Video: Brian Holm's top-five coolest riders of all time

Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep
Anquetil in the Tour de France and storming up the mountains. He won the Tour five times.
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)
Francesco Moser won three editions of Paris-Roubaix in a row
Roger De Vlaeminck on the attack in 1980

What is cool?

According to Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif, Brian Holm in relation to cycling at least, a rider can be judged as being cool by the way he carries himself both on and off a bike. With his impressive quiff, and self-described "German U-Boat captain beard" the Dane muses over his top-five coolest riders to Cyclingnews in this video.

Holm's scope goes way back to the 1950's and someone who also had an impressive pompadour hair style, Jacques Anquetil, right through to the modern era and 'Le Dandy' David Millar. As for the rider who closes out the top-five, we won't give it away but Holm warns it will be controversial.

Watch Brian Holm's top-five coolest riders of all time below.