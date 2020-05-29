Tour of America's Dairyland postponed until 2021

Organisers of the Tour of America's Dairyland (ToAD) have postponed the 10-day event until 2021 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place in June, however, organisers said it was impossible to confirm the safety of its participants, staff and spectators.

"While Wisconsin has slowly started to re-open, our collective ability to determine how best to keep our generous series sponsors, amazing racers, dedicated staff, and loyal fans healthy and safe as COVID-19 evolves remains incredibly uncertain," said ToAD Executive Director Bill Koch.

"ToAD has built our reputation and success the past 11 years by delivering world class bike racing and outstanding community celebrations, and we promise to build upon that success into the future."

ToAD offers 10 days of criterium racing in communities across Wisconsin. Last year, more than 100,000 spectators attended the series which featured more than 5,000 entries from nearly 1,000 racers including professionals, Olympians, and amateurs, according to a press statement.

ToAD organisers had continued preparing for this year's event this summer until the final decision was made to call off the event.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone for their patience as we continued to monitor, plan and held onto hope that we could make 2020 possible. Focusing now on an even greater 2021 is the best path forward," Koch said.

Organisers have noted that all riders who took advantage of early on-line registration will be offered the option of a credit for next year or a refund.

The Intelligentsia Cup and Maryland Cycling Classic, a new 1.Pro-ranked one-day race, have also announced this week that their events will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Cycling announced that it extended its suspension of all issued permits for sanctioned events – including USA Cycling races, rides, camps, and clinics – through May 31. More than 775 events sanctioned by USA Cycling have been cancelled or postponed.

The national sport governing body is working with its stakeholders, event organizers, and medical experts to develop guidelines and best practices to assist in keeping participants, event staff, volunteers, and the communities where it holds events as safe as possible once riding and racing resumes.