work their way up to the very front of affairs. In the midst of that action, Contador picked up two bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint, thereby doubling his lead over Aru to four seconds.

As the groups merged, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) jumped away, and the Dutchman quickly gained a significant lead. Ten riders went off in pursuit of Kruiswijk, as the pace finally began to settle down in the peloton, where Tinkoff-Saxo took control.

A lack of collaboration among the group chasing Kruiswijk led to Franco Pellizotti (Androni) and Betancur clipping away on their own. The pair quickly went across the gap to the Dutchman, and the trio became a quartet when Vandewalle joined them.

With four strong riders working together at the front, their lead over the peloton grew to more than nine minutes. Even the loss of Pellizotti, who fell back to the group chasing around 40 seconds to a minute behind, didn't slow their impetus much.

The leading trio's lead was still above seven minutes with 29km to race, when Astana suddenly moved en masse to the front of the peloton. Diego Rosa initially set the pace, which quickly resulted in a minute being trimmed from the lead held by Kruiswijk, Vandewalle and Betancur, who had managed to push their advantage out over the Pellizotti group behind to 1-23 going onto the first-category 16km climb to Campitello Matese.

With 12km to race, the leading trio reached the first significant ramps on the final climb. By now their lead had tumbled to less than four minutes, and this was the cue for Betancur to accelerate. For a few moments the Colombian looked set to go solo, but Kruiswijk closed the gap and then countered with an attack of his own.

The Dutchman looked impressive for a few kilometres, but the pain became increasingly evident as Intxausti and Reichenbach closed in. With 6km left, this pair were a minute in arrears, with the peloton another two minutes further back. Another kilometre further on, and Intxausti and the powerful Reichenbach were on him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4:51:34 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:45 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:53 13 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 14 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:55 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 0:01:57 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:03 26 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:18 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:30 28 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:46 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 31 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:00 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:47 34 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 35 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:49 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:46 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:57 41 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:00 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:40 44 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:09:19 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:23 59 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:38 60 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:18 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:58 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 69 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 71 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 74 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 76 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:43 77 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:19 82 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 88 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 89 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 94 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:48 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 106 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 110 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 111 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 113 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 117 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 121 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 122 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 125 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 127 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 132 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 136 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 138 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 147 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 149 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 150 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 152 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:02 153 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 154 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:10 155 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:24:07 157 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 158 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:17 160 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 161 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 163 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 164 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 166 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 167 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 168 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 169 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 170 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 171 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 172 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 173 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 174 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 175 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 176 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 177 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 178 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 179 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 180 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 181 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 182 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 183 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 184 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 185 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 186 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:30:02 187 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:58 188 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 189 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 6 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Azzuri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 pts 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 80 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 66 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 6 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 11 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 12 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 7 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 10 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1 14 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:36:12 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Team Sky 0:01:09 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 5 Cannondale-Garmin 0:07:12 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:56 7 Lotto Soudal 0:10:27 8 IAM Cycling 0:11:40 9 Team Katusha 0:15:04 10 FDJ.fr 0:18:15 11 Lampre-Merida 0:19:05 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:48 13 Bardiani CSF 0:24:56 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:10 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:14 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:41 17 Southeast 0:33:45 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:34:22 19 Androni Giocattoli 0:34:49 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:40:03 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:40:54 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:04

Team point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 62 pts 2 Astana Pro Team 61 3 IAM Cycling 25 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 6 TEAM SKY 14 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 10 8 LottoNL-Jumbo 8 9 BMC Racing Team 7 10 Trek Factory Racing 5 11 Team Katusha 3 12 AG2R La Mondiale 3 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 14 Androni Giocattoli 3 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 FDJ.fr 18 Bardiani CSF 19 Lampre-Merida 20 Orica GreenEdge 21 Southeast 22 Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 32:40:07 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:22 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:16 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:24 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:38 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:44 12 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:24 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:32 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:55 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:01 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:39 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:49 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:50 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:10:24 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:21 26 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:51 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:52 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:58 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:52 32 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:07 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:14 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:29 35 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:20:31 36 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:21 37 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:26 38 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:01 39 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:40 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:52 41 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:34 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:53 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:30:24 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:31 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:15 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:29 47 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:30 48 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:40 49 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:35:22 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:00 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:36:39 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:36:40 53 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:47 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:53 55 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:37:12 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:37:50 57 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:02 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:19 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:31 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:41 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:38:59 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:39:15 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:51 64 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:50 65 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:48 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:42 67 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:59 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:45:02 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:46:18 70 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:46:25 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:46:31 72 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 0:46:43 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:51 74 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:25 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:22 76 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:24 77 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:49:48 78 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:53 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:02 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:27 81 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:02 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:55:53 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:56:16 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:33 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:57:51 86 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:58:30 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:43 88 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:58:57 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:02 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:31 91 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:37 92 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:02:21 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:02:40 94 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:06:01 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:06:33 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:06:38 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:10:43 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:45 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:13:56 100 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:12 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:28 102 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:14:29 103 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:44 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:56 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:15:57 106 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:16:10 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:39 108 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:06 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:19 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:17:23 111 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:47 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:12 113 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:52 114 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:19:48 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:19 116 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:20:52 117 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:21:09 118 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:40 120 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:21:54 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:57 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:22:01 123 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:12 124 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:23:37 125 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:23:58 127 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1:24:03 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:24:39 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:25:45 130 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:47 131 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:25:49 132 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:54 133 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:25:59 134 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:26:34 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:27:03 137 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:06 138 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:27:37 139 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:27:42 140 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:29:06 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:29:34 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:29:37 143 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:30:11 144 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:30:17 145 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:30:28 146 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:30:34 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:31:11 148 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:32:07 149 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:08 151 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:32:50 152 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:01 153 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:17 154 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:33:40 155 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:35:25 156 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:36:24 157 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1:37:00 158 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:37:18 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:34 160 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:40:05 161 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:40:11 162 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:22 163 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:40:43 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:41:35 165 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:41:56 166 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1:42:07 167 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:42:26 168 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 1:42:39 169 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:42:53 170 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:44:56 171 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:45:13 172 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:46:02 173 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:46:40 174 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:47:53 175 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:48:28 176 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:48:48 177 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:05 178 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:53:31 179 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:54:23 180 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:57:25 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:59:02 182 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:59:20 183 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:59:55 184 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:02:15 185 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:04:51 186 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2:05:26 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2:12:14 188 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2:15:39 189 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:17:00

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 78 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 75 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 47 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 37 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 36 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 35 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 12 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 18 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 23 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 22 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 28 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 29 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 30 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 33 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 35 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 37 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 39 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 40 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 43 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 44 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 46 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 48 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 51 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 52 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 53 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 55 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 56 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 57 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 58 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 59 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 61 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 63 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 65 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 67 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 68 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 69 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 72 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 73 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 74 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 76 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 77 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1 78 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 79 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 80 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 5 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 11 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 25 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 32 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 33 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 37 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 40 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32:40:11 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:46 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:25 5 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:57 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:27 7 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:36:35 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:37 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:38:55 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:39:11 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:44 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:46:21 13 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:20 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:49 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:58 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:29 17 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:39 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:58:53 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:27 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:33 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:10:39 22 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:14:25 23 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:40 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:08 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:48 26 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:08 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:25:45 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:25:50 29 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:29:02 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:30:24 31 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:03 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 1:32:46 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:30 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:40:01 35 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:18 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:40:39 37 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:42:22 38 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:42:49 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:45:09 40 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:48:24 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:48:44 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:54:19 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:57:21 44 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:59:16 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:16:56

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 12 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 17 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 373 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 225 3 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 224 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 224 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 6 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 168 7 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 12 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 149 13 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 19 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 80 21 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 66 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 23 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 25 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 26 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 27 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 33 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 35 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 38 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 39 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 8 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 9 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 10 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 23 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 26 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 27 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 29 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 32 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 6 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 35 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 38 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 39 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 41 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 42 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 43 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 45 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 46 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 49 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 53 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 54 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 55 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 62 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 63 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 64 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 14 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 2 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 97:22:29 2 Team Sky 0:03:32 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 4 Movistar Team 0:05:19 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:46 6 TEAM CANNONDALE - GARMIN 0:23:06 7 LOTTO SOUDAL 0:36:09 8 Team Katusha 0:48:58 9 Lampre-Merida 0:49:47 10 FDJ.fr 0:54:57 11 Bardiani CSF 0:57:25 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:39 13 IAM Cycling 1:10:04 14 Orica GreenEdge 1:11:51 15 Southeast 1:19:16 16 AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:38 17 Androni Giocattoli 1:43:48 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:54:59 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:59:06 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:18:03 21 Trek Factory Racing 2:34:15 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 3:06:19