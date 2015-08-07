Van Vleuten hit by car in Italy
Fractured bones and collapsed lung suffered in training accident
Annemiek van Vleuten of Bigla Pro Cycling Team is in hospital in Italy after being hit by a car whilst at the team’s Livigno training camp. She suffered multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.
"A car driver didn’t see me, took a turn and hit me off my bike”, the 32-year-old wrote on her personal website. "The result is that I now lie here with three broken ribs and a broken collarbone. I also suffered a collapsed lung due to the broken ribs. They already helped me for that in the hospital."
“I had a very good feeling while training here and felt good. Of course this is very sour, but I am glad that I'm relatively okay and that the accident doesn’t caused lasting effects.”
She will stay in hospital for a few days before returning to the Netherlands, where “I will make a recovery plan together with my doctors."
There have been a number of such training accidents this year. Most recently, Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) suffered a broken vertebra after being hit by a car earlier this week.
Van Vleuten has had a stellar 2015 season so far, winning the prologue of the Giro Rosa and Euskal Emakumeen Bira, taking a bronze medal at the European Games time trial in Baku, and landing on the podium of the La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Festival Luxembourgeois du cyclisme féminin Elsy Jacobs.
