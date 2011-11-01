Video: Danny Hart speaks of Worlds win

Danny Hart (Great Britain) on his gold-medal winning ride. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaws dropped across the globe as Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) threaded his way down the precipitous slopes of Champery in Switzerland to seize the rainbow stripes in the downhill at this year's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, slicing through the mud and throwing in one of his signature whips in sight of the finish line crowd for good measure.

Mountain Biking UK's Rob Weaver met up with Hart in Hamsterley Forest, just down the road from his home in Redcar, to check out his riding and quiz him about his career so far and that incredible race run. You can check out what he had to say in the video below. There'll be a full feature on Danny in issue 272 of MBUK magazine, out on December 14

Note: Thanks to The Cross Keys in Hamsterley for use of their bar.