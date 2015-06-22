Katusha top WorldTour standings after Špilak's Tour de Suisse victory

Image 1 of 6 Simon Spilak (Katusha) sprinting to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium as the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Alejandro Valverde ups the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alberto Contador models Tinkoff-Saxo's Tour de France kit. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 6 Former World Champion Rui Costa points to his rainbow stripes. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha have moved to the top of the UCI WorldTour team rankings on the back of Simon Špilak’s overall victory at the Tour de Suisse, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains at the head of the individual standings.

Špilak claimed the Tour de Suisse thanks to a strong showing in the final time trial, and his win is the latest in a long run of WorldTour-level success for the Katusha this season. Ilnur Zakarin already took overall victory at the Tour de Romandie (ahead of Spilak), Joaquim Rodríguez won the Tour of the Basque Country and Luca Paolini triumphed at Gent-Wevelgem, while Alexander Kristoff’s 18 victories so far in 2015 include the Tour of Flanders and stages of Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse.

Team Sky drop to second place in the standings, though Geraint Thomas’ second place finish at the Tour de Suisse means that they lie just 25 points behind Katusha. Etixx-QuickStep remain in third place, ahead of Movistar. IAM Cycling remain rooted to the bottom of the standings as the team failed to pick any WorldTour points in its home race.

The Tour de Suisse had no impact on the top of the individual standings as the first four riders in the rankings did not participate. Valverde is still top on 350 points, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in second place on 307 as there were no WorldTour points on offer at the Route du Sud, which he won on Sunday. Richie Porte (Sky) lies in third place ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

The biggest mover of the week was Špilak, whose haul of points from the Tour de Suisse sees him climb from 16th to 5th in the WorldTour standings. Thomas jumps from 12th to 6th, while a stage win was not enough to prevent Kristoff from dropping two places to 8th.

Thanks largely to Valverde, Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – 7th on 252 points – Spain holds a seemingly insurmountable lead at the head of the country standings. Spain’s total of 1138 points is almost double the haul of second-placed Australia, while Great Britain lies in third place on 629 points.

The top ten nations in the WorldTour rankings on August 15 will qualify to field up to nine riders at the World Championships road race in Richmond. The final berth is currently occupied by Germany, with Poland (14th) and host nation the United States (18th) among those currently shy of qualifying a full complement of riders.

UCI WorldTour rankings - June 21

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 350 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff - Saxo 307 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 304 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 274 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 269 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 267 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 252 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 245 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 233 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 212 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 210 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 209 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 199 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick Step 195 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 189 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 184 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 181 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 165 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 161 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo 157 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 153 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 152 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 148 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 148 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step 140 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 27 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 130 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 115 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 101 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 98 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale - Garmin 96 33 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 91 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 88 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 83 36 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 81 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 80 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 80 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 70 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 62 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff - Saxo 54 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 52 47 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 50 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida 51 51 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 50 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 55 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 47 56 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 46 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 44 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 42 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 41 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 40 62 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 40 63 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 64 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 39 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 37 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 69 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo 35 70 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 32 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 73 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 30 75 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 76 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 26 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 78 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 23 79 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 80 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 22 81 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 82 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 21 83 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 84 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 85 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 86 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 18 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 88 Davide Formolo (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 16 89 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 90 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 16 91 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 15 92 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 14 93 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 94 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 14 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 96 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 97 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 11 98 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 10 99 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 10 100 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 10 101 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 102 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step 10 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 104 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 105 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 106 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 107 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 8 108 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 109 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 8 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant - Alpecin 8 112 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 113 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 114 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 8 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 8 116 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 117 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 118 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 119 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 120 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 121 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin 6 123 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 124 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 125 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 126 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 127 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 128 George Bennett (NZl) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 4 129 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 130 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 131 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 132 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4 133 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3 134 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 135 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant - Alpecin 2 136 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 137 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 2 138 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 140 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 141 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 142 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 2 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 145 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 146 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 1 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 148 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1 149 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 150 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 151 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 152 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 153 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 154 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 155 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 1 156 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step 1 157 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1 158 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 159 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 160 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 161 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 162 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 163 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 164 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 1 165 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step 1 166 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 980 pts 2 Team Sky 955 3 Etixx - Quick Step 861 4 Movistar Team 784 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 575 6 Astana Pro Team 553 7 BMC Racing Team 522 8 Orica Greenedge 456 9 Lampre - Merida 440 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 402 11 Ag2r La Mondiale 349 12 FDJ 270 13 Lotto Soudal 266 14 Trek Factory Racing 211 15 Team Cannondale - Garmin 165 16 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 164 17 IAM Cycling 99