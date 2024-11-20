US juniors Matthew Crabbe, Ashlin Barry and Enzo Edmonds grab significant wins in cyclocross and on track

Crabbe scores victory in Belgium for Eurocross Academy while Barry-Enzo duo win two Madison titles in 30 minutes

Matthew Crabbe, 16, celebrates a victory at U17 race at Parkcross in Hever, Belgium
Matthew Crabbe, 16, celebrates a victory at U17 race at Parkcross in Hever, Belgium (Image credit: Eurocross Academy / @thepenultimatestage)
Reigning US junior cyclocross national champion Matthew Crabbe wasted no time in winning his first-ever race in Europe, grabbing glory on the first day of a four-event swing with the Eurocross Academy (ECA). 

The Buford, Georgia 16-year-old used a final lap sprint to outdistance Bas Vanden Eynde of Belgium for the victory in the men's U17 race on Saturday at Parkcross in Belgium.

