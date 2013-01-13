USA Cycling's cyclo-cross championships live streaming on Sunday

Image 1 of 2 World Cup leader Katie Compton extended her overall lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) en route to victory on the first day of racing at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup New Year's Resolution (Image credit: Eric Goodwin, Chicago Cyclocross Cup)

You don't have to travel all the way to Wisconsin to see the action from the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships - the elite men and women's races will be streaming live on Cyclingnews.

The weather forecast is calling for sunny skies but very cold temperatures, which will freeze the snowy, rutted course for Sunday's races. The singlespeed, masters and juniors will have thoroughly tested the Badger Prairie State Park circuit in the four days of racing leading up to the marquee events.

The elite women will go off at 1300 Central time (2000 CET), while the men start racing at 1415.

World Cup winner Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) will be vying for her ninth straight title against Olympic bronze medalist in mountain biking, Georgia Gould.

Defending champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) will face a strong challenge from Belgian resident Jonathan Page and a trio of Cannondale riders, Tim Johnson, Ryan Trebon and Jamey Driscoll as well as mountain bikers Adam Craig and Todd Wells.

As added incentive, the winners of the two elite races, plus winners of the U23 men and junior 17-18 men's fields will be awarded automatic nomination to the USA team for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tune in to this page for the live streaming on Sunday on Cyclingnews.