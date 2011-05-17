Trending

Mulally and Hart tied in points for US Pro GRT series

Kintner continues atop women's standings

Image 1 of 3

Neko Mulally races toward a win.

Neko Mulally races toward a win.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 2 of 3

Danny Hart (Giant) launches off a mogul

Danny Hart (Giant) launches off a mogul
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Jill Kintner (Trans-Union) has a silver medal run

Jill Kintner (Trans-Union) has a silver medal run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After his win at the US Pro GRT round at the Highland Bike Park this weekend, Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) tied Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) for the top spot in the 2011 standings. Richie Rude, Jr. (Yeti Cycles) is in third place ahead of Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team), who are tied for fourth.

Related Articles

US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) announced for 2011

Hart and Kintner take early leads in US Pro GRT

Mulally leads Trek World Racing to podium sweep at Highland US Pro GRT

Kintner, who won the women's downhill at the Highland Bike Park, has an 80-point lead over Joanna Petterson and Miranda Miller (Santa Cruz-SRAM-Pinkbike) in the women's standings. Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) is in fourth place, two points ahead of Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom).

The next US Pro GRT round in this coming weekend on May 21-22 in Plattekill, New York. Due to snowy conditions, the following US Pro GRT in Northstar (UCI C2), previously slated for June 18-19, has been rescheduled for August 27-28, in Truckee, California.

See Cyclingnews full coverage of the Highland Park US Pro GRT round and check out the full series standings below.

Standings

Elite men US Pro GRT standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally60pts
2Danny Hart60
3Richard Rude43
4Aaron Gwin40
5Andrew Neethling40
6Cody Warren34
7Curtis Keene33
8Justin Leov30
9Duncan Riffle30
10Bryn Atkinson20
11Lars Sternberg18
12Mikey Sylvestri18
13Dean Tennent16
14Benjamin Moody14
15Brian Buell12
16Tyler Immer12
17Tyler Allison10
18Mitch Ropelato10
19Eliot Jackson8
20Logan Binggeli6
21Luke Strobel6
22Brad Benedict4
23Chris Heath4
24Hans Lambert2
25Graeme Pitts1
26Jason Memmelaar1

Elite women US Pro GRT standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kitner120pts
2Joanna Petterson40
3Miranda Miller40
4Mary Moncorge32
5Lauren Daney30
6Katherine Short30
7Vaea Verbeeck25
8Darian Harvey25
9Cierra Smith20
10Jaime Rees20
11Dawn Fidler18
12Rae Gandolf16
13Gabriela Williams16
14Jennifer Wolf12
15Ana Rodriquez10