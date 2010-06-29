Trending

Fairclough beats Atherton brothers in Llangollen downhill

Curd wins women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:01:42.50
2Gee Atherton (GBr)0:00:00.71
3Dan Atherton (GBr)0:00:01.48
4Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:02.57
5Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:04.20
6Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:04.53
7Danny Hart (GBr)0:00:05.15
8Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:06.27
9Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:06.41
10Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:06.69

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Curd (GBr)0:02:14.56
2Monet Adams (GBr)0:00:10.02
3Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:11.32
4Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:19.52
5Aimee Dix (GBr)0:00:21.91
DNFHarriet Latchem (GBr)
DSQManon Carpenter (GBr)

