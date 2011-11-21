US cross country mountain bike nationals head east in 2013

Georgia Gould (Luna) celebrates victory in the US cross country national championship race in her former hometown of Ketchum, Idaho (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The US cross country mountain bike nationals will head east for the first time since they were held in Mount Snow, Vermont, in 2008. The 2013 and 2014 USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships will be held in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania. Sun Valley, Idaho, the 2011-2012 host of cross country nationals will instead host the USA Cycling Marathon National Championships in 2013-2014.

"We're excited to get ahead of these events," USAC Managing Director of National Events Micah Rice said. "To be able to announce some our national championship events this far in advance creates great opportunities for our partner cities as well as the riders to plan ahead."

The Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, received strong support from Discover Lehigh Valley Sports. It will be the first time this national championship event will be held in the mid-Atlantic region. Additionally, it is located 10 miles from cycling hotbed Trexlertown and approximately an hour away from Philadelphia.

"Bear Creek is excited to showcase our resort and challenge the best riders in the country on our demanding and technical trails." Bear Creek Mountain Resort Events Manager Gary Klein, who will be the event's Race Director.

Sun Valley, Idaho, has proven to be a huge hit as a destination after its first year of hosting cross country nationals. The vast network of trails and the atmosphere associated with the Ride Sun Valley Festival make it an ideal host of the marathon nationals.