Van Empel overcomes sickness to take 10th World Cup win of season

Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took another World Cup victory despite suffering stomach problems in Dublin, beating rival Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Deceuninck) with an ‘all or nothing’ last-lap attack.

The 20-year-old won her 10th cyclocross event of the season seeing off the challenge of a resurgent Pieterse and made her winning move in Ireland coming into the last corner.

Rival Pieterse suffered a first-lap crash on the planks and lost 20 seconds to the European Champion before storming back through the field. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider came back to Van Empel by the midway point and then made several attacks in search of victory.

However, Van Empel was equal to her rival’s efforts before launching her winning attacking with seconds left of the race remaining while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished third.

The 20-year-old said she was not feeling 100 per cent but took a sixth World Cup win of the season.

“Luckily I had some energy left on the last corner which made the difference to take over Puck [Pieterse],” said Van Empel. “We were really strong both together. I think we are at the same level at the moment and it is either Puck or me and every race a battle.

“It was a bit tactical to go for Puck at the last part of the race. It was all or nothing for the win. Maybe Puck had a tactic but mine was to come first at the finish line which was enough to win.

“I wasn’t really feeling OK during the race because of some stomach problems last night. I was not 100 per cent or feeling myself, but I could also win without feeling 100 per cent.”

Van Empel and Pieterse have been fierce rivals in this year’s cyclocross World Cup with little between the 20-year-old rivals.

“Hopefully yes,” Van Empel said when asked if their rivalry could go on for years to come. “Hopefully also in the mountain bike and hopefully is Puck goes onto the road also. We are really good together, we make each other stronger and it makes the sport also fun to watch. Also for the younger girls who hope to become a cyclo-cross rider and look up to us.

“Puck to win or me makes it really fun to watch and for the crowd Especially in another country, Dublin is nice. I hope to come back next year.”

Pieterse is becoming known for her bunny hopping and technical skills taking an advantage on her rivals.

However, on the first lap Betsema ran in front of the Dutch youngster leaving her no space to ride and crashing losing time.

“My chain came off twice in the first lap and one of those times I had to put it back on manually at the barriers so I lost some time, luckily I could catch up very quickly,” Pieterse added.

“She (Denise) came in front of me. It was then a split-second decision I felt I couldn’t pull up my handlebars anymore because she was there. If you can’t pull up your handlebars on a barrier you ride straight into it. I went over the bars there but luckily I didn’t feel any pain of it.”

Pieterse, who has won two World Cup rounds this season, responded quickly closing a gap of 20 seconds and launched several attacks for victory only for Van Empel to come around her in the closing moments.

“I knew I had to act fast as you can’t let Fem (Van Empel) ride away solo of course,” added Pieterse. “I made up the time pretty quickly, I got some energy and luckily I could close the gap. The muddy straights she (Van Empel) can really put down the power and on the small climbs too with the explosiveness.

“It’s also good for me, little tricky points. It suited us both and it was so close today. My legs were full (on the last lap). I heard her coming, I tried to go with but she is too strong.”

Behind the battling leaders Betsema chased Van Empel before losing time on the second lap and eventually finished third 1:37 behind. It was first World Cup podium for the 29-year-old who could only watch as her young Dutch riders rode away.

“I think I was the best of the rest today,” said Betsema. “I’m happy to stand on the podium with those strong girls, but I had to follow today. I was steady in the third place, I found my own tempo and went for that.

“I didn’t have more than that. They [Van Empel and Pieters] were really strong today. Those girls are a bit more intensive and so I gave my all but I can’t follow. I hope with some better form I can follow in their wheel.”