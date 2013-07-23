Trending

Video: Cavendish still happy despite two Tour wins

Manxman reacts following defeat on Champs-Élysées

Image 1 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after finishing stage 15 on the Mont Ventoux summit

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after finishing stage 15 on the Mont Ventoux summit
(Image credit: Pete Goding.)
Image 2 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles in Tours prior to stage 13

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles in Tours prior to stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) signals for help after a crash

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) signals for help after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) ensured Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) didn't win for a fifth time on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday evening, but the Manxman still walked away from the 2013 Tour de France a happy man.

Cavendish won stages 5 and 13, finishing as runner-up to a dominant Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

"We're definitely happy," said Cavendish following the final stage of this year's Tour. "But we'll take some things into next year and we'll see."

Of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 40 victories so far this season, 15 belong to Cavendish with five of those coming from the Giro d'Italia.

"I'm on my 90th race day already," Cavendish explained. "That's more than most riders do in a season."

Watch the full video below.