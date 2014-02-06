Video: Dowsett must earn Tour de France slot at Movistar
British rider focused on making Tour debut
Despite a disappointing showing in the time trial at the Dubai Tour on Wednesday, Movistar’s Alex Dowsett remains focused on riding this year’s Tour de France.
The Giro d’Italia stage winner came into the Dubai Tour looking to test his legs for the first time this season but came up short, finishing 51st, 1:04 down on stage one winner Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) over the 9.9km course.
Although disappointed with his ride, Dowsett took time to talk with Cyclingnews about his season opening race, the Tour de France and how he must earn a spot within Movistar’s nine-man team, and his second season objective of riding the Commonwealth Games.
The British rider is aware that just because the Tour starts in the United Kingdom he is not guaranteed an automatic slot and that he must “get his head down and work hard.”
