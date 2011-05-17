Mulally and Hart tied in points for US Pro GRT series
Kintner continues atop women's standings
After his win at the US Pro GRT round at the Highland Bike Park this weekend, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) tied Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) for the top spot in the 2011 standings. Richie Rude, Jr. (Yeti Cycles) is in third place ahead of Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team), who are tied for fourth.
Kintner, who won the women's downhill at the Highland Bike Park, has an 80-point lead over Joanna Petterson and Miranda Miller (Santa Cruz-SRAM-Pinkbike) in the women's standings. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) is in fourth place, two points ahead of Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom).
The next US Pro GRT round in this coming weekend on May 21-22 in Plattekill, New York. Due to snowy conditions, the following US Pro GRT in Northstar (UCI C2), previously slated for June 18-19, has been rescheduled for August 27-28, in Truckee, California.
See Cyclingnews full coverage of the Highland Park US Pro GRT round and check out the full series standings below.
Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neko Mulally
|60
|pts
|2
|Danny Hart
|60
|3
|Richard Rude
|43
|4
|Aaron Gwin
|40
|5
|Andrew Neethling
|40
|6
|Cody Warren
|34
|7
|Curtis Keene
|33
|8
|Justin Leov
|30
|9
|Duncan Riffle
|30
|10
|Bryn Atkinson
|20
|11
|Lars Sternberg
|18
|12
|Mikey Sylvestri
|18
|13
|Dean Tennent
|16
|14
|Benjamin Moody
|14
|15
|Brian Buell
|12
|16
|Tyler Immer
|12
|17
|Tyler Allison
|10
|18
|Mitch Ropelato
|10
|19
|Eliot Jackson
|8
|20
|Logan Binggeli
|6
|21
|Luke Strobel
|6
|22
|Brad Benedict
|4
|23
|Chris Heath
|4
|24
|Hans Lambert
|2
|25
|Graeme Pitts
|1
|26
|Jason Memmelaar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kitner
|120
|pts
|2
|Joanna Petterson
|40
|3
|Miranda Miller
|40
|4
|Mary Moncorge
|32
|5
|Lauren Daney
|30
|6
|Katherine Short
|30
|7
|Vaea Verbeeck
|25
|8
|Darian Harvey
|25
|9
|Cierra Smith
|20
|10
|Jaime Rees
|20
|11
|Dawn Fidler
|18
|12
|Rae Gandolf
|16
|13
|Gabriela Williams
|16
|14
|Jennifer Wolf
|12
|15
|Ana Rodriquez
|10
