Poland win helps Movistar close in on Team Sky in WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 3 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) ready to start the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Movistar have closed in on Team Sky at the top of the WorldTour standings after Jon Izagirre took overall victory at the Tour de Pologne on Saturday. Only four points separate the two teams now, while Team Sky lead the way with 1246 points.

Between them, Team Sky and Movistar have won the last three team competitions with the Spanish team taking consecutive titles in 2013 and 2014. Ultimately, there has been little change in terms of positions and Katusha remain within touching distance in third place at 116 points behind Sky. The only change inside the top 10 is at the bottom where Giant-Alpecin and AG2R-La Mondiale have swapped 9th and 10th places.

In the individual standings, Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde remains in the lead with a 110-point advantage over Tour de France victor Chris Froome (Team Sky), with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third. Froome had closed the gap at the Tour but Valverde’s podium position at the Clásica San Sebastián keeps him clear at the top. As with the team standings, there has been little movement at the top but there has been plenty outside the top 10. Fabio Aru has jumped from 15th to 12th after his top 5 finish in Poland.

Tour de Pologne winner Izagirre has made a huge leap from 47th to 23, while Ilnur Zakarin has moved from 30th to 19th. Izagirre’s performance also helped extend Spain’s stranglehold at the top of the nation standings. The country, who has only failed to win the final standings just once in 2011, has a 609 advantage over Great Britain and look certain to win once again.

Eight rounds remain and the WorldTour continues with the Eneco Tour on Monday.

Individual

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 532 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 422 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 407 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 365 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 322 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 314 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 283 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 274 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 269 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 265 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 263 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 263 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 249 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 229 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 221 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 210 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 207 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 195 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 194 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 192 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 190 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 173 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 161 26 Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky 157 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 157 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 148 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 148 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 135 33 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 116 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 101 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 90 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 87 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 82 44 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 45 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 80 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 47 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 75 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 70 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 53 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 64 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 62 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 59 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 59 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 60 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 54 62 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 63 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 64 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 67 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 46 71 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 74 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 41 75 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 77 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 39 80 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 81 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 36 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 84 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 85 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 86 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 87 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 30 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 89 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 90 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 91 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 92 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 28 93 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 27 94 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 95 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 97 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 98 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 22 99 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 21 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 101 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 102 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 20 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 105 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 106 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 109 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 110 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 14 111 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 112 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 12 113 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 114 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 11 115 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 116 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 10 117 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 119 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 120 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 121 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 122 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 123 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 124 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 126 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 127 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 128 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 129 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 130 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 131 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 132 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 133 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 134 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 135 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 6 136 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 137 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 138 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 139 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 140 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 141 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 142 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4 144 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 145 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4 146 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 148 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 149 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 150 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2 151 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 152 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 154 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 155 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 156 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 157 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 158 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 160 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 161 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 2 162 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 163 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 164 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 165 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 166 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 167 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 168 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 169 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 170 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 171 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 172 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 173 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 174 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 175 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 176 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 177 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 178 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 179 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 180 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 181 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 183 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1 184 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1 185 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 1 186 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 187 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Nation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1582 pts 2 Great Britain 973 3 Colombia 814 4 Italy 759 5 France 752 6 Australia 696 7 Netherlands 692 8 Belgium 517 9 Germany 461 10 Czech Republic 306 11 Slovenia 294 12 Portugal 274 13 Switzerland 270 14 Norway 263 15 Poland 258 16 Russia 257 17 Slovakia 229 18 United States 154 19 Canada 102 20 Costa Rica 91 21 Denmark 87 22 Ireland 75 23 Luxembourg 47 24 South Africa 39 25 Estonia 25 26 Belarus 22 27 New Zealand 14 28 Kazakhstan 6 29 Croatia 6 30 Austria 4 31 Latvia 2 32 Argentina 1