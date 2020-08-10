USA Cycling move 2020 Cyclo-cross Nationals to Iowa City

The City of Iowa City, Iowa, and USA Cycling announced that the 2020 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships would relocate to Iowa from Illinois for December.

The U.S. championships were originally set to be held in DuPage County, Illinois, outside Chicago, the second week of December. Hosted by the DuPage Sports Commission/DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau, work began on the course at Cantigny Park in early March, prior to shutdowns related to the worldwide coronovirus pandemic.

However, restrictions imposed by the State of Illinois pertaining to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic caused USA Cycling to relocate the championships. DuPage County officials call the move a postponement, and are interested in hosting the Cyclo-cross championships in 2021.

“The state of Illinois has made the decision to heavily restrict events as part of their reopening plan, resulting in the cancellation of events such as the Chicago Cross Cup. Due to these restrictions, we will not be able to hold Cyclocross Nationals in DuPage County,” USA Cycling National Events Director Tara McCarthy announced on the governing body’s web site August 6.

“While hopeful that Cyclocross Nationals can take place in its new location, safety considerations will ultimately dictate whether the event takes place. As usual, during this time, we will not open registration until we are certain the event will take place. We will continue to update you on the situation as it develops.”

Jingle Cross, Inc, which puts on the Jingle Cross Cycling Festival in Iowa City, Iowa, announced August 6 it would postpone the 2020 event, scheduled for October 9-11, until 2021. The same venue that is used for the festival, Johnson County Fairgrounds, will be used for the nationals.

The event date for the national championships remains the same, December 8-13, with minor schedule changes. Based on the developing changes to the CX calendar in the US, USA Cycling will also modify qualification standards for elite racers.

“For 2020, Jingle Cross will redirect our energy and assist our long-time partners USA Cycling and Iowa City in hosting the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. We hope to bring a bit of Jingle Cross flare to Nationals,” said Jingle Cross organisers in a press release.

USA Cycling added that the pandemic situation will be closely monitored by all parties with close collaboration between event organizers, local and state health officials, and health care providers to ensure the December event for the new venue.

Other cycling events that have been cancelled in the Great Lakes region include Intelligentsia Cup and Tour of America’s Dairyland presented by Kwik Trip.