Poland win helps Movistar close in on Team Sky in WorldTour standings
Spain and Valverde remain top in nation and individual standings
Movistar have closed in on Team Sky at the top of the WorldTour standings after Jon Izagirre took overall victory at the Tour de Pologne on Saturday. Only four points separate the two teams now, while Team Sky lead the way with 1246 points.
Related Articles
Between them, Team Sky and Movistar have won the last three team competitions with the Spanish team taking consecutive titles in 2013 and 2014. Ultimately, there has been little change in terms of positions and Katusha remain within touching distance in third place at 116 points behind Sky. The only change inside the top 10 is at the bottom where Giant-Alpecin and AG2R-La Mondiale have swapped 9th and 10th places.
In the individual standings, Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde remains in the lead with a 110-point advantage over Tour de France victor Chris Froome (Team Sky), with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third. Froome had closed the gap at the Tour but Valverde’s podium position at the Clásica San Sebastián keeps him clear at the top. As with the team standings, there has been little movement at the top but there has been plenty outside the top 10. Fabio Aru has jumped from 15th to 12th after his top 5 finish in Poland.
Tour de Pologne winner Izagirre has made a huge leap from 47th to 23, while Ilnur Zakarin has moved from 30th to 19th. Izagirre’s performance also helped extend Spain’s stranglehold at the top of the nation standings. The country, who has only failed to win the final standings just once in 2011, has a 609 advantage over Great Britain and look certain to win once again.
Eight rounds remain and the WorldTour continues with the Eneco Tour on Monday.
Individual
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|532
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|422
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|407
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|365
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|322
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|314
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|283
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|274
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|269
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|265
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|263
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|263
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|249
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|229
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|221
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|210
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|207
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|195
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|194
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|192
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|190
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|173
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|161
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|157
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|157
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|148
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|135
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|116
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|101
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|87
|43
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|82
|44
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|45
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|80
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|47
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|70
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|53
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|64
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|59
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|62
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|63
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|64
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|67
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|71
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|74
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|41
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|76
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|77
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|78
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|80
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|81
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|82
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|84
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|85
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|86
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|87
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|30
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|89
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|90
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|91
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|92
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|93
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|27
|94
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|95
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|97
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|98
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|22
|99
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|21
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|101
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|102
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|20
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|105
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|106
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|109
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|110
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|111
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|112
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|113
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|114
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|115
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|116
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|117
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|119
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|120
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|121
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|123
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|124
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|127
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|128
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|129
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|130
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|131
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|132
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|133
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|134
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|135
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|6
|136
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|137
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|138
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|139
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|140
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|141
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|142
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4
|144
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|145
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4
|146
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|148
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|149
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|150
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2
|151
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|152
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|154
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|155
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|156
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|157
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|158
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|160
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|161
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|162
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|163
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|164
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|165
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|166
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|167
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|168
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|169
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|170
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|171
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|172
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|173
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|174
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|175
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|176
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|177
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|178
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|179
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|180
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|181
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|183
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|184
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1
|185
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|186
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|187
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1582
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|973
|3
|Colombia
|814
|4
|Italy
|759
|5
|France
|752
|6
|Australia
|696
|7
|Netherlands
|692
|8
|Belgium
|517
|9
|Germany
|461
|10
|Czech Republic
|306
|11
|Slovenia
|294
|12
|Portugal
|274
|13
|Switzerland
|270
|14
|Norway
|263
|15
|Poland
|258
|16
|Russia
|257
|17
|Slovakia
|229
|18
|United States
|154
|19
|Canada
|102
|20
|Costa Rica
|91
|21
|Denmark
|87
|22
|Ireland
|75
|23
|Luxembourg
|47
|24
|South Africa
|39
|25
|Estonia
|25
|26
|Belarus
|22
|27
|New Zealand
|14
|28
|Kazakhstan
|6
|29
|Croatia
|6
|30
|Austria
|4
|31
|Latvia
|2
|32
|Argentina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|1246
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|1242
|3
|Team Katusha
|1130
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|903
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|777
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|714
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|613
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|507
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|500
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|490
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|480
|12
|Lotto-Soudal
|394
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|337
|14
|FDJ
|322
|15
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|267
|16
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|258
|17
|IAM Cycling
|187
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy