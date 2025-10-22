Veteran Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana confirmed with Movistar for another season in the WorldTour

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar have confirmed that veteran Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana will remain with the team for at least another year.

Quintana, 35, has been with the team since 2024, and also raced for the same squad between 2012 and 2019.

The Colombian was the first rider from his country ever to win the Giro d'Italia, back in 2014, and for several years was considered one of the few potential challengers to Team Sky's hegemony in the Tour de France, where he placed second overall behind Chris Froome in 2013 and 2015. He also won the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Since his return to Movistar in 2024, Quintana has been working mainly in a team role for GC contender Enric Mas. It was widely expected that he would continue with the Spanish squad for at least another season, but the confirmation has only now arrived.

In a raft of contract extensions, Movistar have also added two years to the contracts of Ecuador's national time trial champion, Jefferson Cepeda, alongside team captains Nelson Oliveira and Jorge Arcas, both with the team since 2015.

Orluis Aular, a gifted all-rounder and breakaway specialist and veteran track racer Albert Torres have also had their contracts extended.

In the women's Spanish National Champion Sara Martín will now continue with the team until 2028, France's Aude Biannic until 2027 and Brazilian Tota Magalhaes until 2029.

Following these renovations, the main questionmark remaining over Movistar is what will happen to former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia leader and multiple stage winner Fernando Gaviria.

The Colombian sprinter has an impressive 52 wins in his palmares, but the 31-year-old's last victory was a stage of the Tour Colombia back in 2024. Italian veteran Davide Cimolai and former Giro d'Italia King of the Mountains Ruben Guerreiro are two more Movistar riders also reportedly without a contract for next season.