USA's Megan Jastrab signs for UAE Team ADQ through 2027

By published

American rider leaves Picnic PostNL after five seasons to join Elisa Longo Borghini at UAE

ANGERS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Megan Jastrab of The United States and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 3 a 163.5km stage from La Gacilly to Angers / #UCIWWT / on July 28, 2025 in Angers, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Megan Jastrab in action during the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA's Megan Jastrab will ride for UAE Team ADQ in 2026 and 2027, moving from Picnic PostNL after five seasons with the Dutch squad.

The Emirati team announced the signing of Jastrab on Friday, in a move that will see her link up with the likes of Elisa Longo Borghini, Brodie Chapman and new recruit Pauliena Rooijakkers as the team continue to build their roster.

"This is a very exciting step for me. I’ve been with the same team since turning pro from the junior ranks, and over the years, I’ve grown and learned a lot. Now I’m looking forward to continuing that growth in a new environment," Jastrab said in a press release issued by her new team.

"Personally, I want to keep building on the progress I’ve made this season – both in fitness and results. The past few years have brought some setbacks, so my goal is to have a more consistent season and see how far I can go in the future."

"I like tactical races that demand full focus. I’m naturally drawn to the Classics – they’re my favorite type of races. I also enjoy short stage races like the Tour of Britain and the Tour of Scandinavia, where the courses are similar to the classics but spread across five days," she said.

"I want to see what kind of rider I can become in the coming years. I’m not a pure sprinter or a climber, but I can handle a wide range of terrains. I want to understand how to use my strengths to win races – whether that means specialising further in certain areas or improving my weaknesses to become more well-rounded. My main goal is to keep growing."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Megan Jastrab to our team," team president Melissa Moncada said. "She’s still very young but already has extensive experience at the highest level of cycling. She’s a complete rider, and I believe she’ll be an important addition to our team, enhancing our competitiveness in certain types of races. I’m looking forward to seeing her race in our colors."

As well as being a strong rider, Jastrab is very active off the bike, sitting on The Cyclists’ Alliance's rider council this year, running for the UCI Athletes' Commission, and most recently raised funds to help send US junior riders to the World Championships in Rwanda.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


