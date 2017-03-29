Tom Boonen leads Tour of Flanders recon - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Tom Boonen (QuickStep Floors) looks for the smoothest line during the Flanders recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Tom Boonen smiles for the camera with cycling fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Tom Boonen and Iljo Keisse set the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Tom Boonen and the QuickStep Floors team recon the 2017 Tour of Flanders route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Tom Boonen, Yves Lampaert and Zdenek Stybar lead the training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 QuickStep Floors head into the Tour of Flanders with pressure on their shoulders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Tom Boonen leads teammate Julien Vermote over the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Tom Boonen out of the saddle during the Flanders recon ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Tom Boonen (QuickStep Floors) drops back during the recon ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 QuickStep Floors train for the 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 The QuickStep Floors team head out for a recon rider ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 The Tour of Flanders route is open to the public - and their tractors - until race day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sunday sees Tom Boonen line up for his final crack at the Tour of Flanders, with the Belgian set to captain the Quick-Step Floors team for the last time in De Ronde.

Boonen, who retires after Paris-Roubaix, has had a mixed spring campaign this season but has found form in recent weeks with eighth in E3 Harelbeke and sixth in Gent-Wevelgem. However, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix are the real targets for the 36-year-old. Boonen has won Flanders three times and Paris-Roubaix on four occasions, completing the double in 2005 and 2012.

On Wednesday, while teammate Philippe Gilbert led Quick-Step Floors during stage 2 the Three Days of De Panne, Boonen trained over the modified Tour of Flanders course with a number of riders who will race with him over the next two weekends. The tweaked course sees a new start location in Antwerp, the return of the Muur and multiple ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

Last weekend Boonen hinted that his form and legs were better suited to Paris-Roubaix, a race he narrowly finished second in last year.

"Flanders will become difficult though. I'm no longer the man to go alone up the final ascent of the Paterberg but for Roubaix it'll be alright. I realise that it'll be difficult. With growing older, I've now become less explosive on those climbs. Every year it's become a bit harder. I can follow those men if it matters but the final time up the Paterberg will become difficult, but not impossible. I'll certainly try but I'm not stupid. I realise that my chances in Flanders are smaller than in Paris-Roubaix," Boonen said.

More on this:

Tom Boonen's Key Results

1st UCI Road World Championships 2005

1st Paris-Roubaix 2005, 2008-2009, 2012

1st Tour of Flanders 2005-2006, 2012

1st Gent-Wevelgem 2004, 2011-2012

1st E3 Prijs Vlaanderen 2004-2007, 2012

1st Dwars door Vlaanderen 2007

1st Scheldeprijs 2004, 2006

1st Paris–Brussels 2012, 2016

1st Münsterland Giro 2015

1st RideLondon Classic 2016