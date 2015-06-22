Katusha top WorldTour standings after Špilak's Tour de Suisse victory
Valverde remains ahead of Contador in individual standings
Katusha have moved to the top of the UCI WorldTour team rankings on the back of Simon Špilak’s overall victory at the Tour de Suisse, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains at the head of the individual standings.
Špilak claimed the Tour de Suisse thanks to a strong showing in the final time trial, and his win is the latest in a long run of WorldTour-level success for the Katusha this season. Ilnur Zakarin already took overall victory at the Tour de Romandie (ahead of Spilak), Joaquim Rodríguez won the Tour of the Basque Country and Luca Paolini triumphed at Gent-Wevelgem, while Alexander Kristoff’s 18 victories so far in 2015 include the Tour of Flanders and stages of Paris-Nice and the Tour de Suisse.
Team Sky drop to second place in the standings, though Geraint Thomas’ second place finish at the Tour de Suisse means that they lie just 25 points behind Katusha. Etixx-QuickStep remain in third place, ahead of Movistar. IAM Cycling remain rooted to the bottom of the standings as the team failed to pick any WorldTour points in its home race.
The Tour de Suisse had no impact on the top of the individual standings as the first four riders in the rankings did not participate. Valverde is still top on 350 points, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in second place on 307 as there were no WorldTour points on offer at the Route du Sud, which he won on Sunday. Richie Porte (Sky) lies in third place ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).
The biggest mover of the week was Špilak, whose haul of points from the Tour de Suisse sees him climb from 16th to 5th in the WorldTour standings. Thomas jumps from 12th to 6th, while a stage win was not enough to prevent Kristoff from dropping two places to 8th.
Thanks largely to Valverde, Contador and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) – 7th on 252 points – Spain holds a seemingly insurmountable lead at the head of the country standings. Spain’s total of 1138 points is almost double the haul of second-placed Australia, while Great Britain lies in third place on 629 points.
The top ten nations in the WorldTour rankings on August 15 will qualify to field up to nine riders at the World Championships road race in Richmond. The final berth is currently occupied by Germany, with Poland (14th) and host nation the United States (18th) among those currently shy of qualifying a full complement of riders.
UCI WorldTour rankings - June 21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|350
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff - Saxo
|307
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|304
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|274
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|269
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|267
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|252
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|245
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|233
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|212
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|210
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|209
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|199
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick Step
|195
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|189
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|184
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|181
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|165
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|161
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo
|157
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|153
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|152
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|148
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|148
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick Step
|140
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|27
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|130
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|115
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|101
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|98
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|96
|33
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|83
|36
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|80
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|80
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|70
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|62
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff - Saxo
|54
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|52
|47
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|50
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|51
|51
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|50
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|55
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|56
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|46
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|44
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|41
|61
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|40
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|63
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|64
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|39
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|37
|68
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|69
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo
|35
|70
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|32
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|73
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|30
|75
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|26
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|78
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|23
|79
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|80
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|22
|81
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|21
|83
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|84
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|86
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|88
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|16
|89
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|16
|91
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15
|92
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|14
|93
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|94
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|96
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|97
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|10
|99
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|100
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|10
|101
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step
|10
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|104
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|105
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|106
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|107
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|108
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|109
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|8
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|112
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|113
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|114
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|8
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|8
|116
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|117
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|118
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|119
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|120
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|121
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|6
|123
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|125
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|126
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|127
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|128
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|4
|129
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|130
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|131
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|132
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4
|133
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|134
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|135
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant - Alpecin
|2
|136
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|137
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|2
|138
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|140
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|141
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|142
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|145
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|146
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|1
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|148
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|149
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|150
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|151
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|152
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|153
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|154
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|155
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|1
|156
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|157
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|158
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|159
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|160
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|161
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|162
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|163
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|164
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|1
|165
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|166
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|980
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|955
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|861
|4
|Movistar Team
|784
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|575
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|553
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|522
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|456
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|440
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|402
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|349
|12
|FDJ
|270
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|266
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|211
|15
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|165
|16
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|164
|17
|IAM Cycling
|99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1138
|pts
|2
|Australia
|666
|3
|Great Britain
|629
|4
|Italy
|607
|5
|Colombia
|599
|6
|France
|589
|7
|Netherlands
|562
|8
|Belgium
|384
|9
|Slovenia
|293
|10
|Germany
|279
|11
|Czech Republic
|276
|12
|Portugal
|274
|13
|Norway
|245
|14
|Poland
|232
|15
|Russia
|197
|16
|Switzerland
|192
|17
|Slovakia
|157
|18
|United States
|102
|19
|Canada
|96
|20
|Costa Rica
|91
|21
|Denmark
|75
|22
|Luxembourg
|41
|23
|South Africa
|39
|24
|Ireland
|37
|25
|Estonia
|25
|26
|Belarus
|18
|27
|New Zealand
|14
|28
|Croatia
|6
|29
|Kazakhstan
|6
|30
|Austria
|4
|31
|Argentina
|1
