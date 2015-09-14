Trending

Valverde seals 2015 individual WorldTour victory

Spain remain best nation with team standings yet to be decided

Alejandro Valverde on the final 2015 Vuelta podium.

Alejandro Valverde on the final 2015 Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rodriguez, Aru, Valverde and Fraile on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.

Rodriguez, Aru, Valverde and Fraile on the final Vuelta podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.

Joaquim rodriguez on the final Vuelta podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru celebrates on the final podium in Madrid.

2015 Vuelta winner Fabio Aru celebrates on the final podium in Madrid.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won a rain-soaked Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde will be top-ranked rider on the UCI WorldTour standings for a second year running after he finished seventh place overall at the Vuelta a Espana. Valverde leads compatriot Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), 615 points to 474 and with Il Lombardia the sole remaining WorldTour race on the calendar in 2015 in which riders can pick up individual points.With 100 for the winner at the Italian monument, the Movistar rider has an unassailable lead.

Valverde took over the standings from Team Sky's Riche Porte when he won Liège–Bastogne–Liège in April with third overall at the Tour de France and Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian helping the 35-year-old further extend his lead.

Rodríguez's second place overall and 130 WorldTour points at the Vuelta lifted the 36-year-old from seventh to second on the overall standings. Vuelta overall winner Fabio Aru (Astana) was another big move inside the top ten as he jumped from 14th to fifth with 448 points. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) also lifted himself higher up the standings, moving from fifth to third with 457 points to his name.

Third place for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the GP de Québec was good enough for 50 points but the Norwegian slips from second to fourth on 453 points. The winner of the Canadian one-day race, Rigoberto Urán, sits 12th on the standings after his first road success in 2015 on 301 points.

Tim Wellen's solo victory at the GP de Montréal saw the Lotto Soudal rider move up from 35th to 23rd.

With Valverde and Rodriguez top of the individual standings, Spain has a huge 764 point lead over Colombia who have accumulated 1069 points across the season. Since 2009, Spain has been the top ranked nation in all but one year when Italy took the honours in 2010. Great Britain (1041) and Italy are the only nations to have crossed the 1000 point threshold so far with Belgium the fifth best on 905.

The team standings look likely to be decided on the final day of racing in October with Movistar (1526) and Katusha (1419) the clear favourites for the title. Movistar have been the best team in the last two seasons but with 200 points on offer at the World Championships in the team time trial event, Team Sky (1254) could find themselves challenging for the top gong. At the bottom end of the team standings, IAM Cycling have collected just 189 points in its first season at the top level of the sport while Cannondale-Garmin (340) and FDJ (369) also languish near the bottom.

 

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Teamstandings
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team615pts
2Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha474
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team457
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha453
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana448
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky430
7Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo407
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team324
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida324
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky314
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin302
12Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step301
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky283
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin271
15Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha269
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo257
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ249
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale242
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge221
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing212
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale206
22André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal203
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal195
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step195
25lnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha194

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Teamstandings
1Team Katusha1526pts
2Movistar Team1419
3Team Sky1254
4Etixx-Quick Step988
5Tinkoff-Saxo929
6Astana916
7BMC Racing Team810
8Lotto-Soudal702
9Orica-GreenEdge695
10Giant-Alpecin649
11AG2R La Mondiale587
12Lampre-Merida566
13Trek Factory Racing459
14LottoNL-Jumbo375
15FDJ369
16Cannondale-Garmin340
17IAM Cycling189

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Teamstandings
1Spain1833pts
2Colombia1069
3Great Britain1041
4Italy1006
5Belgium905
6Netherlands848
7France781
8Australia777
9Germany587
10Norway453
11Poland376
12Portugal355
13Czech Republic306
14Slovenia294
15Switzerland270
16Slovakia257
17Russia257
18United States158
19Denmark115
20Ireland111
21Canada102
22Costa Rica93
23Luxembourg74
24Lithuania50
25South Africa49
26Ukraine40
27Belarus32
28Estonia25
29New Zealand16
30Kazakhstan6
31Croatia6
32Austria5
33Latvia2
34Argentina2

 