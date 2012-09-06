USGP 'cross series to run as planned for 2012

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes his second win of the weekend and earns the USGP Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 USGP Final Podium (L to R) Nicole Duke (Cannondale) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

While the 2012 edition of the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP), the United States' premier cyclo-cross series, had been in doubt due to financial shortfalls associated with its previous title sponsor, various companies involved with the cycling industry have stepped to the plate not more than two weeks in advance of the first event to ensure the complete eight-race series once again takes place.

Trek Bicycle has become the new title sponsor of the USGP, while RadioShack, WD-40 Bike, Clif Bar and SRAM have also pledged their support.

"The series is going on as planned," USGP President Joan Hanscom told Cyclingnews. "I've already got all the pros committed to come and race. The competition will look as it has always looked with Ryan [Trebon], Tim [Johnson] and Jeremy [Powers], Chris Jones, Zach McDonald, Katie Compton, the Luna girls. We're going to look like the USGP on the playing field for sure."

Powers (Rapha-Focus) won the 2011 USGP elite men's title, his second straight, while Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed the 2011 elite women's title.

The first stop of the 2012 USGP, to be held September 22-23 in Sun Prairie, WI, in close proximity to new title sponsor Trek's Waterloo, WI-based global headquarters, will see the debut of the Trek Cyclocross Collective, a new racing program headlined by American ‘cross superstar Katie Compton.

"Trek is full of big ‘cross fans and racers and there has been a huge swell of internal support around the sport, so when the opportunity presented itself, we rallied, passed the hat around and asked who could help," said Trek's Road Bike Brand Manager and Lead Skinsuit Advocate Michael Mayer. "Plus, the first race is in our backyard and we couldn't pass up the chance to throw a really good party and help grow the sport's popularity."

"We are tremendously excited to have Trek Bicycle picking up the mantle of title sponsor for the 2012 USGP season," said Hanscom. "By doing so, Trek is making a whole lot of cyclo-cross racers and cyclo-cross fans extremely happy. And the timing couldn't be better. In the year of our own homegrown world championships, Trek is joining us in playing in the mud at just the right time!"

Hanscom told Cyclingnews that registration for the series will be open today (Thursday) on BikeReg at 6pm Eastern Daylight Time.

2012 US Gran Prix of Cyclocross Schedule:

September 22-23: Planet Bike Cup - Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

October 13-14: Fort Collins Cup - Fort Collins, Colorado

November 10-11: Derby City Cup - Louisville, Kentucky

December 8-9: Deschutes Brewery Cup - Bend, Orego