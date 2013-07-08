Video: Brian Holm's top-five coolest riders of all time
Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif gives his verdict
What is cool?
Related Articles
According to Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif, Brian Holm in relation to cycling at least, a rider can be judged as being cool by the way he carries himself both on and off a bike. With his impressive quiff, and self-described "German U-Boat captain beard" the Dane muses over his top-five coolest riders to Cyclingnews in this video.
Holm's scope goes way back to the 1950's and someone who also had an impressive pompadour hair style, Jacques Anquetil, right through to the modern era and 'Le Dandy' David Millar. As for the rider who closes out the top-five, we won't give it away but Holm warns it will be controversial.
Watch Brian Holm's top-five coolest riders of all time below.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy