Van Avermaet, Porte, Roche and van Garderen sport 2017 BMC kits - Gallery

Returning stars Greg Van Avermaet, Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen joined newcomer Nicholas Roche in headlining the team's 2017 line-up, which also includes newcomers Martin Elmiger from IAM Cycling, Francisco Ventoso from Movistar, Kilian Frankiny from the BMC Development Team and Miles Scotson from Team Illuminate.
Notably absent from the 2017 roster are Peter Velits, who retired, Philippe Gilbert to Quick-Step Floors, Taylor Phinney to Cannondale-Drapac, Darwin Atapuma to UAE Abu Dhabi, Rick Zabel to Katusha-Alpecin and Marcus Burghardt to Bora-Hansgrohe.
With Gilbert's departure for Quick-Step, Olympic Champion Van Avermaet is the clear-cut leader for the Classics and other one-day races, while the team will change things up next season for the Grand Tours, where van Garderen is likely to turn his attention toward the Giro d'Italia and Porte will once again focus on the Tour de France. Both riders will benefit from Roche's Grand Tour experience.
The team also switched up team clothing this year, with Swiss clothing manufacturer Assos providing the team's technical apparel as part of a three-year deal effective on January 1.
BMC Racing Team 2017 Roster: Tom Bohli (Swi), Brent Bookwalter (USA), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Martin Elmiger (Swi), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Floris Gerts (Ned), Ben Hermans (Bel), Stefan Küng (Swi), Amaël Moinard (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Richie Porte (Aus), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Nicolas Roche (Irl), Joey Rosskopf (USA), Samuel Sánchez (Spa), Michael Schär (Swi), Miles Scotson (Aus), Manuel Senni (Ita), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Francisco Ventoso (Spa), Loïc Vliegen (Bel) and Danilo Wyss (Swi)
