17 riders for 303 Project's inaugural Continental roster

Image 1 of 5 Griffin Easter in Team Illuminate's logo-free kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Team Illuminate) Image 2 of 5 Flavio De Luna (Smartstop) launches an attack on the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing) led for much of the race but had a mishap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 5 Flavio De Luna (Mexico) made the early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 303 Project, a new US-based UCI Continental team that debuted as an elite amateur squad last year, will head into 2018 with a 17-rider roster that includes a mix of up-and-coming athletes and several veterans to guide them along the way.

Team owner Nicholas Greeff said in a post on the team's website that after a successful inaugural season in 2017, management was motivated to give the riders a shot at the next level. With help from key supporters, the 303 Project made the leap.

"This will bring about more opportunity for the riders to do bigger races and to show the cycling world what they can do," Greeff said. "We have been blessed with a really great group who I'm certain will uphold, support, and advance our young legacy as a community-driven culture.

"This year is our time to develop into a team that will be around for a long, long time. We do not want to be a one-hit wonder that has a great season, but then disappears," Greeff said. “We plan to be a team that will be here to stay for years to come. It's our mission to continue to provide opportunity to riders who deserve it and strive to work with brands on a long-term basis so we can grow true partnerships together."

Average age on the team is 26, with rider ages ranging from 21 to 38. Several riders have previous Continental experience, including brothers Griffin and Cullen Easter with Team Illuminate, Flavio De Luna with SmartStop, Jake Silverberg with Bolivian team Start-Vaxes, Andrew Clemence with Champion System and Chris Winn with Hangar 15.

At 38, Rolando Gonzalez is the oldest rider on the team, while 21-year-olds Silverberg, Maxx Chance and Grant Ellwood are the youngest.

"We have some good depth in riders and even some specialists with two U23 cyclo-cross riders and a track rider who is currently US national champ in the Points Race," Greeff said in an email to Cyclingnews. "We have a couple very experienced riders too that will be able to guide the younger guys."

Other riders on the team include Tony Baca, Dillon Caldwell, Mac Cassin, Bernat Font Mas, Isaiah Newkirk, Cristhian Ravelo, Austin Stephens and Taylor Warren.

"We are looking to focus on the North American portion of the UCI Americas Tour and also the US Pro Road Tour (mainly the Stage & RR)," Greeff said.

303 Project 2018 roster: Tony Baca, Dillon Caldwell, Mac Cassin, Maxx Chance, Andrew Clemence, Flavio De Luna, Cullen Easter, Griffin Easter, Grant Ellwood, Bernat Font Mas, Rolando Gonzalez, Isaiah Newkirk, Cristhian Ravelo, Jake Silverberg, Austin Stephens, Taylor Warren, Chris Winn