Vaccinations, malaria pills, boiled water – Belgian team doctor outlines health precautions in place for Road World Championships in Rwanda

'We started preparing for this World Championships a year ago' says Kris Van der Mieren

Remco Evenepoel at the airport en route to Rwanda with national coach Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda are almost upon us, and as riders and teams from around the world head to the African nation, a host of measures are in place for those competing to stay healthy during the week-long event.

The first World Championships held in Africa comes with its own challenges, all outlined by the Belgian team doctor Kris Van der Mieren, who has said, "We started preparing for this World Championships a year ago."

Evenepoel was vaccinated last winter in order to avoid any potential side effects interfering with his racing calendar, while he and his teammates – and the team staff – will also be taking malaria pills every night and for a week after the competition ends.

The team's caution also extends to avoiding relying on local tap water. There'll be plenty of bottled water to hand, while they'll also make extensive use of boiled water – for cooking, to wash vegetables, and for ice, too.

