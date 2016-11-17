Vuelta a Espana could return to Angliru in 2017 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Chris Horner attacks on the Angliru at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Team Novo Nordisk at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas pulls on the Spanish champion's jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 The mighty Angliru has become one of cycling's most sacred sites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report: The Vuelta will return to Angliru in 2017

According to La Voz de Asturias, the Vuelta a España will return to the famously steep Angliru climb in 2017.

Ana Isabel Díaz, mayor of the Asturian municipality of Riosa that includes the ascent, told the Spanish newspaper that Angliru will be back after a three-year absence from the race. "It's an important boost for the hotel business and for the residents," she said.

A climb of a little more than 12km with an average gradient just over 10 per cent, Angliru was first introduced to the Spanish Grand Tour in 1999, and has been the scene of several fierce battles since. It last appeared in the Vuelta as the final climb of the penultimate stage in 2013, won by FDJ's Kenny Elissonde from the breakaway.

An official announcement has not been made regarding the climb's inclusion in next year's route, with Diario AS noting that neither the organizers nor the Principality of Asturias have yet confirmed the news.

It also remains to be seen exactly where the climb would figure into the overall Vuelta parcours. The official route presentation will take place in January.

Funvic team risks ban after pair of CERA positives

The UCI announced today the provisional suspensions of two riders from Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour for adverse analytical findings of CERA (Continuous erythropoietin receptor activator, a blood booster). Today's suspensions are the second and third in 12 months for the Brazilian team, enacting the UCI rule that would suspend Funvic for at least 15 days and as long as 12 months.

Colombian Ramiro Rincon Diaz, 29, and Brazilian João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar, 24, each returned positive results from anti-doping tests administered at the Volta a Portugal on July 17.

"The riders have the right to request and attend the analysis of the B sample," according to the UCI statement. "In accordance with UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the riders have been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the respective affair."

In August, the UCI suspended Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour Brazilian rider Kleber Da Silva Ramos , 31, for adverse analytical findings of CERA in samples collected during a out-of-competition tests on July 31 and August 4.

In today's announcement, the UCI noted that article 7.12.1 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, which provides for the suspension of the team from 15 days to 12 months, will be applied, although the governing body did not specify how the suspension would last. The UCI's Disciplinary Commission will decide the length of the ban.

Team Novo Nordisk announces 2017 roster

Team Novo Nordisk announced its complete roster for the 2017 season, including six new riders, most of whom have come through the squad's developmental wing.

Frenchman Quentin Valognes and Dutch rider Rik van IJzendoorn, who raced with the Pro Continental team as trainees this season, have been signed on to the team for next season, together with fellow developmental team members Fabio Calabria, who raced with the Pro Continental team from 2011-2013, Canadian Reid McClure, and Italian Umberto Poti.

"We have spent four years nurturing our development program and it is rewarding to move five devo riders up to our pro squad," Vassili Davidenko, the team's athletic director said. "Each of these riders adds depth to our team, and we are excited to witness their years with our development team turn into results within the pro ranks. We strengthened our men's pro team with these new riders and added new staff. We believe these changes will lead to more results."

The team also added Frenchman Romain Gioux.

Team Novo Nordisk for 2017: Andrea Peron (Ita), Brian Kamstra (Ned), Charles Planet (Fra), Chris Williams (Aus), Corentin Cherhal (Fra), David Lozano (Spa), Fabio Calabria (Aus), Gerd de Keijzer (Ned), James Glasspool (Aus), Javier Megias (Spa), Joonas Henttala (Fin), Martijn Verschoor (Ned), Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra), Quentin Valognes (Fra), Reid McClure (Can), Rik van IJzendoorn (Ned), Romain Gioux (Fra), Stephen Clancy (Irl), Umberto Poli (Ita).

Rojas returns to outdoor riding for first time since Vuelta crash

José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) is back on the bike for the first time after breaking his leg in a crash during stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The 31-year-old Spaniard tweeted video of himself riding outside on Thursday.

“The big time is coming out on the road!!” he wrote in is Twitter update. “Like a child with new shoes.”

The Spanish road race champion was part of the stage 20 breakaway when a race vehicle forced him wide on the descent of the Alto de Tollos, causing him to slide into and underneath a guard rail, his leg slamming into one of the supports.

He was treated in a local hospital for open fractures to his tibia and fibula.

