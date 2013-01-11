Tilford repeats as US masters 'cross champion
Butler on top in first race back
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Townsend (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:32:15
|2
|Fred Wittwer (ALAN North America Cycling)
|0:00:23
|3
|D Douglas Long (360 Racing)
|0:00:57
|4
|David Beals (Team NYCROSS.com/nycross.com)
|0:00:58
|5
|Landon Beachy (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:01:51
|6
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|0:01:53
|7
|Tom Palmer (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:01:56
|8
|Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:02:23
|9
|Albert Weigel (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:02:45
|10
|Richard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling)
|0:03:21
|11
|Thomas Doucette (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))
|0:03:22
|12
|Kerry Shields (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:04:37
|13
|Charles South (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|14
|Robert Dillon (1K2GO-Onion River Sports/Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|0:04:40
|15
|Michael Spak (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|0:05:50
|16
|Michael Kurtz (Team Army-USAC)
|0:05:51
|17
|Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee BC)
|0:08:21
|18
|Jerry Pearce (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|0:10:43
|19
|Edward Reed (The Pony Shop)
|0:10:59
|20
|Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme)
|0:11:11
|21
|Harry Fortney (DMOS Racing Team/Des Moines Cycle Club)
|0:16:18
|22 (-1 lap)
|Norman Wellings
|23
|Walter Stoops (ABD Cycling Club)
|24
|David Mcfadden (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)
|25
|Chris Canfield (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|DNS
|Walt Rider (901 Racing)
|DNS
|Rit Booth (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Hunter Smith (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leone Pizzini (First State Velo Sport)
|0:33:35
|2
|Lewis Rollins (CONTENDER BICYCLES/The Contender Club)
|3
|Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing)
|0:01:29
|4
|Allan Marvin (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:01:51
|5
|Rick Abbott (Excel Sports Boulder)
|0:04:03
|6
|Ken Burst (Team Momentum)
|0:04:41
|7
|Julian Coupland (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:06:07
|8
|John Adamson (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:07:45
|9
|Larry Mayse
|0:10:04
|DNF
|James Briggs (Allegheny Cycling Association)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronald Riley (Bike Station Aptos)
|0:46:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederic Schmid (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:42:23
|2
|Walter Axthelm (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
|0:01:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|0:50:11
|2
|Jeffrey Appeltans (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org)
|0:01:05
|3
|Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|0:01:40
|4
|John Paul Mccarthy (SRAM Factory)
|0:02:39
|5
|Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:03:04
|6
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:34
|7
|Danny Warner (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:03:37
|8
|Dave Eckel (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:03:51
|9
|Tim Hacker (Planet Bike)
|0:04:01
|10
|John Shull (Alberto's Sport)
|0:04:27
|11
|Derek Griggs
|0:04:29
|12
|Robert Reuther (Bike Line)
|0:04:49
|13
|Scott Stahl (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:04:58
|14
|Jim Bell (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|0:05:39
|15
|Tedd Jacobson (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:05:41
|16
|Shawn Downing (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:06:16
|17
|Gregory Goblirsch (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:06:20
|18
|Bill Okeefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:06:28
|19
|Joseph Piscitello (PA Masters RC)
|0:06:48
|20
|Mark Featherman (Guys Racing Club)
|0:07:03
|21
|Gregory Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)
|0:08:53
|22
|Kenneth Smith (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:09:15
|23
|Mark Mastoras
|0:09:21
|24
|Jon Suyko (The Pony Shop)
|0:09:46
|25
|Paul Warloski (My Wife Inc)
|0:10:16
|26
|Jon Hicks (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)
|0:10:38
|27 (-1 lap)
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|28 (-2 laps)
|Mitchell Moses (CCR)
|29
|Todd Andersen (Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|30 (-3 laps)
|Dwayne Letterman (MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road Club)
|31
|Rick Bass (Momentum Racing LLC - MO)
|32
|Thomas Thornquest (Kenwood Racing)
|DNS
|Steel Bokhof (The Pony Shop)
|DNS
|David Bartol (MBRC/Flanders/Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNS
|Tim Godby
|DNS
|Jeffrey Hilligoss (Angry Catfish)
|DNS
|Phillip Kenealy (University of New Hampshire)
|DNS
|David Luczynski (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)
|DNS
|William Koehler (BELGIANWERKX)
|DNS
|Mike Robinson
|DNS
|Thomas Price (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|DNS
|Eric Swenson (Crossniacs)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Walker
|DNS
|Charles Stearns (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Stephen Songer (360 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Downs (Planet Bike)
|0:40:01
|2
|Henry Kramer (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized/California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:28
|3
|Scott Paisley (MVC/Blue Wheel/Monticello Velo Club)
|0:00:51
|4
|Norman Kreiss (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:52
|5
|Randy Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
|0:01:19
|6
|Brad Young (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:01:44
|7
|Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain Cycling Organization)
|0:01:50
|8
|John Thompson (Team Plan C)
|0:02:07
|9
|Lennard Zinn (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:17
|10
|Brook Watts (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:02:50
|11
|Alan Blanchard (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:03:00
|12
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:03:06
|13
|Thomas Prehn (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|0:03:14
|14
|William Kuster
|0:03:15
|15
|Dag Selander (Team Plan C)
|0:03:19
|16
|Jim Gentes (buy-cell.com)
|0:04:13
|17
|Paul Curley (Spin Arts Cycling)
|0:04:22
|18
|Geoffrey Chandler (Speedway Wheelmen)
|0:04:26
|19
|John Adamik (Riverside Racing)
|20
|John Bliss (Team Kappius)
|0:04:37
|21
|William Stevens (Spin Arts Cycling)
|0:05:17
|22
|George Smith (The 99%ers)
|0:05:48
|23
|Glen Jones (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:05:50
|24
|Tom Mahaney
|0:06:03
|25
|Darryl Mataya (MadCity Velo Club)
|26
|Jeffrey Schepper (Speedway Wheelmen)
|0:06:38
|27
|Mark Mcgeen (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|0:06:42
|28
|Hardwick Gregg (MG & G Racing)
|0:07:23
|29
|Mike Bown (V.C. Bikesport)
|0:07:45
|30
|Michael Larson
|0:08:10
|31
|Bruce Porter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:08:11
|32
|James White (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))
|0:09:56
|33
|Jeffrey Brown (Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling)
|0:11:05
|34 (-1 lap)
|Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)
|35
|Paul Sadoff (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|36
|James Hopson (Mercy-Specialized/Iowa City Cycling Club)
|37
|Jeff Huser
|38
|Mark Considine (Goosetown Racing Club)
|39
|Chris Black (Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|40
|Marshall Leininger (Stark Velo)
|41
|John Reimbold (Heckawee)
|42
|Don Carr (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|43
|Peter Ackermann
|44
|David Mccollum
|45 (-2 laps)
|Thomas Wilson
|46
|Andrew Mishlove (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|47
|Michael Merulla (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|48
|Steven Vorderman (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Craft (Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Coar (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Butler
|0:41:08
|2
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:01:03
|3
|Linda Sone (Crossniacs)
|0:01:28
|4
|Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:01:47
|5
|Margell Abel (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:02:26
|6
|Kimberly Flynn (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio/Scenic City Velo)
|0:03:34
|7
|Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:04:04
|8
|Stephanie Uetrecht (WebCyclery.com/WebCyclery Racing)
|0:05:16
|9
|Julie Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:05:35
|10
|Heidi Beck (Twin Six)
|0:07:17
|11
|Kimberly Thomas (Velo City Cycles)
|0:09:11
|12
|Lara Marek (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org)
|0:09:56
|13
|Carrie Hansen (Cycle Lodge)
|0:10:11
|14 (-1 lap)
|Suzanne Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team/Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|15
|Meredith Rambow (Birchwood/GIS)
|16
|Gina Kenny (PSIMET Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)
|0:32:29
|2
|Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)
|0:00:33
|3
|Stacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:00:42
|4
|Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
|0:00:51
|5
|Geraldine Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:01:54
|6
|Michele Satrowsky (Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:02:12
|7
|Tracy Yates (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:03:00
|8
|Jennifer Kraut (Team TBB/Deep Blue)
|0:03:29
|9
|Katina Walker (Crankskins.com)
|0:04:53
|10
|Cynthia Milnick (Fort Collins Cycling Team)
|0:09:03
|11
|Dorothy Wong (The TEAM)
|0:11:09
|12 (-1 lap)
|Marnie Pearsall (Hollander RDC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Brems (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:32:13
|2
|Kris Walker (The Contender Club)
|0:00:27
|3
|Lori Cooke (Cycle Lodge)
|0:01:33
|4
|Deirdre Garvey (BRAC)
|0:02:36
|5
|Diana Tanner (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:03:19
|6
|Catherine Walberg
|0:03:55
|7
|Nancy Heymann (Higher Gear Chicago Cycling Club)
|0:04:15
|8
|Susan Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:05:11
|9
|Kathleen Porter (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|0:12:53
|10 (-1 lap)
|Karen Tourian (Guys Racing Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:34:36
|2
|Patricia Kaufmann (My Wife Inc)
|0:00:24
|3
|Melissa Behr (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:02:56
|4
|Beverly Enslow (Hammer Nutrition/CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team)
|0:11:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diane Ostenso (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:35:49
|2
|Jane Geisse (Spin)
|0:02:31
|3
|Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands)
|0:05:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie O'Neill
|0:47:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC)
|0:45:43
