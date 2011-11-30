Video: Fairclough signs with Scott11

Brendan Fairclough (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Scott11 signed downhiller Brendan Fairclough for the 2012 season. Fairclough is recognized as a well rounded rider on the international downhill circuit with a unique style that has captivated many fans and made him a regular top 10 racer. He makes the move from the Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz team.

"I'm happy to have the opportunity to join Scott11 for the 2012 and 2013 seasons," said Fairclough. "It's going to be a big change from the last few years since I'll now act as the lead rider on the team, but it's a role I feel I am ready to take up and feel it's going to be good for me in my fight for a championship... I can't wait to get stuck into the season."

At the most recent world championships in Champery, Switzerland, Fairclough finished fourth despite racing with a torn ACL in his knee.

He has featured in multiple mountain bike films such as Clay Porter's 3 Minute Gaps and Anthill Films' Follow Me. Now, after having undergone reconstructive knee surgery, Fairclough is ready to come back next season to continue working with top bike film producers and to take on the UCI World Cup downhill series with a new knee and a new bike.

"With Brendan on board, we can finally play a major role in the men's field," said Scott11 Team Manager Claudio Caluori. "The whole team is totally excited and will work flat out to get Brendan where Floriane Pugin has been since joining Scott11: On that podium!"

Fairclough will race the Scott Gambler and Voltage FR bikes.