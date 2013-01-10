Craig wins, Studley repeats in US singlespeed 'cross championship races
First two titles awarded in Wisconsin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)
|0:43:14
|2
|Aaron Bradford (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|0:02:11
|3
|Isaac Neff (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:03:08
|4
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:03:22
|5
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|0:03:23
|6
|William Iaia
|0:03:24
|7
|Craig Etheridge (Donnelly Sports)
|0:03:47
|8
|Devin Clark (Hub Bicycle Company)
|0:04:20
|9
|Scott Chapin (Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster/Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|0:04:23
|10
|Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)
|0:04:43
|11
|Alexander Martin (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:04:47
|12
|Corey Stelljes (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:04:48
|13
|Jesse Lalonde (Twin Six)
|0:05:27
|14
|Trevor Koss (Magnus)
|0:05:57
|15
|Travis Braun (Magnus)
|0:06:55
|16
|Joe Curtes (Twin Six)
|0:07:09
|17
|Luke Woodard
|0:07:22
|18
|Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)
|0:07:23
|19
|Brad Young (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:07:26
|20
|Micah Fritzinger (McDonalds Cycling Team/Peloton Sports Group)
|0:07:50
|21
|Jeff Curtes (Speedvagen Racing)
|0:07:54
|22
|Isaac Young
|0:08:01
|23
|Walid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
|0:08:49
|24
|Kailin Waterman
|0:09:00
|25
|Lee Unwin
|0:09:27
|26
|Adam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:10:27
|27
|Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|0:10:51
|28 (-2 laps)
|Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|29
|Michael Curtes (Twin Six)
|30
|Mark Harms (HTFU Racing)
|31
|Chris Mcgee (Feedback Sports Racing)
|32
|Samuel Dobrozsi
|33
|Ernesto Marenchin (Twin Six)
|34
|Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|35
|Daniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen)
|36
|Derek Griggs
|37
|Jeffrey Walker
|38
|Brian Milnick (Routine Leg Works)
|39
|Michael James (Dingo Race Productions LLC)
|40
|Alan Zinniker (Ritte CX Team)
|41
|Steve Schafer (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|42
|Rory Murphy
|43
|Brennan Wodtli (All Access Racing)
|44
|James Summers (Slimenundgrossen)
|45
|Joseph Fortin
|46
|Joshua Arends (ROBOTS
|47
|Ross Giese (Team Velocause)
|48
|Robert Higgins (Johnny Sprockets)
|49 (-3 laps)
|Keith Ortiz (Half Acre Cycling)
|50
|Drew Wilson
|51
|Matthew Prior
|52
|Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|53
|Dominic Leone
|54
|John Grosz
|DNS
|Louis Kuhn (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|Christopher Woody
|DNS
|Jeremiah Gantzer (Double I Cycling Experience (DICE))
|DNS
|Oliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
|DNS
|Michael Rowell (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing/Bell Lap Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Marcus Bush
|DNS
|Chad Brown
|DNS
|Mark Babcock (Deeds Publishing/Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Braden Kappius (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS
|DNF
|David Schuneman (Velo Duluth)
|DNF
|Cj Congrove (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vandenham (Cycle-Smart)
|0:44:57
|2
|Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:00:40
|3
|Brannan Fix
|0:00:59
|4
|Maxwell Ackermann
|0:02:50
|5
|Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|0:03:29
|6
|Andrew Bailey (Dean Endurance MTB/Piney Flats Bicycles/Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:04:13
|7
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:04:14
|8
|Eric Christ (Bicycle Heaven/Team Bicycle Heaven)
|0:04:30
|9
|Marcus Bush
|0:05:49
|10
|Isaac Salwolke
|0:05:54
|11
|Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld/Cyclocrossworld)
|0:07:26
|12
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
|13
|Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:08:23
|14
|Scott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:08:45
|15
|Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:09:00
|16 (-1 lap)
|Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|17
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|18
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|19
|Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|20
|Matthew Kosloske (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|21
|Sam Beste (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|22
|Andrew Baldyga (Half Acre Cycling)
|23
|Grant Flick
|24
|Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|25
|Earl Gage (JBV Coaching)
|26
|Zachary Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|27
|Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)
|28
|Alex Morton (Fraser Bicycle & Fitness)
|DNF
|Caleb Drew
|DNF
|Nathan Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Newlin (My Wife Inc)
|0:38:21
|2
|Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:00:07
|3
|Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
|0:00:41
|4
|Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)
|0:01:09
|5
|Adam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:01:29
|6
|Andy Hoenisch (Twin Six)
|0:02:06
|7
|Abe Goorskey
|0:02:10
|8
|Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)
|0:03:07
|9
|Bart Hollaren (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:03:09
|10
|Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)
|0:03:48
|11
|Jereme Noffke
|0:03:51
|12
|Brian Parker (The Bonebell)
|0:03:58
|13
|Zachary Redding
|0:04:44
|14
|Mark Bibbey (Focus Racing)
|0:05:07
|15
|Joshua North
|0:05:12
|16
|Ryan Carlson (Twin Six)
|0:05:55
|17
|Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling/HTFU Racing)
|0:06:41
|18
|Matthew Prior
|0:08:47
|19
|Mac Schroeder
|0:10:37
|20
|Benjamin Woodbury
|0:11:34
|21
|Leo Haefemeyer
|0:11:54
|DNS
|John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Hayes Sanborn (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNS
|Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Trent Williams (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNS
|Chad Brown
|DNS
|John Burkle (Atlas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Smith (Hup United)
|0:38:35
|2
|William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:00:15
|3
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:00:48
|4
|William Pankonin (xXx Racing)
|0:00:49
|5
|Andre-Paul Michaud (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:01:12
|6
|Scott Forrest
|0:01:39
|7
|Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)
|0:01:50
|8
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:01:55
|9
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|0:01:56
|10
|Jw Miller
|0:02:32
|11
|Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:02:50
|12
|Adam Staufenberg (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|0:02:52
|13
|Jay Maas (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:02:54
|14
|Derek Griggs
|0:02:55
|15
|Lennard Zinn (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:04:18
|16
|Jim Bell (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|17
|Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:04:37
|18
|Matthew Fix
|0:05:10
|19
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:05:16
|20
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|0:06:06
|21
|Peter Leugers
|0:06:16
|22
|John Bliss (Team Kappius)
|0:06:17
|23
|John Svanda (Lakes Area Physical Therapy/LAPT CC)
|0:06:18
|24
|Tim Skinner (Flying Bobcats)
|0:06:43
|25
|Hardwick Gregg (MG & G Racing)
|0:06:54
|26
|Bob Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:07:09
|27
|Andrew Lowe (Tread Head Cycling)
|28
|Jon Antonneau
|0:07:26
|29
|Michael Larson
|0:08:08
|30
|Larry Gundlach (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:08:24
|31
|Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
|32
|Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)
|0:08:54
|33
|Jeff Huser
|0:08:56
|34
|Rolf Windh (Guys Racing Club)
|0:09:19
|35
|Christopher Stclair
|0:09:22
|36
|Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:09:25
|37
|Mitchell Moses (CCR)
|0:09:40
|38
|Barry Schmitt (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:09:45
|39
|Marshall Leininger (Stark Velo)
|0:10:56
|40
|Ken Burst (Team Momentum)
|0:11:46
|41
|Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder)
|0:12:16
|42
|John Grosz
|0:12:34
|43
|Robert Sorenson (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:13:00
|44 (-1 lap)
|Chris Black (Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|45
|Aaron Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|46
|Donald Libasci (Racer X Cycling)
|47
|Tim Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|48
|Timothy Bryan
|49
|Charles Mcdonald (Reser Bicycle/Covington-Newport Cycling)
|50
|Thomas Wilson
|51
|Mark Mendelson (Big Ring Flyers)
|DNS
|Charles Stearns (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|DNS
|David Schrauth (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|Mike Robinson
|DNS
|Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|DNS
|Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|DNS
|Kurt Greenslit
|DNS
|Bryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|DNS
|Michael Mayer (Trek Midwest Team)
|DNS
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|DNF
|Thomas Prehn (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Peter Oyen
|DNF
|Norman Wellings
|DNF
|Charles Townsend (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kari Studley (Team Redline)
|0:42:17
|2
|Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:00:32
|3
|Amber Markey
|0:00:42
|4
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:00:59
|5
|Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|0:01:14
|6
|Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing)
|0:02:20
|7
|Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:03:14
|8
|Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:04:33
|9
|Elizabeth So (Les Petites Victoires)
|0:05:17
|10
|Katina Walker (Crankskins.com)
|0:06:00
|11
|Hidi Cramer (Avanti Racing Club)
|0:07:24
|12
|Amanda Schaper (Ritte CX Team)
|13
|Dorothy Wong (The TEAM)
|0:08:20
|DNS
|Anne Schwartz (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Cathy Rowell (Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel Cyclery)
|DNS
|Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Brems (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:32:09
|2
|Stephanie Uetrecht (WebCyclery.com/WebCyclery Racing)
|0:01:24
|3
|Mackenzie Green (Queen City Wheels)
|0:01:49
|4
|Emily Zinn (Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella/Naked Women's Racing)
|0:01:52
|5
|Ashley Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:02:00
|6
|Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:02:04
|7
|Emily Thurston (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:04:02
|8
|Courtney Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)
|0:04:50
|9
|Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|0:04:54
|10
|Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|0:05:27
|11
|Cynthia Milnick (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:06:18
|12
|Shannon Russell (2 Rivers Racing)
|0:06:25
|13
|Jordan Dube (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE/Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:06:36
|14
|Anica Koontz Miller (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:06:58
|15
|Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands)
|0:07:30
|16
|Mei Zhao (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|0:09:53
|17
|Karen Tourian (Guys Racing Club)
|0:10:32
|18
|Cheyenne Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)
|0:15:54
|19 (-1 lap)
|Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|20
|Allison Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|21
|Stephanie Skladzien
|22
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))
|DNS
|Marnie Pearsall (Hollander RDC)
|DNS
|Susan Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
|DNS
|Lyndsay Mckeever (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|DNS
|Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|DNS
|Anne Barnes
|DNF
|Maurine Sweeney (Racer X Cycling)
|DNF
|Deirdre Garvey (BRAC)
|DNF
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)
