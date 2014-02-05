Image 1 of 79 Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 79 Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 79 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 79 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 79 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 79 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 79 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 79 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 79 Rick Zabel makes his debut with BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 79 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 79 Yannick Eijssen (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 79 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Vini Fantini - Nippo - Riders with track pedigrees came, saw and conquered on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour with Taylor Phinney (BMC) wining the opening 9.9km time trial ahead of teammate Steven Cummings and Lasse Norman Hansen (Garmin-Sharp).

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was the last rider to start the flat test, in which riders were required to use their road machines. However the German could only manage fourth place in his opening race of the season, with Phinney taking the top step.

The American came into the race as one of the clear favourites and scorched around the flat out-and-back course in a time of 12:03. It was more than enough to lead in the opening stages of the time trial as rider after rider failed to unsettle the top of the leader board.

“Winning means a lot. I've been thinking about this race for a while. I was focused on Tony. I know he doesn't take any time trial lightly, even if it's short and on road bikes,” Phinney said after the stage.

Phinney cleverly opted to start the time early, knowing the wind could increase in the afternoon, while his rivals went off later.

“Initially I decided to go early, because the wind report looked like it would build towards the afternoon and the evening. When I looked this morning the forecast said it was going to be the same at 1pm and 4pm."

"I hoped it was same conditions for same everybody, but its hard with 125 riders. He (Tony Martin) had to start last because he's world champion, even if he wanted to start in the first wave.”

Phinney’s teammate Cummings came closest with a time 14 second adrift but, with Martin and Fabian Cancellara still to come, Phinney was anxiously left to wait as the sport’s two most successful time triallists over the last decade set off.

“I was nervous that he'd beat me in the end but I'm overjoyed and super relieved to come home with the win,” said Phinney. “Now we'll take it into tomorrow and see where we're at.

“My next immediate goal is to win whole race. We've definitely got some strong competition but at BMC we've got a good team and we're motivated. Steve Cummings is second overall too. I'm excited. It's a short race but it’s an intense race. We'll see. It's a cliché but we'll take it day by day."

Meanwhile a race within a race took place as sprinters Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) took to the streets of Dubai.

Kittel was first to finish, a full 38 seconds down on Phinney but in a provisional fifth place. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) racing for the first time since a crash at the Tour de San Luis was next to start, as Adriano Malori (Movistar) – the only rider to beat Phinney at the time trial in San Luis – failed to trouble the leaders with a time of 12:35.

Cancellara, who came into the race keen to play down his chances after an off-season disrupted by illness and an altercation with a car whilst out training, finished in a time of 12:28, 25 seconds down on Phinney.

Neo-pro and Olympic omnium champion Hansen posted the surprise of the day, slotting into third place and pushing Cancellara down a place. With Rui Costa and Nibali both finishing down the leader board only Martin remained. However the German could only take fourth place, 22 seconds down, to leave Phinney with his first win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:03 2 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:16 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:25 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:31 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:32 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:35 9 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:38 12 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:40 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:42 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 16 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 22 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:46 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:49 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:50 28 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:51 31 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 36 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:54 38 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 39 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:57 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 44 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:04 50 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 51 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 52 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:07 55 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:09 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:10 59 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 61 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:11 63 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:13 66 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:14 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:16 69 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:17 70 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:20 72 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 73 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:23 74 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:01:26 75 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 76 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:28 77 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:30 79 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 81 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:32 82 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:33 83 Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 86 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:36 88 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:37 89 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 90 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 91 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 92 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 93 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 94 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:44 96 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 97 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:01:47 98 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:48 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 101 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:51 102 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 103 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 104 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:01:59 105 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:02:01 106 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:02:02 107 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 108 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:05 109 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:06 110 Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:07 111 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:10 112 Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:11 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 115 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:15 116 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:17 117 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:18 118 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 119 Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:19 120 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 121 Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:22 122 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:29 123 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:37 124 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:43 125 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:47 126 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:02:54 127 Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:03:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 12 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3 9 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 3 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1