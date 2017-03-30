Van Avermaet leads BMC's Tour of Flanders recon - Gallery

Belgian a favourite to add De Ronde to his palmares
The days until the 2017 Tour of Flanders can be counted on one hand and the final tweaks are being made in preparation for the second Monument of the season. In distinctly un-spring-like weather, BMC Racing set out to do their final recon of the new route, which will take the riders from Antwerp to Oudenaarde and over 18 climbs.
This would not be a full-blown run through the 260km course, but a look at the some of the most pertinent of moments in the finale. Having driven out towards Oudenaarde from their hotel near Ghent, the riders set off from roadside near the finish of the race.
They were joined, at times, by fans and at one moment rode with their rivals for Sunday Trek-Segafredo as they headed over the Oude Kwaremont, Eikenberg, Koppenberg, Paterberg, Kwaremont and more.
Team leader, Greg Van Avermaet and sprinter Jempy Drucker had already done their own recon on Wednesday and only joined their teammates for the opening section before heading back to the hotel to rest up ahead of the race on Sunday. The remaining six riders carried on to complete a four-hour ride before returning back to base.
Flick through the photos above to see BMC on their recon of the Tour of Flanders route.
