Video: Brian Holm picks his top music tracks
Omega Pharma QuickStep DS talks to CN
Omega Pharma QuickStep’s director sportif Brian Holm is one of the most recognisable characters within professional cycling.
At the Giro d'Italia the 50-year-old talked to Cyclingnews about his favourite music tracks.
In this exclusive video Holm lists out his five favourite songs with a blend of 1990s Brit Pop blending with rock 'n roll from the 1970s all included.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy