Velocio Unity jersey helps fight COVID-19

Ordering for the Velocio Unity jersey will end on 1 May

Velocio has revealed its 2020 Unity riding jersey which aims to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic by donating all profits made through unit sales to The Coronavirus Relief Fund. A fitting gesture that ties in with the company's values in the field of social and human welfare.

The 2020 Unity jersey's colourway is inspired by a Dutch tulip field and Velocio’s designers have been mindful enough to consider size-specific patterning, which ensures that your Unity jersey looks great, independent of body type and potential garment stretch.

Structurally, each jersey is made from high-gauge Italian knit fabric. Velocio sources its fabrics from Lombardy and the jerseys are constructed in Piemonte, ensuring that its material and construction supply chain adheres to the best possible EU labour protocols and build quality.

The material composition of Velocio’s 2020 Unity jersey is 90% recycled polyester and 10% elastane, which is part of Velocio’s strategy to be a responsible and sustainable cycling company, using as much recycled material as possible. Velocio also adheres to the 1% commitment clause, where it donates 1% of total revenues to environmental causes.

A notable ergonomic feature of the 2020 Unity jersey includes its anti-sag pockets, which keep perfect shape and tension even when laden with a Smartphone, keys or snacks. Lightweight YKK CamLock securing zips ensure what you place in the pockets remain there and the 2020 Unity jersey is also rated to a UV-radiation protection factor of SPF30.

Velocio’s 2020 Unity jersey is available in eight sizes, from XS to XXXXL and retails for $169.