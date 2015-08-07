News shorts: Crashes for Fuglsang, Nordhaug, Peters and Siutsou in Denmark

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang signed an extension with Astana. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) spends his first day as race leader (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 Dutchman Laurens ten Dam finishes.

Crash wipes out Fuglsang’s chances

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was one of the favourites to win the overall title of the Tour of Denmark, but it all came to an end with a crash in Thursday’s third stage. The Dane finished 16 minutes down.

With about 50km to go in the race’s queen stage, Fuglsang crashed together with Sky’s Lars Petter Nordhaug and Alex Peters, both of whom had to abandon.

Fuglsang ripped open his right elbow, riding with blood flowing down his arm before getting it bandaged. He also suffered a lot of abrasions, particularly on his back.

Sky loses three in Denmark

Team Sky suffered the most from crashes in the Tour of Denmark, with Lars Petter Nordhaug, Alex Peters and Kanstantsin Siutsou having to abandon during the stage.

Nordhaug and Peters were involved in the crash with Jakob Fuglsang, but unlike the Astana rider, were unable to continue. Both went to hospital for x-rays, but happily were found to have nothing worse than cuts and bruises.

Siutsou went down in a solo crash immediately before a cobbled section with his bike flying away and dramatically bouncing off a wall. The extent of any possible injuries was not known, with the team is saying he will undergo further tests.

Ten Dam out of Vuelta line-up with broken vertebra

Laurens ten Dam is facing six weeks of rest after suffering a broken dorsal vertebra when he was hit by a car whilst training this week. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider will not have to undergo surgery.

"The man who hit me is 84 years old and has a wooden leg. That's not a joke," he told 1limburg.nl "He never saw me and was going 80 kilometers per hour when he crashed into me. It was like an attack."

Ten Dam later tweeted, “Sh#t happens but we always fight back stronger!”