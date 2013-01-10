Trending

Craig wins, Studley repeats in US singlespeed 'cross championship races

First two titles awarded in Wisconsin

Full Results

Men - Single Speed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)0:43:14
2Aaron Bradford (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:02:11
3Isaac Neff (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:03:08
4Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:03:22
5Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:03:23
6William Iaia0:03:24
7Craig Etheridge (Donnelly Sports)0:03:47
8Devin Clark (Hub Bicycle Company)0:04:20
9Scott Chapin (Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster/Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:04:23
10Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)0:04:43
11Alexander Martin (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)0:04:47
12Corey Stelljes (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:04:48
13Jesse Lalonde (Twin Six)0:05:27
14Trevor Koss (Magnus)0:05:57
15Travis Braun (Magnus)0:06:55
16Joe Curtes (Twin Six)0:07:09
17Luke Woodard0:07:22
18Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)0:07:23
19Brad Young (Woodstock Bicycle Club)0:07:26
20Micah Fritzinger (McDonalds Cycling Team/Peloton Sports Group)0:07:50
21Jeff Curtes (Speedvagen Racing)0:07:54
22Isaac Young0:08:01
23Walid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)0:08:49
24Kailin Waterman0:09:00
25Lee Unwin0:09:27
26Adam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:10:27
27Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)0:10:51
28 (-2 laps)Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
29Michael Curtes (Twin Six)
30Mark Harms (HTFU Racing)
31Chris Mcgee (Feedback Sports Racing)
32Samuel Dobrozsi
33Ernesto Marenchin (Twin Six)
34Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
35Daniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen)
36Derek Griggs
37Jeffrey Walker
38Brian Milnick (Routine Leg Works)
39Michael James (Dingo Race Productions LLC)
40Alan Zinniker (Ritte CX Team)
41Steve Schafer (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
42Rory Murphy
43Brennan Wodtli (All Access Racing)
44James Summers (Slimenundgrossen)
45Joseph Fortin
46Joshua Arends (ROBOTS
47Ross Giese (Team Velocause)
48Robert Higgins (Johnny Sprockets)
49 (-3 laps)Keith Ortiz (Half Acre Cycling)
50Drew Wilson
51Matthew Prior
52Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
53Dominic Leone
54John Grosz
DNSLouis Kuhn (The Pony Shop)
DNSChristopher Woody
DNSJeremiah Gantzer (Double I Cycling Experience (DICE))
DNSOliver Vrambout (The Bikery Du Nord)
DNSMichael Rowell (Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing/Bell Lap Cycling Club)
DNSMarcus Bush
DNSChad Brown
DNSMark Babcock (Deeds Publishing/Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
DNFBraden Kappius (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFChristopher Jensen (ROBOTS
DNFDavid Schuneman (Velo Duluth)
DNFCj Congrove (Cycle-Smart Inc.)

Men - Non-championship 10-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vandenham (Cycle-Smart)0:44:57
2Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:00:40
3Brannan Fix0:00:59
4Maxwell Ackermann0:02:50
5Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart Inc.)0:03:29
6Andrew Bailey (Dean Endurance MTB/Piney Flats Bicycles/Tri Cities Road Club)0:04:13
7Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:04:14
8Eric Christ (Bicycle Heaven/Team Bicycle Heaven)0:04:30
9Marcus Bush0:05:49
10Isaac Salwolke0:05:54
11Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld/Cyclocrossworld)0:07:26
12Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
13Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:08:23
14Scott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:08:45
15Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:09:00
16 (-1 lap)Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
17Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
18Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
19Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
20Matthew Kosloske (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
21Sam Beste (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
22Andrew Baldyga (Half Acre Cycling)
23Grant Flick
24Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
25Earl Gage (JBV Coaching)
26Zachary Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
27Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)
28Alex Morton (Fraser Bicycle & Fitness)
DNFCaleb Drew
DNFNathan Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)

Men Non-Championship 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Newlin (My Wife Inc)0:38:21
2Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:00:07
3Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)0:00:41
4Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)0:01:09
5Adam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:01:29
6Andy Hoenisch (Twin Six)0:02:06
7Abe Goorskey0:02:10
8Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)0:03:07
9Bart Hollaren (Peace Coffee Racing)0:03:09
10Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)0:03:48
11Jereme Noffke0:03:51
12Brian Parker (The Bonebell)0:03:58
13Zachary Redding0:04:44
14Mark Bibbey (Focus Racing)0:05:07
15Joshua North0:05:12
16Ryan Carlson (Twin Six)0:05:55
17Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling/HTFU Racing)0:06:41
18Matthew Prior0:08:47
19Mac Schroeder0:10:37
20Benjamin Woodbury0:11:34
21Leo Haefemeyer0:11:54
DNSJohn Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
DNSHayes Sanborn (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNSJason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
DNSTrent Williams (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNSChad Brown
DNSJohn Burkle (Atlas Cycling Team)
DNFMatthew Block (Bikeman.com)

Men Non-Championship 40-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Smith (Hup United)0:38:35
2William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)0:00:15
3Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:48
4William Pankonin (xXx Racing)0:00:49
5Andre-Paul Michaud (Durango Wheel Club)0:01:12
6Scott Forrest0:01:39
7Harold Stephenson (Rally Sport Cycling Team)0:01:50
8Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:01:55
9Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)0:01:56
10Jw Miller0:02:32
11Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)0:02:50
12Adam Staufenberg (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)0:02:52
13Jay Maas (Trek Midwest Team)0:02:54
14Derek Griggs0:02:55
15Lennard Zinn (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:04:18
16Jim Bell (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
17Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)0:04:37
18Matthew Fix0:05:10
19Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)0:05:16
20Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:06:06
21Peter Leugers0:06:16
22John Bliss (Team Kappius)0:06:17
23John Svanda (Lakes Area Physical Therapy/LAPT CC)0:06:18
24Tim Skinner (Flying Bobcats)0:06:43
25Hardwick Gregg (MG & G Racing)0:06:54
26Bob Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)0:07:09
27Andrew Lowe (Tread Head Cycling)
28Jon Antonneau0:07:26
29Michael Larson0:08:08
30Larry Gundlach (MadCity Velo Club)0:08:24
31Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
32Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)0:08:54
33Jeff Huser0:08:56
34Rolf Windh (Guys Racing Club)0:09:19
35Christopher Stclair0:09:22
36Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:09:25
37Mitchell Moses (CCR)0:09:40
38Barry Schmitt (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:09:45
39Marshall Leininger (Stark Velo)0:10:56
40Ken Burst (Team Momentum)0:11:46
41Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder)0:12:16
42John Grosz0:12:34
43Robert Sorenson (Big Ring Flyers)0:13:00
44 (-1 lap)Chris Black (Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
45Aaron Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
46Donald Libasci (Racer X Cycling)
47Tim Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
48Timothy Bryan
49Charles Mcdonald (Reser Bicycle/Covington-Newport Cycling)
50Thomas Wilson
51Mark Mendelson (Big Ring Flyers)
DNSCharles Stearns (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
DNSDavid Schrauth (The Pony Shop)
DNSMike Robinson
DNSBrian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
DNSCorey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
DNSKurt Greenslit
DNSBryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)
DNSMichael Mayer (Trek Midwest Team)
DNSBilly Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
DNFThomas Prehn (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
DNFPeter Oyen
DNFNorman Wellings
DNFCharles Townsend (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)

Women - Single Speed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kari Studley (Team Redline)0:42:17
2Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:00:32
3Amber Markey0:00:42
4Katrina Dowidchuk (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:59
5Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:01:14
6Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing)0:02:20
7Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing)0:03:14
8Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)0:04:33
9Elizabeth So (Les Petites Victoires)0:05:17
10Katina Walker (Crankskins.com)0:06:00
11Hidi Cramer (Avanti Racing Club)0:07:24
12Amanda Schaper (Ritte CX Team)
13Dorothy Wong (The TEAM)0:08:20
DNSAnne Schwartz (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
DNSCathy Rowell (Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel Cyclery)
DNSKatie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)

Women Non-Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Brems (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)0:32:09
2Stephanie Uetrecht (WebCyclery.com/WebCyclery Racing)0:01:24
3Mackenzie Green (Queen City Wheels)0:01:49
4Emily Zinn (Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella/Naked Women's Racing)0:01:52
5Ashley Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:02:00
6Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)0:02:04
7Emily Thurston (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)0:04:02
8Courtney Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)0:04:50
9Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)0:04:54
10Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)0:05:27
11Cynthia Milnick (Fort Collins Cycling Team)0:06:18
12Shannon Russell (2 Rivers Racing)0:06:25
13Jordan Dube (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE/Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:06:36
14Anica Koontz Miller (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:06:58
15Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands)0:07:30
16Mei Zhao (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)0:09:53
17Karen Tourian (Guys Racing Club)0:10:32
18Cheyenne Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)0:15:54
19 (-1 lap)Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
20Allison Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
21Stephanie Skladzien
22Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))
DNSMarnie Pearsall (Hollander RDC)
DNSSusan Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
DNSLyndsay Mckeever (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
DNSKennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
DNSAnne Barnes
DNFMaurine Sweeney (Racer X Cycling)
DNFDeirdre Garvey (BRAC)
DNFVictoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews