Poland win helps Movistar close in on Team Sky in WorldTour standings

Spain and Valverde remain top in nation and individual standings

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) ready to start the stage 7 time trial

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) ready to start the stage 7 time trial
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Movistar team in the TTT

The Movistar team in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final podium.

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Movistar have closed in on Team Sky at the top of the WorldTour standings after Jon Izagirre took overall victory at the Tour de Pologne on Saturday. Only four points separate the two teams now, while Team Sky lead the way with 1246 points.

Between them, Team Sky and Movistar have won the last three team competitions with the Spanish team taking consecutive titles in 2013 and 2014. Ultimately, there has been little change in terms of positions and Katusha remain within touching distance in third place at 116 points behind Sky. The only change inside the top 10 is at the bottom where Giant-Alpecin and AG2R-La Mondiale have swapped 9th and 10th places.

In the individual standings, Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde remains in the lead with a 110-point advantage over Tour de France victor Chris Froome (Team Sky), with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third. Froome had closed the gap at the Tour but Valverde’s podium position at the Clásica San Sebastián keeps him clear at the top. As with the team standings, there has been little movement at the top but there has been plenty outside the top 10. Fabio Aru has jumped from 15th to 12th after his top 5 finish in Poland.

Tour de Pologne winner Izagirre has made a huge leap from 47th to 23, while Ilnur Zakarin has moved from 30th to 19th. Izagirre’s performance also helped extend Spain’s stranglehold at the top of the nation standings. The country, who has only failed to win the final standings just once in 2011, has a 609 advantage over Great Britain and look certain to win once again.

Eight rounds remain and the WorldTour continues with the Eneco Tour on Monday.

Individual

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team532pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky422
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo407
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team365
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha322
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky314
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky283
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida274
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha269
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin265
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha263
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team263
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr249
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo229
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step221
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale210
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team207
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step195
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha194
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale192
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing190
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step175
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team173
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step172
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge161
26Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky157
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin157
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team148
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge148
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step140
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team138
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team135
33André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal116
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo104
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team102
36Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team101
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team99
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team96
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team91
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge90
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal88
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal87
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha82
44Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team81
45Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha80
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo80
47Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team76
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team75
49Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling72
50Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team71
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky70
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida68
53Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo64
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team64
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge62
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing59
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling56
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo55
59Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida54
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team54
62Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo52
63Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team52
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal52
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step50
67Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale49
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal48
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha48
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge46
71Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing46
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr44
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida43
74Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida41
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step40
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
77Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team40
78Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step40
79Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge39
80Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky36
81Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team36
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida32
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
84Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
85Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team31
86Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step30
87Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team30
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin30
89Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30
90Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin28
91Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
92Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing28
93Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling27
94Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
95Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team24
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
97Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo22
98Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky22
99Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr21
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20
101Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
102Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida20
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
105Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
106Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
109Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
110Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team14
111Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
112Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky12
113Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
114Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team11
115Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
116Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale10
117Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
119Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin9
120Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
121Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
123Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
124Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
127Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
128Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
129Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
130Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr7
131Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
132Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
133Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
134Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
135Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida6
136Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
137Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6
138Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
139Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
140Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
141Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
142George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
143Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4
144Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
145Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4
146Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing3
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
148Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
149Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
150Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2
151Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
152Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
153Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
154Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
156Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
157Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
158Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
160Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
161Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha2
162Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
163Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1
164Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
165Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
166Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
167Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
168Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
169Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
170Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
171Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1
172Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team1
173Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
174Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
175Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
176Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
177Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1
178Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
179Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
180Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
181Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
182Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
183Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1
184Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1
185Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge1
186Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
187Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1582pts
2Great Britain973
3Colombia814
4Italy759
5France752
6Australia696
7Netherlands692
8Belgium517
9Germany461
10Czech Republic306
11Slovenia294
12Portugal274
13Switzerland270
14Norway263
15Poland258
16Russia257
17Slovakia229
18United States154
19Canada102
20Costa Rica91
21Denmark87
22Ireland75
23Luxembourg47
24South Africa39
25Estonia25
26Belarus22
27New Zealand14
28Kazakhstan6
29Croatia6
30Austria4
31Latvia2
32Argentina1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky1246pts
2Movistar Team1242
3Team Katusha1130
4Etixx - Quick Step903
5Tinkoff - Saxo777
6Astana Pro Team714
7BMC Racing Team613
8Orica-GreenEdge507
9AG2R La Mondiale500
10Team Giant - Alpecin490
11Lampre - Merida480
12Lotto-Soudal394
13Trek Factory Racing337
14FDJ322
15Team Cannondale - Garmin267
16Team Lotto NL - Jumbo258
17IAM Cycling187