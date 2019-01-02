Van Zyl signs with 303 Project

Image 1 of 5 Johann van Zyl (Image credit: Courtesy of 303 Project) Image 2 of 5 Johann Van Zyl of South Africa and Team Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Johann van Zyl leading the charge for Dimension Data (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Johann van Zyl (Image credit: Courtesy of 303 Project) Image 5 of 5 Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Dimension Data)

South African Johann van Zyl has signed with US Continental team 303 Project for the 2019 season, moving from WorldTour team Dimension Data after six years with the program.

Van Zyl joined MTN-Qhubeka in 2013 and then stayed with the team as it morphed into Dimension Data in 2016 and moved to the WorldTour. The 27-year-old claimed a stage of the Tour of Austria in 2015 and has ridden four Grand Tours, including twice each of the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia.

The Colorado-based 303 Project debuted on the US circuit in 2017 as an elite amateur team and jumped to the UCI Continental level last year, securing invitations to the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and the Colorado Classic 2.HC races near the end of the season.

"Adding a rider with Johann's experience, skill and passion for cycling is a major achievement for 303 Project," said team owner and manager Nicholas Greeff. "His presence on our team, in races and in our community-outreach efforts, is sure to elevate 303 Project’s status as a major contributor to the growth of cycling in the United States. We welcome him to the team and we’re excited for what 2019 has in store for 303 Project and our fans."

Van Zyl, who raced in the US previously in 2015 at the Amgen Tour of California and Tour of Utah, said he was excited to join the 303 Project in 2019.

"I believe the team is poised to have a great impact on the cycling community in the States and beyond," Van Zyl said. "I admire and commend 303 Project for its commitment to its riders and cycling overall, and I look forward to joining my 303 Project teammates as we work together to shine a light on all the positives cycling provides riders and supporters."

The 303 Project will begin preparing for the 2019 race season in early February, when it hosts its annual rider training camp and team orientation program in California's Bay Area. The team is comprised of 18 riders ranging in ages from 19 to 39. In addition to road cycling, the team competes in track cycling, mountain biking, cyclo-cross and fat tire racing.

The 303 Project's sponsors include Peet's Coffee, KIND, Cuore of Switzerland, Northweek, Roval, Shimano, Pioneer, Science in Sport and Training Peaks.