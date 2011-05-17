Mulally and Hart tied in points for US Pro GRT series

Image 1 of 3 Neko Mulally races toward a win. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 3 Danny Hart (Giant) launches off a mogul (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Jill Kintner (Trans-Union) has a silver medal run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After his win at the US Pro GRT round at the Highland Bike Park this weekend, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) tied Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) for the top spot in the 2011 standings. Richie Rude, Jr. (Yeti Cycles) is in third place ahead of Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team), who are tied for fourth.

Kintner, who won the women's downhill at the Highland Bike Park, has an 80-point lead over Joanna Petterson and Miranda Miller (Santa Cruz-SRAM-Pinkbike) in the women's standings. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) is in fourth place, two points ahead of Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom).

The next US Pro GRT round in this coming weekend on May 21-22 in Plattekill, New York. Due to snowy conditions, the following US Pro GRT in Northstar (UCI C2), previously slated for June 18-19, has been rescheduled for August 27-28, in Truckee, California.

See Cyclingnews full coverage of the Highland Park US Pro GRT round and check out the full series standings below.

Standings

Elite men US Pro GRT standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neko Mulally 60 pts 2 Danny Hart 60 3 Richard Rude 43 4 Aaron Gwin 40 5 Andrew Neethling 40 6 Cody Warren 34 7 Curtis Keene 33 8 Justin Leov 30 9 Duncan Riffle 30 10 Bryn Atkinson 20 11 Lars Sternberg 18 12 Mikey Sylvestri 18 13 Dean Tennent 16 14 Benjamin Moody 14 15 Brian Buell 12 16 Tyler Immer 12 17 Tyler Allison 10 18 Mitch Ropelato 10 19 Eliot Jackson 8 20 Logan Binggeli 6 21 Luke Strobel 6 22 Brad Benedict 4 23 Chris Heath 4 24 Hans Lambert 2 25 Graeme Pitts 1 26 Jason Memmelaar 1