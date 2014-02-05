Trending

Dubai Tour stage 1: Taylor Phinney wins time trial

BMC rider takes leader's jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rick Zabel makes his debut with BMC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yannick Eijssen (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jani Brajkovic (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nikolay Trusov (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ted King (Cannondale) in Dubai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in action at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) won the first leader's jersey in Dubai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) winner of the Dubai Tour time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) was pleased with his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey for the points classification in Dubai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) put in a strong time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Young rider Dylvan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) had a strong showing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian time trial champion Kristoff Vandewalle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The view of the podium in Dubai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen De Kort (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Losada (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boris Shpilevsky (RTS)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Klaas Lodewyck (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BMC Yannick Eijssen in the Dubai Tour time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jang Sun Jae (Santic)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Marcato (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Takashi Miyazawa (Vini Fantini - Nippo - De Rosa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Giant - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the first Dubai Tour leader's jersey

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) averaged 490 watts for 12 minutes in his winning ride

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) zips up the leader's jersey

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
The riders were dwarfed by the huge skyscrapers in Dubai

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his winning ride

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) rides to the win in the Dubai Tour opener

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
The Tinkoff-Saxo on the first stage of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World TT champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (Team BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2013 Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Steven Cummings (BMC Racing) on his way to second place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) in the leader's jersey in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to victory in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) in the leader's jersey in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riders with track pedigrees came, saw and conquered on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour with Taylor Phinney (BMC) wining the opening 9.9km time trial ahead of teammate Steven Cummings and Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin-Sharp).

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was the last rider to start the flat test, in which riders were required to use their road machines. However the German could only manage fourth place in his opening race of the season, with Phinney taking the top step. 

The American came into the race as one of the clear favourites and scorched around the flat out-and-back course in a time of 12:03. It was more than enough to lead in the opening stages of the time trial as rider after rider failed to unsettle the top of the leader board.

“Winning means a lot. I've been thinking about this race for a while. I was focused on Tony. I know he doesn't take any time trial lightly, even if it's short and on road bikes,” Phinney said after the stage.

Phinney cleverly opted to start the time early, knowing the wind could increase in the afternoon, while his rivals went off later.

“Initially I decided to go early, because the wind report looked like it would build towards the afternoon and the evening. When I looked this morning the forecast said it was going to be the same at 1pm and 4pm."

"I hoped it was same conditions for same everybody, but its hard with 125 riders. He (Tony Martin) had to start last because he's world champion, even if he wanted to start in the first wave.”

Phinney’s teammate Cummings came closest with a time 14 second adrift but, with Martin and Fabian Cancellara still to come, Phinney was anxiously left to wait as the sport’s two most successful time triallists over the last decade set off.

“I was nervous that he'd beat me in the end but I'm overjoyed and super relieved to come home with the win,” said Phinney. “Now we'll take it into tomorrow and see where we're at.

“My next immediate goal is to win whole race. We've definitely got some strong competition but at BMC we've got a good team and we're motivated. Steve Cummings is second overall too. I'm excited. It's a short race but it’s an intense race. We'll see. It's a cliché but we'll take it day by day."

Meanwhile a race within a race took place as sprinters Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) took to the streets of Dubai.

Kittel was first to finish, a full 38 seconds down on Phinney but in a provisional fifth place. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) racing for the first time since a crash at the Tour de San Luis was next to start, as Adriano Malori (Movistar) – the only rider to beat Phinney at the time trial in San Luis – failed to trouble the leaders with a time of 12:35.

Cancellara, who came into the race keen to play down his chances after an off-season disrupted by illness and an altercation with a car whilst out training, finished in a time of 12:28, 25 seconds down on Phinney.

Neo-pro and Olympic omnium champion Hansen posted the surprise of the day, slotting into third place and pushing Cancellara down a place. With Rui Costa and Nibali both finishing down the leader board only Martin remained. However the German could only take fourth place, 22 seconds down, to leave Phinney with his first win of the season.

 To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:03
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:16
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:31
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:32
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:35
9Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
10Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:38
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:42
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
22Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:46
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:49
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:50
28Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
30Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:51
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
32Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
33Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
36Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
38Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
39Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:57
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
43Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
44Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
48Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:04
50Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
51Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
52Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:07
55Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:10
59Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
61Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:11
63Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:13
66Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:14
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
69Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:17
70Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
71Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:20
72Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
73Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:23
74Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:01:26
75Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
76Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:28
77Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
78Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:30
79Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
81Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:32
82Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:33
83Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
85Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
86Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:36
88Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:37
89Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
90Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
91Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
92Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
93Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
94Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
96Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
97Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:01:47
98Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:48
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
101Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:51
102Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
103Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
104Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:01:59
105Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:02:01
106Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:02
107Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
108Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:05
109Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:06
110Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:07
111Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:10
112Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:11
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
115Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:15
116Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:17
117Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:18
118Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
119Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:19
120Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
121Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:22
122Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:29
123Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:37
124Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:43
125Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:47
126Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:54
127Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:03:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp12
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3
9Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team5
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp3
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:03
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:16
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:31
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
6Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:46
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:49
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:50
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:51
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
15Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
18Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:04
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:17
24Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:01:20
25Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
26Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:32
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:33
28Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
29Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:37
31Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:40
32Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
33Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
35Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:51
36Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
37Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:01:59
38Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:02
39Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
40Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:05
41Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:06
42Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:10
43Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
44Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:17
45Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:18
46Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:29
47Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:43
48Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:02:54
49Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:03:18

