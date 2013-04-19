USGP of Cyclo-cross discontinued

Image 1 of 3 Elite Women’s start at the Trek USGP of Cyclocross Planet Bike Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Nash and Compton, with Duke close behind, remount their bikes (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 3 The Compton and Nash duo with a few seconds between them (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

The US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross will not return for its 10th run in 2013, organizers announced on the series website today. The four-weekend, eight-race series has been the premiere US cyclo-cross series since its first season in 2004.

"It's with great sadness that we, the organizers of the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross, announce that we have reached the hard decision to discontinue the Series," organizers Bruce Fina and Joan Hanscom announced on the website, although they added that each of the four separate weekend events – the Sun Prairie Gran Prix; the Fort Collins Cup; the Derby City Cup; and the Deschutes Brewery Cup – would continue separately under the ownership of the regional organizers.

"While we are saddened by the conclusion of the series we invested so move love and passion into building, we are deeply gratified that the races will continue under the stewardship of the very talented teams of promoters who love the races as much as we do," Fina and Hanscom said in the statement.

Organizers had initially canceled the 2012 series after title sponsor Exergy Development Group failed to meet its obligations from the previous year, but the series was saved when Trek, WD-40 Bike and Clif Bar stepped up to provide the necessary funds.

Hansom was not immediately available for comment Friday, but she told VeloNews.com that the sponsorship search for 2013 fell short. Series organizers decided to cancel the 2013 USGP now in order to avoid much of the last-minute concern that occurred last fall when the 2012 series was in doubt.