Video: Danny Hart speaks of Worlds win
Downhill champion shows off his rainbow stripes
Jaws dropped across the globe as Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) threaded his way down the precipitous slopes of Champery in Switzerland to seize the rainbow stripes in the downhill at this year's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, slicing through the mud and throwing in one of his signature whips in sight of the finish line crowd for good measure.
Related Articles
Mountain Biking UK's Rob Weaver met up with Hart in Hamsterley Forest, just down the road from his home in Redcar, to check out his riding and quiz him about his career so far and that incredible race run. You can check out what he had to say in the video below. There'll be a full feature on Danny in issue 272 of MBUK magazine, out on December 14
Note: Thanks to The Cross Keys in Hamsterley for use of their bar.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy