Video: Cavendish still happy despite two Tour wins

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) ensured Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) didn't win for a fifth time on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday evening, but the Manxman still walked away from the 2013 Tour de France a happy man.

Cavendish won stages 5 and 13, finishing as runner-up to a dominant Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

"We're definitely happy," said Cavendish following the final stage of this year's Tour. "But we'll take some things into next year and we'll see."

Of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 40 victories so far this season, 15 belong to Cavendish with five of those coming from the Giro d'Italia.

"I'm on my 90th race day already," Cavendish explained. "That's more than most riders do in a season."

Watch the full video below.