Video: Dowsett must earn Tour de France slot at Movistar

Image 1 of 6 British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 3 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Alex Dowsett before the start of the time trial (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Movistart), Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lead a group in on the Haytor summit finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 6 British time trial champion Alex Dowsett in action during the 2013 world championship (Image credit: Sirotti)

Despite a disappointing showing in the time trial at the Dubai Tour on Wednesday, Movistar’s Alex Dowsett remains focused on riding this year’s Tour de France.

The Giro d’Italia stage winner came into the Dubai Tour looking to test his legs for the first time this season but came up short, finishing 51st, 1:04 down on stage one winner Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) over the 9.9km course.

Although disappointed with his ride, Dowsett took time to talk with Cyclingnews about his season opening race, the Tour de France and how he must earn a spot within Movistar’s nine-man team, and his second season objective of riding the Commonwealth Games.

The British rider is aware that just because the Tour starts in the United Kingdom he is not guaranteed an automatic slot and that he must “get his head down and work hard.”

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

