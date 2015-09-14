Valverde seals 2015 individual WorldTour victory

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde on the final 2015 Vuelta podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rodriguez, Aru, Valverde and Fraile on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Joaquim rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru celebrates on the final podium in Madrid. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde will be top-ranked rider on the UCI WorldTour standings for a second year running after he finished seventh place overall at the Vuelta a Espana. Valverde leads compatriot Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), 615 points to 474 and with Il Lombardia the sole remaining WorldTour race on the calendar in 2015 in which riders can pick up individual points.With 100 for the winner at the Italian monument, the Movistar rider has an unassailable lead.

Valverde took over the standings from Team Sky's Riche Porte when he won Liège–Bastogne–Liège in April with third overall at the Tour de France and Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian helping the 35-year-old further extend his lead.

Rodríguez's second place overall and 130 WorldTour points at the Vuelta lifted the 36-year-old from seventh to second on the overall standings. Vuelta overall winner Fabio Aru (Astana) was another big move inside the top ten as he jumped from 14th to fifth with 448 points. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also lifted himself higher up the standings, moving from fifth to third with 457 points to his name.

Third place for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the GP de Québec was good enough for 50 points but the Norwegian slips from second to fourth on 453 points. The winner of the Canadian one-day race, Rigoberto Urán, sits 12th on the standings after his first road success in 2015 on 301 points.

Tim Wellen's solo victory at the GP de Montréal saw the Lotto Soudal rider move up from 35th to 23rd.

With Valverde and Rodriguez top of the individual standings, Spain has a huge 764 point lead over Colombia who have accumulated 1069 points across the season. Since 2009, Spain has been the top ranked nation in all but one year when Italy took the honours in 2010. Great Britain (1041) and Italy are the only nations to have crossed the 1000 point threshold so far with Belgium the fifth best on 905.

The team standings look likely to be decided on the final day of racing in October with Movistar (1526) and Katusha (1419) the clear favourites for the title. Movistar have been the best team in the last two seasons but with 200 points on offer at the World Championships in the team time trial event, Team Sky (1254) could find themselves challenging for the top gong. At the bottom end of the team standings, IAM Cycling have collected just 189 points in its first season at the top level of the sport while Cannondale-Garmin (340) and FDJ (369) also languish near the bottom.

WorldTour standings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team standings 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 615 pts 2 Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha 474 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 457 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 453 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 448 6 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 430 7 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 407 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 324 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 324 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 314 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin 302 12 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 301 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 283 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 271 15 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 269 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 257 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 249 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 242 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 221 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 212 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 206 22 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 203 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal 195 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step 195 25 lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 194

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team standings 1 Team Katusha 1526 pts 2 Movistar Team 1419 3 Team Sky 1254 4 Etixx-Quick Step 988 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 929 6 Astana 916 7 BMC Racing Team 810 8 Lotto-Soudal 702 9 Orica-GreenEdge 695 10 Giant-Alpecin 649 11 AG2R La Mondiale 587 12 Lampre-Merida 566 13 Trek Factory Racing 459 14 LottoNL-Jumbo 375 15 FDJ 369 16 Cannondale-Garmin 340 17 IAM Cycling 189