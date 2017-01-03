Van Avermaet, Porte, Roche and van Garderen sport 2017 BMC kits - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet, Richie Porte, Nicholas Roche and Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 The 2017 BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Nicholas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Michael Schar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Francisco Ventoso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Silvan Dillier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Loic Vliegen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Alessandro de Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Manuel Quinziato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Martin Elmiger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Danilo Wyss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Stefan Kung (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Danilo Wyss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Amael Moinard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Stefan Kung (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Jim Ochowicz is back as general manager (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 BMC Racing sports director Max Sciandri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 BMC Racing sports director Marco Pinotti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Tom Bohli (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 AmaelMoinard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Manuel Senni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Floris Gerts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Samuel Sanchez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Jempy Drucker (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Ben Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Nicholas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Killian Frankiny (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Joey Rosskopf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing joins the list of teams eager to release photos of their 2017 riders decked out in the upcoming season's latest gear.

Returning stars Greg Van Avermaet, Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen joined newcomer Nicholas Roche in headlining the team's 2017 line-up, which also includes newcomers Martin Elmiger from IAM Cycling, Francisco Ventoso from Movistar, Kilian Frankiny from the BMC Development Team and Miles Scotson from Team Illuminate.

Notably absent from the 2017 roster are Peter Velits, who retired, Philippe Gilbert to Quick-Step Floors, Taylor Phinney to Cannondale-Drapac, Darwin Atapuma to UAE Abu Dhabi, Rick Zabel to Katusha-Alpecin and Marcus Burghardt to Bora-Hansgrohe.

With Gilbert's departure for Quick-Step, Olympic Champion Van Avermaet is the clear-cut leader for the Classics and other one-day races, while the team will change things up next season for the Grand Tours, where van Garderen is likely to turn his attention toward the Giro d'Italia and Porte will once again focus on the Tour de France. Both riders will benefit from Roche's Grand Tour experience.

The team also switched up team clothing this year, with Swiss clothing manufacturer Assos providing the team's technical apparel as part of a three-year deal effective on January 1.

BMC Racing Team 2017 Roster: Tom Bohli (Swi), Brent Bookwalter (USA), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Martin Elmiger (Swi), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Floris Gerts (Ned), Ben Hermans (Bel), Stefan Küng (Swi), Amaël Moinard (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Richie Porte (Aus), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Nicolas Roche (Irl), Joey Rosskopf (USA), Samuel Sánchez (Spa), Michael Schär (Swi), Miles Scotson (Aus), Manuel Senni (Ita), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Francisco Ventoso (Spa), Loïc Vliegen (Bel) and Danilo Wyss (Swi)