Valverde out of Paris-Nice with illness

Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas pulls on the Spanish champion's jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 4 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Daniele Bennati gets himself ready (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alejandro Valverde will not join the Movistar Team in Paris-Nice this weekend. The Spaniard, who racked up his 100th career win with the overall in Ruta del Sol last month, was struck by a fever and will be replaced by Victor de la Parte.

Illness also hit Italian sprinter Daniele Bennati, who was forced to drop out of Movistar's team for Strade Bianche tomorrow. José Joaquín Rojas will make his season debut replacing the Italian.

Rojas suffered a severe leg injury when a race vehicle forced him off his line on a descent during the Vuelta a Espana, and he crashed into a barrier. He suffered compound fractures to his fibula and tibia and was off the bike for two months.

After Strade Bianche, Rojas will compete in the GP Industria & Artigianato with Nairo Quintana, who will lead the team next week in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Movistar for Paris-Nice: Winner Anacona, Imanol Erviti, Jesus Herrada, Jose Herrada, Gorka Izagirre, Victor de la Parte, Marc Soler, Rory Sutherland.

Movistar for GP Industria & Artigianato: Jorge Arcas, Carlos Barbero, Carlos Betancur, Nuno Bico, Richard Carapaz, Antonio Pedrero, Nairo Quintana, and José Joaquín Rojas.