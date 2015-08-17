Valverde and Team Sky remain top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde attacks during stage 20 Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome and Team Sky line up at the front of the peloton Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final Tour de France podium. Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador attacks during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following the conclusion of the Eneco Tour Sunday, Alejandro Valverde remains the top ranked WorldTour rider after moving top of the standings with his Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory in April. The Movistar rider is the only rider with over 500 points so far this season with Tour de France champion Chris Froome 90 points in arrears in 432.

A successful defence of his Eneco Tour crown meant Tim Wellens was the biggest mover since the last rankings were released but hasn't cracked the top 25 riders with his tally of 115 points only good enough for 35th place. Wellens win helped Lotto Soudal improve one place in the team standings.

The biggest mover at the point end of the standings was Greg Van Avermaet as he jumped from 17th to seven having finished second to Wellens at the one-week stage race. The top six on the standings remained the same with Van Avermaet's entry pushing Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) out of the top ten.

Alberto Contador's third place is sure to change with the Giro d'Italia winner hanging his bike up for the remainder of the season. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on 365 points and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on 322 points are likely to move ahead of the Spaniard as both riders are taking part in the Vuelta a España which awards 170 points to first place.

In the team standings, Team Sky's margin at the top remains just four points over Movistar. Sky, with 1246 points, retook the lead it lost to Katusha after the Tour de France who now sit in third place with 1130 points. Etixx-Quick Step is fourth with 908 points with another big gap to Tinkoff-Saxo in fifth place on 786 points. IAM Cycling are bottom of the 17 WorldTour teams with 187 points.

While there was no big haul of points at the Eneco Tour, Spain remain top of the nation standings with 1528 points thanks largely to Valverde, Contador and Rodríguez. Great Britain is a distant second place on 973 points while Colombia sits third on 814 points. Italy and France round out the top five on 757 and 725 points respectively.

The Vuelta a España, starting this Saturday, is the last WorldTour stage race of the season with five one-day races and the team time trial at the world champions the other remaining events on the calendar.

WorldTour standings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 532 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 422 3 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 407 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 365 5 Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha 322 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 314 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 292 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 283 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 274 10 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 269 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin 265 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 263 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana 263 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 249 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 229 16 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 221 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 210 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step 195 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 194 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 192 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 190 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx-Quick Step 180 23 Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 173 24 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx-Quick Step 172 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 161

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Team Sky 1246 pts 2 Movistar Team 1242 3 Team Katusha 1130 4 Etixx-Quick Step 908 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 786 6 BMC Racing Team 758 7 Astana 715 8 Orica-GreenEdge 507 9 AG2R La Mondiale 501 10 Giant-Alpecin 492 11 Lotto-Soudal 484 12 Lampre-Merida 480 13 Trek Factory Racing 387 14 LottoNL-Jumbo 333 15 FDJ 331 16 Cannondale-Garmin 267 17 IAM Cycling 187