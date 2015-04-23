Valverde up to second on WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 5 UCI World Tour logo (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde checks behind as he approaches the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) followed by John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following his La Flèche Wallonne victory and second place at Amstel Gold Race, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has moved up to second place on WorldTour standings behind Team Sky's Richie Porte. Valverde's two recent WorldTour performances have also elevated Spain to within one point of Australia on the national standings while Etixx-Quick Step retains its lead of the team standings.

Porte, who has lead the standings since Paris-Nice, has amassed 303 points from the three WorldTour events he has raced in 2015 and currently leads the Giro del Trentino. The 80 points on offer for the winner of Flèche Wallonne elevated Valverde to one point ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) along with the 60 points he earned from Amstel Gold Race. Valverde will have the opportunity to further move up the standings on Sunday with 100 points for the winner of Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

In fourth place on the standings is the dual monument winner of the early-season, John Degenkolb, on 232 points with Michał Kwiatkowski rounding out the top five on 195 points.

With Kwiatkowski's Amstel Gold Race victory and Julian Alaphilippe's second place at La Flèche Wallonne, Etixx-Quick Step have accumulated 699 points with Team Sky the closest challengers on 643 points. Team Katusha (585) and Movistar (563) are the only other teams to have cracked the 500 points barrier with Cannondale-Garmin still bottom of the 17 teams with 17 points. IAM Cycling, LottoNL-Jumbo and FDJ are the three other teams who are yet to reach 100 points.

Australia continues its lead of the nation standings which it has enjoyed since the beginning of the season at the Tour Down Under with a tally of 638 points. Spain, one point behind, is the only other nation with more than 500 points with almost 200 points separating them from Colombia (442 points) in third place. The Netherlands are fourth on 435 points with Belgium, Italy and Great Britain following them on the standings.

The next WorldTour event is the 101st edition of Liège–Bastogne–Liège while the Tour of Romandie stage race starts two days later.

WorldTour standings

Individual Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 303 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 238 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 237 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 232 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick Step 195 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 184 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 178 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 168 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Esp) Team Katusha 160 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 152 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 140 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 139 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 136 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo 136 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 134 16 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 133 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo 114 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 101 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 100 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 88 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 82 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 80 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 79 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 78

Teams 1 Etixx-Quick Step 699 pts 2 Team Sky 643 3 Team Katusha 585 4 Movistar Team 563 5 BMC Racing Team 410 7 Orica GreenEdge 326 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 302 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 278 9 Lampre-Merida 257 10 Lotto Soudal 236 11 Astana Pro Team 231 12 Ag2r La Mondiale 161 13 Trek Factory Racing 138 14 IAM Cycling 74 16 Team Lotto NL-Jumbo 70 15 FDJ 69 17 Team Cannondale - Garmin 17