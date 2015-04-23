Trending

Valverde up to second on WorldTour standings

Australian with narrow lead over Spain while Etixx-Quick Step lead team standings

Image 1 of 5

UCI World Tour logo

UCI World Tour logo
(Image credit: UCI)
Image 2 of 5

Alejandro Valverde checks behind as he approaches the finish.

Alejandro Valverde checks behind as he approaches the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Richie Porte (Sky) on the attack

Richie Porte (Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following his La Flèche Wallonne victory and second place at Amstel Gold Race, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has moved up to second place on WorldTour standings behind Team Sky's Richie Porte. Valverde's two recent WorldTour performances have also elevated Spain to within one point of Australia on the national standings while Etixx-Quick Step retains its lead of the team standings.

Porte, who has lead the standings since Paris-Nice, has amassed 303 points from the three WorldTour events he has raced in 2015 and currently leads the Giro del Trentino. The 80 points on offer for the winner of Flèche Wallonne elevated Valverde to one point ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) along with the 60 points he earned from Amstel Gold Race. Valverde will have the opportunity to further move up the standings on Sunday with 100 points for the winner of Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

In fourth place on the standings is the dual monument winner of the early-season, John Degenkolb, on 232 points with Michał Kwiatkowski rounding out the top five on 195 points.

With Kwiatkowski's Amstel Gold Race victory and Julian Alaphilippe's second place at La Flèche Wallonne, Etixx-Quick Step have accumulated 699 points with Team Sky the closest challengers on 643 points. Team Katusha (585) and Movistar (563) are the only other teams to have cracked the 500 points barrier with Cannondale-Garmin still bottom of the 17 teams with 17 points. IAM Cycling, LottoNL-Jumbo and FDJ are the three other teams who are yet to reach 100 points.

Australia continues its lead of the nation standings which it has enjoyed since the beginning of the season at the Tour Down Under with a tally of 638 points. Spain, one point behind, is the only other nation with more than 500 points with almost 200 points separating them from Colombia (442 points) in third place. The Netherlands are fourth on 435 points with Belgium, Italy and Great Britain following them on the standings.

The next WorldTour event is the 101st edition of Liège–Bastogne–Liège while the Tour of Romandie stage race starts two days later.

WorldTour standings

Individual
Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky303pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team238
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha237
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin232
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick Step195
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky184
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team178
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team168
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Esp) Team Katusha160
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step152
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step140
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge139
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale136
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo136
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida134
16Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step133
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team114
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo114
19Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team101
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky100
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing88
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal82
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha80
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step79
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha78

Teams
1Etixx-Quick Step699pts
2Team Sky643
3Team Katusha585
4Movistar Team563
5BMC Racing Team410
7Orica GreenEdge326
6Team Giant-Alpecin302
8Tinkoff-Saxo278
9Lampre-Merida257
10Lotto Soudal236
11Astana Pro Team231
12Ag2r La Mondiale161
13Trek Factory Racing138
14IAM Cycling74
16Team Lotto NL-Jumbo70
15FDJ69
17Team Cannondale - Garmin17

Nations
1Australia638pts
2Spain637
3Colombia442
4Netherlands435
5Belgium376
6Italy359
7Great Britain266
8France252
9Germany241
10Norway237
11Poland198
12Czech Republic156
13Switzerland147
14Slovakia136
15Portugal134
16Slovenia78
17Denmark65
18South Africa39
19Russia23
20New Zealand14
21United States9
22Ireland7
23Belarus2
24Estonia1
25Austria1

 