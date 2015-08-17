Trending

Valverde and Team Sky remain top of WorldTour rankings

Movistar and Sky dominate individual and team standings

Alejandro Valverde attacks during stage 20

Chris Froome and Team Sky line up at the front of the peloton

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final Tour de France podium.

Alberto Contador attacks during stage 19

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Movistar team in the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following the conclusion of the Eneco Tour Sunday, Alejandro Valverde remains the top ranked WorldTour rider after moving top of the standings with his Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory in April. The Movistar rider is the only rider with over 500 points so far this season with Tour de France champion Chris Froome 90 points in arrears in 432.

A successful defence of his Eneco Tour crown meant Tim Wellens was the biggest mover since the last rankings were released but hasn't cracked the top 25 riders with his tally of 115 points only good enough for 35th place. Wellens win helped Lotto Soudal improve one place in the team standings.

The biggest mover at the point end of the standings was Greg Van Avermaet as he jumped from 17th to seven having finished second to Wellens at the one-week stage race. The top six on the standings remained the same with Van Avermaet's entry pushing Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) out of the top ten.

Alberto Contador's third place is sure to change with the Giro d'Italia winner hanging his bike up for the remainder of the season. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on 365 points and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on 322 points are likely to move ahead of the Spaniard as both riders are taking part in the Vuelta a España which awards 170 points to first place.

In the team standings, Team Sky's margin at the top remains just four points over Movistar. Sky, with 1246 points, retook the lead it lost to Katusha after the Tour de France who now sit in third place with 1130 points. Etixx-Quick Step is fourth with 908 points with another big gap to Tinkoff-Saxo in fifth place on 786 points. IAM Cycling are bottom of the 17 WorldTour teams with 187 points.

While there was no big haul of points at the Eneco Tour, Spain remain top of the nation standings with 1528 points thanks largely to Valverde, Contador and Rodríguez. Great Britain is a distant second place on 973 points while Colombia sits third on 814 points. Italy and France round out the top five on 757 and 725 points respectively.

The Vuelta a España, starting this Saturday, is the last WorldTour stage race of the season with five one-day races and the team time trial at the world champions the other remaining events on the calendar.

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team532pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky422
3Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo407
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team365
5Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha322
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky314
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team292
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky283
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida274
10Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha269
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin265
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha263
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana263
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ249
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo229
16Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step221
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale210
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step195
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha194
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale192
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing190
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step180
23Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team173
24Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step172
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge161

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Team Sky1246pts
2Movistar Team1242
3Team Katusha1130
4Etixx-Quick Step908
5Tinkoff-Saxo786
6BMC Racing Team758
7Astana715
8Orica-GreenEdge507
9AG2R La Mondiale501
10Giant-Alpecin492
11Lotto-Soudal484
12Lampre-Merida480
13Trek Factory Racing387
14LottoNL-Jumbo333
15FDJ331
16Cannondale-Garmin267
17IAM Cycling187

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Spain1582pts
2Great Britain973
3Colombia814
4Italy759
5France757
6Belgium725
7Australia717
8Netherlands693
9Germany470
10Czech Republic306
11Slovenia294
12Portugal274
13Switzerland270
14Norway263
15Poland258

 