Despite freezing temperatures, snow and ice, large crowds and about 500 racers from around the country gathered in Bend, Oregon for the B and Master races on Thursday, the first of four days of racing at the US National Cyclo-cross Championships.

Racers praised the highly technical course which features a mixture of textures (snow, frozen grass and road) along with a stair run-up, and fast and slick straight-aways.

The first race of the day began under clear but cold skies. With only a few warm-up riders on the course, the snow had yet to be packed down and riders adhered to a few good lines. Holly Klug took the win in the women's B race out of the lead pack followed closely by Stephanie Thompson (HRS Rock Lobster) and Courtney Shipman.

As the day wore on the course changed from hard-packed snow singletrack to soft, spring snow. For the men's B 40+ race, the sun began to set and the ground began to harden as the course once again got slippery. With 165 racers at the start, the field was crowded and two crashes required medical attention. But the racers at the front stayed out of trouble with single-speeder Scott McLaughlin taking the win only six seconds ahead of Aussie Michael Robson.

B Men 10-29 1 Christopher Dale (Raleigh All Stars P/b Cady Construction) 0:40:54 2 Cory Simpson 0:00:13 3 Joseph Welsh (Raleigh All Stars pb Cady Construction) 0:01:26 4 Alex Grman (The Hub) 0:01:39 5 Brent Poole (Capital Velo) 0:01:42 6 Gordon Cottle (Porucpine/specialized Racing) 0:01:43 7 Adam Rachubinski 0:01:57 8 Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club) 0:02:06 9 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars P/b Cady Con) 0:02:24 10 Bryan Voytilla (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycl) 0:03:01 11 Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes) 0:03:53 12 Brandon Wagner 13 Shaun Radley (Montanacyclocross.com) 14 Eric Colton (Team Cicle) 0:04:07 15 Matthew Talbott (Clean Racer) 0:04:22 16 David Chiu (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den) 0:04:27 17 Travis Braun 0:04:31 18 Christopher Woodruff 0:04:42 19 Andrew Templeton (Khsnm.com) 0:04:59 20 Dan Milano (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories) 0:05:08 21 John Pfeil (N/a) 0:05:15 22 Brett Montague 0:05:37 23 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing) 0:06:04 24 Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:06:06 25 Justin Evans (C4 Racing) 0:06:16 26 Nate Lustig 0:06:19 27 Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 0:07:24 28 Jonathan Perlman 29 Carson Schmeck -1lap 30 Gordon Wells 31 Syd Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji) -2laps 32 Sean Lewis (Trinity Bikes) 33 Andrew Wiselogle -3laps DNS Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development) DNS Jacob Arnold DNS Drew Bercaw (One Call Now) DNS David Chiu (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den) DNS Tim Darwick (Freeze Thaw Cycles) DNS Zane Freebairn (Porcupine/specialzed Racing) DNS Steve Miller DNS Alexander Sarmiento DNS Colby Weber DNS Forest Wilson (Team Oregon) DNF Connor Cartland DNF Dean Haas (Team 5280 Magazine) DNF Colin Krebsbach (Asc Racing/redline) DNF Robert Sroka (Lake Effect) DNF David Volkert DNF Sam Whitley

B Men 30-39 1 Shadd Smith (Kccx / Verge) 0:47:25 2 Kevin Klug 0:00:10 3 Jesse Doll (Northern Rockies Orthopedics) 0:00:29 4 Peter Ozolins (Chriscookies/swancycles) 0:00:30 5 Edward Meyer 0:00:51 6 Chad DeMoss 0:01:31 7 Jamie Kilcoyne (Chipotle-titus Mountain Bike T) 0:01:57 8 Jeremy Whitman (Custom Cycle) 0:02:02 9 Matt Tillinghast (Lincoln Industries) 0:02:19 10 Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling) 11 Sheldon Miller 0:02:37 12 Brian Fuller (Team Reel Theatre) 0:02:56 13 Jason Cruz 0:02:59 14 Brett Pirie 0:03:06 15 Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles) 0:03:11 16 Nate Woodman 0:03:15 17 Andrew Yee 0:03:28 18 Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.) 0:03:36 19 Daimeon Shanks 0:03:55 20 Travis Lukens 0:03:56 21 Basil Moutsopoulos (Hup United) 0:04:03 22 Doug Laplaca (Bend Bike N Sport) 0:04:07 23 Wade Miller (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:10 24 Stephen Fitzgerald 0:04:26 25 Nicholas Adsero 0:04:34 26 Kyle Wuepper 0:04:48 27 Chip Sloan (Gr?ndelbr?isers) 0:04:51 28 Marcus Biancucci (Therapeutic Associates) 29 Arn Allemand (Lactic Acid Cycling) 0:04:56 30 Matt Robinson 0:05:02 31 Eric Lanners (Word-RCB) 0:05:21 32 Aaron Lee 0:05:29 33 David Meyer 0:05:38 34 Timothy Spence (Nrc/kona) 0:05:49 35 Brian Staby (Team Norcal Bike Sport) 0:06:00 36 Jason Goff 0:06:06 37 Wilbur Kelly 0:06:15 38 Adam Mills (Hrrc/trek Stores) 0:06:18 39 Robert Weyman (Kahala/la Grange) 0:06:19 40 Nicholas Brown (Recycled Cycles Racing) 0:06:24 41 Dan Werle 0:06:26 42 Michael Tonkinson (Webcor/alto Velo) 0:06:27 43 Andy Jones 0:06:38 44 Alex Telitsine (Ijm.org) 0:06:55 45 Joey Figone 0:07:24 46 Robert DeClerk 0:07:42 47 Alex Hall (South Bay Wheelmen) 0:07:44 48 Chris Cottingham 0:07:55 49 Alan Adams (Hagens Berman Cycling) -1lap 50 E Brown 51 Theodore Chauvin (Lenovo) 52 Brian Coontz 53 Michael Dennis 54 Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles) 55 Kevin Donovan (Lactic Acid Cycling) 56 Rick Finley (Montana Velo) 57 Devin Flynn 58 Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns) 59 Christian Martin 60 Patrick Miller 61 Patrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat) 62 Andy Platt 63 Michael Prater (Hagens Berman Llp) 64 Gavin Scott 65 Andrew Shatz 66 David Taylor 67 Matthew Hennessy (C3) 68 Cameron Coker -2laps 69 Steve Langenderfer 70 Lewis Perna (Schwab Cycles Racing Team) 71 Joe Ramaker 72 Jay Armstrong -3laps 73 Chris Goodson 74 Todd Pilger (Team Cross) 75 Mike Reed 76 Brian Schur (Chinook Cyclling) 77 David Thomason 78 Chrstopher Follmer -4laps 79 Ed Teixeira DNS Bradley Arnold (Counterbalance Bicycles Racing) DNS William Butcher (Magnus) DNS Bryan Butts DNS Eric Denning (Team Reel Theatre) DNS Kirk Edwards DNS Joshua Feazell (Endura) DNS Ken Gallardo (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) DNS Samuel Gordon DNS Robin Guillaume (Na) DNS Montgomery HILL (Bbc) DNS Brad Loetel (Cucina Fresca) DNS Cole Meckle (Cucina Fresca) DNS Ian Mullins DNS Thayne Nord DNS Hector Perez DNS Eric Peterson (Kinetic) DNS Geoff RICE DNS Randy Salamon (Recycled Cycles Racing) DNS Scott Shipman DNS Stephen Staha DNF Uri Friedman (Chica Sexy) DNF Brett Golden (Team Awesome) DNF Drew Holmes DNF Nathan Kiger DNF Kevin Koen (Team Bikelane) DNF Bo Pitkin (White Pine Touring) DNF Sandy Poulson DNF Jason Sobottka DNF Benjamin Voigts DNF Mike Heenan (My Wife Inc) DNF Abe Gilreath

B Men 40+ 1 Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory) 0:48:30 2 Michael Robson (Michael Robson) 0:00:06 3 Thomas Price 0:00:19 4 Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing) 0:01:19 5 David Diviney 0:01:26 6 Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross) 0:01:31 7 Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross) 0:01:45 8 Brett Batchelder 0:01:49 9 Eric Goodson (Boston Road Club) 0:01:52 10 Daren Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing T) 0:01:58 11 Jeff Gaeckle (The Valley) 0:02:21 12 Kelly Cline (Wissahickon) 0:02:23 13 Dan Farrell (Blue Sky Velo) 0:02:24 14 Kirk Olson 0:02:30 15 Bill Teasdale (Blue Sky Velo) 0:02:36 16 Randy Opp (Vertical Earth) 0:03:07 17 Doug Karet (Unattached) 0:03:30 18 Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco) 0:03:31 19 Michael Mara (Desert Orthopaedics) 0:03:39 20 Troy Krause (Lincoln Industries - Highgear) 0:03:41 21 Terry Keele 0:03:43 22 Bruce Whitesel (Green Mountain Sports Velo) 0:04:05 23 Stephen Kent (Freewheel Bike Shop) 0:04:08 24 Jared Roy (Crossniacs) 0:04:34 25 Chad Sage (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:42 26 Doug Smith (Bend Bike 'n Sport) 0:04:48 27 Robert Uetrecht 28 Barry Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji) 0:05:25 29 Gary Thacker (Chipotle/titus) 30 Bill Reed 0:05:36 31 Mark Proia 0:05:38 32 Sean Haidet 33 Eric Stolberg (Grundelbruisers) 0:05:40 34 John Bliss (Chipotle/titus) 0:05:44 35 Aaron Zoerner 0:05:50 36 Carl Boni (Blue Sky Velo) 0:05:51 37 Kelly Glenn 0:06:02 38 Brian Price (Lactic Acid Cycling) 0:06:04 39 Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing) 0:06:07 40 Geoff McIntosh (Team Nh) 0:06:17 41 Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 0:06:23 42 Harald Graham (Specialized River City Bikes) 0:06:27 43 Roy Colven (Wines Of Washington/bikesale.c) 0:06:28 44 Chip Duckett (Mob Cycling) 45 Otto Schug (Pdg Bikestore) 0:06:43 46 Salvatore Bondi 0:06:57 47 Phillip Meyer 0:07:19 48 Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:07:20 49 Theodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc) 0:07:21 50 Michael Kracht (Skullcandy/jsa Architects) 0:07:25 51 Geoffrey House 0:07:28 52 Wayne Cunningham (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den) 0:07:29 53 Mike Upchurch (Team Mad Cat) 0:07:32 54 Michael Hyde 0:07:36 55 Brian Wieczorek (Freddie Fu Cycling) 56 Kyle Boschen 0:07:49 57 Franz Martin (Nrc/kona) 0:08:03 58 Steve Lamont 0:08:06 59 Brandon Sincock 60 Jeffrey Craft (Team Lake Effect) 0:08:10 61 Travis Oliger 0:08:12 62 Geoffrey Albert (Team Cicle) -1lap 63 Paul Avila 64 Mark Bradley 65 Greg Creswick 66 Emil Gercke (Whole Athlete) 67 Jim Hinkley (Southtown Velo) 68 Rob Kerr 69 Robert Kramer (Team Plan C) 70 John McHale 71 James Medeiros (Buttercup) 72 Karl Mikkelson 73 Dave Pearson (Bicycle Centres-collision 1) 74 Dale Riley 75 Timothy Simanski (Team Roaring Mouse) 76 Ben Suttlemyre (Vertical Earth) 77 Steve Yenne (Capitol Subaru) 78 Brad House (Bikepalace/backontrack) DNS Kenton Berg DNS Brady Brady DNS Ken Coleman DNS Sean Denney DNS Greg Freebairn (Porcupine/specialized Racing) DNS Robert Goss (Rio Strada Racing) DNS Daniel Houghton DNS Brian Johnston DNS David Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNS Tim Kelley (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) DNS Robert Kuhn (Hup United) DNS Parker Lund DNS Scott Mares (Verge) DNS Greg McRoberts DNS Christopher Mendoza DNS Jim Miller DNS Brian Nelson DNS Brian Neukirch DNS Ed Reagan (Veloshop) DNS David Ryan (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) DNS Sean Vali DNS Tom Witzke (Lactic Acid Cycling) DNF Robert Adams DNF Michael Adkisson DNF Carl Anton DNF Chris Baker (Team Bike Trip) DNF Kevin Beshlian (20/20 Fuel) DNF Michael Cochran (Bullseye - East Sac) DNF David Crockell DNF Brian Dallas (Focus Bikes Usa) DNF Michael Doherty (Cucina Fresca) DNF Steve Eccher DNF Steven Ellis (Blue Rooster Cycling Team/the) DNF Jim Gentes DNF Jeffrey Goble (Sho-air / Sonance) DNF Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports) DNF Michael Hines DNF Rocco Hollaway (Vsrt/livermore Cyclery) DNF J Juelis (Joe Bar Racing) DNF Logan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law) DNF Torsten Kjellstrand (S&m) DNF Vern Krist DNF Doug LaMott (Team Therapeutic Associates-do) DNF Steve La Roza (Van Dessel) DNF Matthew Lasala (Bend Bike N Sport) DNF Mike Leone (Unattached) DNF Chris LUBY (Team Kick Ass) DNF William Macy (Carolina Masters Cycling Club) DNF matt mcguire DNF John McManus (Durango Wheel Club Masters Tea) DNF Jay Mongillo (Ccc/keltic Construction/zanes) DNF Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/specialized) DNF Jeff Monson DNF Shawn Moore (Fiets Maan Racing) DNF Scott Osgood (Vsrt/livermore Cyclery) DNF Jay Palubeski DNF Thomas Prehn (Rocky Mounts) DNF David Queen (20/20 Fuel) DNF Kevin Raymond (Bikesale.com) DNF Sean Rogers DNF Timothy Schauer DNF Garth Schmeck DNF Craig Schmidt (Lincoln Industries - Highgear) DNF wes senechal DNF Daniel Sheerin DNF Christopher Shotwell DNF Tim Skinner (Team Buttercup) DNF Eric Sletmoe (Mountain View Cycles) DNF David Smith DNF Brian Smith DNF Marty Sparks (Second Ascent) DNF David Stanton DNF Ken STARR DNF Sam Taagen DNF Tom Taylor DNF Chad Thomas (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) DNF Patrick Tighe DNF Robert Trombley (Recycled Cycles/raleigh) DNF Eric Vickers DNF Brian Volkert DNF Brian Walburn (Hagens Berman Llp) DNF Robert Wuebker DNF Brad Sall DNF Kevin Max (Yard Sale) DNF Joe Carpenter (Team Mad Cat)