Victoria Williamson in stable condition after Rotterdam Six-Day crash

Virginie Cueff races with Britain's Victoria Williamson during the inauguration ceremony of the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome (Image credit: AFP)

Track rider Victoria Williamson is in a stable condition after a serious crash at the Rotterdam Six-Day. The 22-year-old British track star fell during Saturday’s evening session and suffered fractures to her pelvis and several vertebrae, according to British Cycling.

She was taken to hospital and has undergone surgery and had an MRI scan, according to the British Cycling report.

"Victoria is being very well looked after here in Rotterdam and the well-wishes people have been sending her are very much appreciated,” Great Britain track coach Justin Grace said.

"She gave us all a scare last night, and while her injuries are serious they are not life-threatening."

Williamson came down in a sprint heat against Elis Ligtlee and she will now be forced to take an extended break from the sport has she starts the long road back to full fitness. After her fall racing was cancelled for the remaining part of the session.

"From a performance point of view this is another injury to deal with - Victoria has a long road to recovery ahead of her but her health is the highest priority for the whole team and we'll make sure she receives the best possible care."