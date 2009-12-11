Competition kicks off in Bend
B men and women open four days of 'cross racing
Despite freezing temperatures, snow and ice, large crowds and about 500 racers from around the country gathered in Bend, Oregon for the B and Master races on Thursday, the first of four days of racing at the US National Cyclo-cross Championships.
Racers praised the highly technical course which features a mixture of textures (snow, frozen grass and road) along with a stair run-up, and fast and slick straight-aways.
The first race of the day began under clear but cold skies. With only a few warm-up riders on the course, the snow had yet to be packed down and riders adhered to a few good lines. Holly Klug took the win in the women's B race out of the lead pack followed closely by Stephanie Thompson (HRS Rock Lobster) and Courtney Shipman.
As the day wore on the course changed from hard-packed snow singletrack to soft, spring snow. For the men's B 40+ race, the sun began to set and the ground began to harden as the course once again got slippery. With 165 racers at the start, the field was crowded and two crashes required medical attention. But the racers at the front stayed out of trouble with single-speeder Scott McLaughlin taking the win only six seconds ahead of Aussie Michael Robson.
|1
|Christopher Dale (Raleigh All Stars P/b Cady Construction)
|0:40:54
|2
|Cory Simpson
|0:00:13
|3
|Joseph Welsh (Raleigh All Stars pb Cady Construction)
|0:01:26
|4
|Alex Grman (The Hub)
|0:01:39
|5
|Brent Poole (Capital Velo)
|0:01:42
|6
|Gordon Cottle (Porucpine/specialized Racing)
|0:01:43
|7
|Adam Rachubinski
|0:01:57
|8
|Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)
|0:02:06
|9
|Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars P/b Cady Con)
|0:02:24
|10
|Bryan Voytilla (Ironclad Performance Wear Cycl)
|0:03:01
|11
|Shane Johnson (Trinity Bikes)
|0:03:53
|12
|Brandon Wagner
|13
|Shaun Radley (Montanacyclocross.com)
|14
|Eric Colton (Team Cicle)
|0:04:07
|15
|Matthew Talbott (Clean Racer)
|0:04:22
|16
|David Chiu (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|0:04:27
|17
|Travis Braun
|0:04:31
|18
|Christopher Woodruff
|0:04:42
|19
|Andrew Templeton (Khsnm.com)
|0:04:59
|20
|Dan Milano (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
|0:05:08
|21
|John Pfeil (N/a)
|0:05:15
|22
|Brett Montague
|0:05:37
|23
|Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing)
|0:06:04
|24
|Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|0:06:06
|25
|Justin Evans (C4 Racing)
|0:06:16
|26
|Nate Lustig
|0:06:19
|27
|Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|0:07:24
|28
|Jonathan Perlman
|29
|Carson Schmeck
|-1lap
|30
|Gordon Wells
|31
|Syd Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|-2laps
|32
|Sean Lewis (Trinity Bikes)
|33
|Andrew Wiselogle
|-3laps
|DNS
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development)
|DNS
|Jacob Arnold
|DNS
|Drew Bercaw (One Call Now)
|DNS
|David Chiu (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|DNS
|Tim Darwick (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|DNS
|Zane Freebairn (Porcupine/specialzed Racing)
|DNS
|Steve Miller
|DNS
|Alexander Sarmiento
|DNS
|Colby Weber
|DNS
|Forest Wilson (Team Oregon)
|DNF
|Connor Cartland
|DNF
|Dean Haas (Team 5280 Magazine)
|DNF
|Colin Krebsbach (Asc Racing/redline)
|DNF
|Robert Sroka (Lake Effect)
|DNF
|David Volkert
|DNF
|Sam Whitley
|1
|Shadd Smith (Kccx / Verge)
|0:47:25
|2
|Kevin Klug
|0:00:10
|3
|Jesse Doll (Northern Rockies Orthopedics)
|0:00:29
|4
|Peter Ozolins (Chriscookies/swancycles)
|0:00:30
|5
|Edward Meyer
|0:00:51
|6
|Chad DeMoss
|0:01:31
|7
|Jamie Kilcoyne (Chipotle-titus Mountain Bike T)
|0:01:57
|8
|Jeremy Whitman (Custom Cycle)
|0:02:02
|9
|Matt Tillinghast (Lincoln Industries)
|0:02:19
|10
|Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling)
|11
|Sheldon Miller
|0:02:37
|12
|Brian Fuller (Team Reel Theatre)
|0:02:56
|13
|Jason Cruz
|0:02:59
|14
|Brett Pirie
|0:03:06
|15
|Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles)
|0:03:11
|16
|Nate Woodman
|0:03:15
|17
|Andrew Yee
|0:03:28
|18
|Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:03:36
|19
|Daimeon Shanks
|0:03:55
|20
|Travis Lukens
|0:03:56
|21
|Basil Moutsopoulos (Hup United)
|0:04:03
|22
|Doug Laplaca (Bend Bike N Sport)
|0:04:07
|23
|Wade Miller (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:10
|24
|Stephen Fitzgerald
|0:04:26
|25
|Nicholas Adsero
|0:04:34
|26
|Kyle Wuepper
|0:04:48
|27
|Chip Sloan (Gr?ndelbr?isers)
|0:04:51
|28
|Marcus Biancucci (Therapeutic Associates)
|29
|Arn Allemand (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:04:56
|30
|Matt Robinson
|0:05:02
|31
|Eric Lanners (Word-RCB)
|0:05:21
|32
|Aaron Lee
|0:05:29
|33
|David Meyer
|0:05:38
|34
|Timothy Spence (Nrc/kona)
|0:05:49
|35
|Brian Staby (Team Norcal Bike Sport)
|0:06:00
|36
|Jason Goff
|0:06:06
|37
|Wilbur Kelly
|0:06:15
|38
|Adam Mills (Hrrc/trek Stores)
|0:06:18
|39
|Robert Weyman (Kahala/la Grange)
|0:06:19
|40
|Nicholas Brown (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|0:06:24
|41
|Dan Werle
|0:06:26
|42
|Michael Tonkinson (Webcor/alto Velo)
|0:06:27
|43
|Andy Jones
|0:06:38
|44
|Alex Telitsine (Ijm.org)
|0:06:55
|45
|Joey Figone
|0:07:24
|46
|Robert DeClerk
|0:07:42
|47
|Alex Hall (South Bay Wheelmen)
|0:07:44
|48
|Chris Cottingham
|0:07:55
|49
|Alan Adams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|-1lap
|50
|E Brown
|51
|Theodore Chauvin (Lenovo)
|52
|Brian Coontz
|53
|Michael Dennis
|54
|Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles)
|55
|Kevin Donovan (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|56
|Rick Finley (Montana Velo)
|57
|Devin Flynn
|58
|Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns)
|59
|Christian Martin
|60
|Patrick Miller
|61
|Patrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat)
|62
|Andy Platt
|63
|Michael Prater (Hagens Berman Llp)
|64
|Gavin Scott
|65
|Andrew Shatz
|66
|David Taylor
|67
|Matthew Hennessy (C3)
|68
|Cameron Coker
|-2laps
|69
|Steve Langenderfer
|70
|Lewis Perna (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|71
|Joe Ramaker
|72
|Jay Armstrong
|-3laps
|73
|Chris Goodson
|74
|Todd Pilger (Team Cross)
|75
|Mike Reed
|76
|Brian Schur (Chinook Cyclling)
|77
|David Thomason
|78
|Chrstopher Follmer
|-4laps
|79
|Ed Teixeira
|DNS
|Bradley Arnold (Counterbalance Bicycles Racing)
|DNS
|William Butcher (Magnus)
|DNS
|Bryan Butts
|DNS
|Eric Denning (Team Reel Theatre)
|DNS
|Kirk Edwards
|DNS
|Joshua Feazell (Endura)
|DNS
|Ken Gallardo (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|DNS
|Samuel Gordon
|DNS
|Robin Guillaume (Na)
|DNS
|Montgomery HILL (Bbc)
|DNS
|Brad Loetel (Cucina Fresca)
|DNS
|Cole Meckle (Cucina Fresca)
|DNS
|Ian Mullins
|DNS
|Thayne Nord
|DNS
|Hector Perez
|DNS
|Eric Peterson (Kinetic)
|DNS
|Geoff RICE
|DNS
|Randy Salamon (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|DNS
|Scott Shipman
|DNS
|Stephen Staha
|DNF
|Uri Friedman (Chica Sexy)
|DNF
|Brett Golden (Team Awesome)
|DNF
|Drew Holmes
|DNF
|Nathan Kiger
|DNF
|Kevin Koen (Team Bikelane)
|DNF
|Bo Pitkin (White Pine Touring)
|DNF
|Sandy Poulson
|DNF
|Jason Sobottka
|DNF
|Benjamin Voigts
|DNF
|Mike Heenan (My Wife Inc)
|DNF
|Abe Gilreath
|1
|Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory)
|0:48:30
|2
|Michael Robson (Michael Robson)
|0:00:06
|3
|Thomas Price
|0:00:19
|4
|Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing)
|0:01:19
|5
|David Diviney
|0:01:26
|6
|Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross)
|0:01:31
|7
|Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|0:01:45
|8
|Brett Batchelder
|0:01:49
|9
|Eric Goodson (Boston Road Club)
|0:01:52
|10
|Daren Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing T)
|0:01:58
|11
|Jeff Gaeckle (The Valley)
|0:02:21
|12
|Kelly Cline (Wissahickon)
|0:02:23
|13
|Dan Farrell (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:02:24
|14
|Kirk Olson
|0:02:30
|15
|Bill Teasdale (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:02:36
|16
|Randy Opp (Vertical Earth)
|0:03:07
|17
|Doug Karet (Unattached)
|0:03:30
|18
|Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco)
|0:03:31
|19
|Michael Mara (Desert Orthopaedics)
|0:03:39
|20
|Troy Krause (Lincoln Industries - Highgear)
|0:03:41
|21
|Terry Keele
|0:03:43
|22
|Bruce Whitesel (Green Mountain Sports Velo)
|0:04:05
|23
|Stephen Kent (Freewheel Bike Shop)
|0:04:08
|24
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|0:04:34
|25
|Chad Sage (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:42
|26
|Doug Smith (Bend Bike 'n Sport)
|0:04:48
|27
|Robert Uetrecht
|28
|Barry Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|0:05:25
|29
|Gary Thacker (Chipotle/titus)
|30
|Bill Reed
|0:05:36
|31
|Mark Proia
|0:05:38
|32
|Sean Haidet
|33
|Eric Stolberg (Grundelbruisers)
|0:05:40
|34
|John Bliss (Chipotle/titus)
|0:05:44
|35
|Aaron Zoerner
|0:05:50
|36
|Carl Boni (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:05:51
|37
|Kelly Glenn
|0:06:02
|38
|Brian Price (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:06:04
|39
|Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing)
|0:06:07
|40
|Geoff McIntosh (Team Nh)
|0:06:17
|41
|Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|0:06:23
|42
|Harald Graham (Specialized River City Bikes)
|0:06:27
|43
|Roy Colven (Wines Of Washington/bikesale.c)
|0:06:28
|44
|Chip Duckett (Mob Cycling)
|45
|Otto Schug (Pdg Bikestore)
|0:06:43
|46
|Salvatore Bondi
|0:06:57
|47
|Phillip Meyer
|0:07:19
|48
|Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:07:20
|49
|Theodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc)
|0:07:21
|50
|Michael Kracht (Skullcandy/jsa Architects)
|0:07:25
|51
|Geoffrey House
|0:07:28
|52
|Wayne Cunningham (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|0:07:29
|53
|Mike Upchurch (Team Mad Cat)
|0:07:32
|54
|Michael Hyde
|0:07:36
|55
|Brian Wieczorek (Freddie Fu Cycling)
|56
|Kyle Boschen
|0:07:49
|57
|Franz Martin (Nrc/kona)
|0:08:03
|58
|Steve Lamont
|0:08:06
|59
|Brandon Sincock
|60
|Jeffrey Craft (Team Lake Effect)
|0:08:10
|61
|Travis Oliger
|0:08:12
|62
|Geoffrey Albert (Team Cicle)
|-1lap
|63
|Paul Avila
|64
|Mark Bradley
|65
|Greg Creswick
|66
|Emil Gercke (Whole Athlete)
|67
|Jim Hinkley (Southtown Velo)
|68
|Rob Kerr
|69
|Robert Kramer (Team Plan C)
|70
|John McHale
|71
|James Medeiros (Buttercup)
|72
|Karl Mikkelson
|73
|Dave Pearson (Bicycle Centres-collision 1)
|74
|Dale Riley
|75
|Timothy Simanski (Team Roaring Mouse)
|76
|Ben Suttlemyre (Vertical Earth)
|77
|Steve Yenne (Capitol Subaru)
|78
|Brad House (Bikepalace/backontrack)
|DNS
|Kenton Berg
|DNS
|Brady Brady
|DNS
|Ken Coleman
|DNS
|Sean Denney
|DNS
|Greg Freebairn (Porcupine/specialized Racing)
|DNS
|Robert Goss (Rio Strada Racing)
|DNS
|Daniel Houghton
|DNS
|Brian Johnston
|DNS
|David Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNS
|Tim Kelley (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)
|DNS
|Robert Kuhn (Hup United)
|DNS
|Parker Lund
|DNS
|Scott Mares (Verge)
|DNS
|Greg McRoberts
|DNS
|Christopher Mendoza
|DNS
|Jim Miller
|DNS
|Brian Nelson
|DNS
|Brian Neukirch
|DNS
|Ed Reagan (Veloshop)
|DNS
|David Ryan (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)
|DNS
|Sean Vali
|DNS
|Tom Witzke (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|DNF
|Robert Adams
|DNF
|Michael Adkisson
|DNF
|Carl Anton
|DNF
|Chris Baker (Team Bike Trip)
|DNF
|Kevin Beshlian (20/20 Fuel)
|DNF
|Michael Cochran (Bullseye - East Sac)
|DNF
|David Crockell
|DNF
|Brian Dallas (Focus Bikes Usa)
|DNF
|Michael Doherty (Cucina Fresca)
|DNF
|Steve Eccher
|DNF
|Steven Ellis (Blue Rooster Cycling Team/the)
|DNF
|Jim Gentes
|DNF
|Jeffrey Goble (Sho-air / Sonance)
|DNF
|Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|DNF
|Michael Hines
|DNF
|Rocco Hollaway (Vsrt/livermore Cyclery)
|DNF
|J Juelis (Joe Bar Racing)
|DNF
|Logan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law)
|DNF
|Torsten Kjellstrand (S&m)
|DNF
|Vern Krist
|DNF
|Doug LaMott (Team Therapeutic Associates-do)
|DNF
|Steve La Roza (Van Dessel)
|DNF
|Matthew Lasala (Bend Bike N Sport)
|DNF
|Mike Leone (Unattached)
|DNF
|Chris LUBY (Team Kick Ass)
|DNF
|William Macy (Carolina Masters Cycling Club)
|DNF
|matt mcguire
|DNF
|John McManus (Durango Wheel Club Masters Tea)
|DNF
|Jay Mongillo (Ccc/keltic Construction/zanes)
|DNF
|Mark Monroe (Two Wheeler/specialized)
|DNF
|Jeff Monson
|DNF
|Shawn Moore (Fiets Maan Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Osgood (Vsrt/livermore Cyclery)
|DNF
|Jay Palubeski
|DNF
|Thomas Prehn (Rocky Mounts)
|DNF
|David Queen (20/20 Fuel)
|DNF
|Kevin Raymond (Bikesale.com)
|DNF
|Sean Rogers
|DNF
|Timothy Schauer
|DNF
|Garth Schmeck
|DNF
|Craig Schmidt (Lincoln Industries - Highgear)
|DNF
|wes senechal
|DNF
|Daniel Sheerin
|DNF
|Christopher Shotwell
|DNF
|Tim Skinner (Team Buttercup)
|DNF
|Eric Sletmoe (Mountain View Cycles)
|DNF
|David Smith
|DNF
|Brian Smith
|DNF
|Marty Sparks (Second Ascent)
|DNF
|David Stanton
|DNF
|Ken STARR
|DNF
|Sam Taagen
|DNF
|Tom Taylor
|DNF
|Chad Thomas (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|DNF
|Patrick Tighe
|DNF
|Robert Trombley (Recycled Cycles/raleigh)
|DNF
|Eric Vickers
|DNF
|Brian Volkert
|DNF
|Brian Walburn (Hagens Berman Llp)
|DNF
|Robert Wuebker
|DNF
|Brad Sall
|DNF
|Kevin Max (Yard Sale)
|DNF
|Joe Carpenter (Team Mad Cat)
|1
|Holly Klug
|0:40:17
|2
|Stephanie Thompson (Hrs Rock Lobster)
|0:00:13
|3
|Courtney Shipman
|0:00:16
|4
|Molly Martin
|0:00:30
|5
|rachel farrett
|0:01:10
|6
|Suzan Falvey
|0:01:30
|7
|Courtney Green
|0:01:35
|8
|Sarah Huang (Nova Iscorp)
|0:01:40
|9
|Clarissa Freeman (The Nationals Project)
|0:01:45
|10
|Michelle Monroe (Joselyn's/burnham Coaching)
|0:01:50
|11
|Wendy Stredwick (Riverstone Women's Racing Team)
|12
|Lindsy Campbell (Montanacx.com)
|0:01:51
|13
|Katie Melena
|0:02:39
|14
|Brandee Era-Miller
|0:02:44
|15
|Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engine)
|0:02:49
|16
|Mary Boschen
|0:03:07
|17
|Ann Mitchell
|0:03:10
|18
|Deirdre Garvey
|0:03:16
|19
|Theresa Carilli (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|0:04:14
|20
|Camille Terhune (The Valley Athletic Club)
|0:04:35
|21
|Carol Ruckle (Team Possibilities)
|0:04:45
|22
|Hannah Finchamp
|0:05:28
|23
|Lori Smith (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:05:30
|24
|laura kozlowski (Velo Bella)
|0:05:38
|25
|Heidi Swift
|0:05:44
|26
|Angela Mart (WebCyclery.com)
|0:06:01
|27
|Stephanie CHASE (Veloforma)
|0:06:54
|28
|Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|0:07:03
|29
|Amanda McNabb (Team Group Health)
|0:07:24
|30
|Melani Hom
|0:07:43
|31
|Bess Tonkinson
|0:07:55
|32
|Beth Ross (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
|0:08:25
|33
|Kimberly Dubeck (Beans Bikes)
|0:09:00
|34
|Tara Walhart (3d/tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
|0:09:19
|35
|Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)
|36
|Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross)
|37
|Katy JossY (Team Roaring Mouse)
|38
|Julie Lockhart (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|39
|Adelaida Miro
|40
|Miss Mary Perez (Velo Bella)
|DNS
|Trudy Bjornsen (Davis Bike Club)
|DNS
|Bree Edwards (Cyclepath Racing)
|DNS
|Jane Finsterwald (Chipotle-titus)
|DNS
|Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club)
|DNS
|Tracy Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|DNS
|Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Amy Lundstrom
|DNS
|Karina Mahoney (Riverston Women's Racing Team)
|DNS
|Thomas Price
|DNS
|Kate Shanahan
|DNS
|Kristin Wille (Portland Velo)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy