Trending

Katusha top WorldTour standings after Špilak's Tour de Suisse victory

Valverde remains ahead of Contador in individual standings

Image 1 of 6

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sprinting to the line

Simon Spilak (Katusha) sprinting to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium as the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak (Katusha) on the podium as the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Alejandro Valverde ups the pace

Alejandro Valverde ups the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Alberto Contador models Tinkoff-Saxo's Tour de France kit.

Alberto Contador models Tinkoff-Saxo's Tour de France kit.
(Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 5 of 6

Former World Champion Rui Costa points to his rainbow stripes.

Former World Champion Rui Costa points to his rainbow stripes.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha have moved to the top of the UCI WorldTour team rankings on the back of Simon Špilak’s overall victory at the Tour de Suisse, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains at the head of the individual standings.

Related Articles

Ekimov: Kristoff saved Katusha in 2014

Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings

Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings after Giro d'Italia

Špilak claimed the Tour de Suisse thanks to a strong showing in the final time trial, and his win is the latest in a long run of WorldTour-level success for the Katusha this season. Ilnur Zakarin already took overall victory at the Tour de Romandie (ahead of Spilak), Joaquim Rodríguez won the Tour of the Basque Country and Luca Paolini triumphed at Gent-Wevelgem, while Alexander Kristoff’s 18 victories so far in 2015 include the Tour of Flanders and stages of Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse.

Team Sky drop to second place in the standings, though Geraint Thomas’ second place finish at the Tour de Suisse means that they lie just 25 points behind Katusha. Etixx-QuickStep remain in third place, ahead of Movistar. IAM Cycling remain rooted to the bottom of the standings as the team failed to pick any WorldTour points in its home race.

The Tour de Suisse had no impact on the top of the individual standings as the first four riders in the rankings did not participate. Valverde is still top on 350 points, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in second place on 307 as there were no WorldTour points on offer at the Route du Sud, which he won on Sunday. Richie Porte (Sky) lies in third place ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

The biggest mover of the week was Špilak, whose haul of points from the Tour de Suisse sees him climb from 16th to 5th in the WorldTour standings. Thomas jumps from 12th to 6th, while a stage win was not enough to prevent Kristoff from dropping two places to 8th.

Thanks largely to Valverde, Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – 7th on 252 points – Spain holds a seemingly insurmountable lead at the head of the country standings. Spain’s total of 1138 points is almost double the haul of second-placed Australia, while Great Britain lies in third place on 629 points.

The top ten nations in the WorldTour rankings on August 15 will qualify to field up to nine riders at the World Championships road race in Richmond. The final berth is currently occupied by Germany, with Poland (14th) and host nation the United States (18th) among those currently shy of qualifying a full complement of riders.

UCI WorldTour rankings - June 21

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team350pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff - Saxo307
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky304
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida274
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha269
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky267
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha252
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha245
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin233
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team212
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale210
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step209
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ199
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick Step195
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team189
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky184
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team181
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step165
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge161
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo157
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin153
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step152
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team148
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge148
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step140
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha134
27Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky130
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team115
29Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team101
30Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale98
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team96
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale - Garmin96
33Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team91
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing88
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal83
36Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team81
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha80
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo80
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team76
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team73
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky70
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge62
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling56
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff - Saxo54
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo52
47Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team52
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal52
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
50Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida51
51Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step50
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha48
55Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing47
56Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge46
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ44
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha42
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida42
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida41
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step40
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing40
63Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
64Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team40
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge39
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team39
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin37
68Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky36
69Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo35
70Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team32
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida32
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
73Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team31
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step30
75Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal27
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal26
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team24
78Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale23
79Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
80Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo22
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
82Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ21
83Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20
84Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida20
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
86Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky18
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
88Davide Formolo (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin16
89Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida16
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step16
91Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling15
92Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo14
93Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
94Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team14
95Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
96Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
97Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team11
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin10
99Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo10
100Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge10
101Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale10
102Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step10
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge10
104Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
105Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
106Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
107Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky8
108Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
109Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale8
110Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge8
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant - Alpecin8
112Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
113Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
114Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo8
115Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling8
116Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
117Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin6
118Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
119Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
120Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge6
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6
122Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin6
123Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
125Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
126Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
127Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
128George Bennett (NZl) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo4
129Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling4
130Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
131Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4
132Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4
133Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing3
134Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
135Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant - Alpecin2
136Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
137Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo2
138Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo2
140Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
141Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
142Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale2
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo2
145Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
146Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge1
147Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
148Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1
149Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo1
150Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
151Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
152Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
153Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
154Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
155Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge1
156Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step1
157Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1
158Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
159Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
160Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo1
161Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale1
162Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
163Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
164Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida1
165Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step1
166Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha980pts
2Team Sky955
3Etixx - Quick Step861
4Movistar Team784
5Tinkoff - Saxo575
6Astana Pro Team553
7BMC Racing Team522
8Orica Greenedge456
9Lampre - Merida440
10Team Giant - Alpecin402
11Ag2r La Mondiale349
12FDJ270
13Lotto Soudal266
14Trek Factory Racing211
15Team Cannondale - Garmin165
16Team Lotto NL - Jumbo164
17IAM Cycling99

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1138pts
2Australia666
3Great Britain629
4Italy607
5Colombia599
6France589
7Netherlands562
8Belgium384
9Slovenia293
10Germany279
11Czech Republic276
12Portugal274
13Norway245
14Poland232
15Russia197
16Switzerland192
17Slovakia157
18United States102
19Canada96
20Costa Rica91
21Denmark75
22Luxembourg41
23South Africa39
24Ireland37
25Estonia25
26Belarus18
27New Zealand14
28Croatia6
29Kazakhstan6
30Austria4
31Argentina1