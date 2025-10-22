Veteran Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana confirmed with Movistar for another season in the WorldTour

Spanish National Champion Sara Martín also extends contract through to 2028

2014 Giro d'Italia: Nairo Quintana celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar have confirmed that veteran Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana will remain with the team for at least another year.

Quintana, 35, has been with the team since 2024, and also raced for the same squad between 2012 and 2019.

The Colombian was the first rider from his country ever to win the Giro d'Italia, back in 2014, and for several years was considered one of the few potential challengers to Team Sky's hegemony in the Tour de France, where he placed second overall behind Chris Froome in 2013 and 2015. He also won the Vuelta a España in 2016.

In the women's Spanish National Champion Sara Martín will now continue with the team until 2028, France's Aude Biannic until 2027 and Brazilian Tota Magalhaes until 2029.

