Uttrup Ludwig shows off new FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope kit

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig showed off her new FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope on social media Wednesday. The Danish all-rounder has united with her new team at a training camp in Spain.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope will make the jump up to WorldTeam status in 2020.

The UCI announced six other teams that will form the new top-tier of women's professional cycling next year including Canyon-SRAM, Alé BTC Ljubljana, CCC-Liv, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo. Absent from the list of top-tier teams was Mitchelton-Scott. The team's licence is pending approval after further evaluation by the UCI.

FDJ are set to make an impact after signing the versatile Uttrup Ludwig, who is a contender in both the Spring Classics and summer stage races like the Giro Rosa.

Uttrup Ludwig joins the team after spending the last three seasons with Bigla Pro Cycling.

She has a string of impressive results to her name in 2019, including a win at the GP de Plumelec-Morbihan Dames. She also secured podium positions at the Trofeo Binda, the Tour of Flanders and La Course by Le Tour de France.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope are currently at an opening training camp from December 9-15 at the Cambrils Park Resort in Spain.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope complete roster for 2020: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Brodie Chapman, Stine Borgli, Clara Copponi, Eugenie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maelle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel, Shara Gillow