USAC awards masters road nationals to Bend

The elite men's peloton races through stunning Oregon scenery. (Image credit: Heidi Swift)

USA Cycling has announced Bend, Oregon will host the next two Masters Road National Championships, following the city’s successful hosting of the elite, under 23 and juniors road, and Cyclo-cross National Championships. The 2010 event will be held in Louisville, Kentucky this year, where it’s been staged since 2008.

“In hosting the 2009 USA Cycling National Championships Bend showcased an entire community who passionately embraces the sport of cycling and its various disciplines as a lifestyle,” said USA Cycling CEO Steve Johnson. “That type of support is critical to growing the sport across the country and is a large reason why Bend was awarded the Masters Road National Championships for 2011 and 2012.”

The USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships will be held in Bend, August 30 – September 4, 2011 and August 27 – September 2, 2012. According to a study by Oregon State University, the two USA Cycling National Championship events hosted by the city in 2009 brought Bend $2.5 million dollars in direct tourist spending.

“The National Championships we hosted here in 2009 left no doubt in USA Cycling’s mind that Bend’s enthusiasm for and appreciation of competitive cycling makes it unlike any other destination in the country,” said Doug LaPlaca, president and CEO of Visit Bend. “It is our goal to turn that enthusiasm into a long-term partnership that provides USA Cycling with consistently world-class championships, while providing Bend with a substantial amount of visitation and tourism spending during traditionally slow times of the year.”