US Mountain Bike National Championships locations, dates set

Mary McConneloug in the short track at US Nationals (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick)

USA Cycling finalized its US Mountain Bike National Championship Calendar for 2011, which will mark the first year the governing body is splitting the running of cross country and gravity nationals.

USA had previously announced that cross country nationals, including cross country, short track and super D events, would be run in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 14-18, but this week it released the dates and location of gravity nationals. The gravity nationals will head east to the Great Smokey Mountains. Downhill and four cross racing will be held at North Carolina's Beech Mountain on September 24-25.

After being part of the 24 Hours of Moab for the past two years, the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships will feature a change of scenery for 2011. Making the move to Colorado Springs, Colorado, the event will award Stars-and-Stripes jerseys over the weekend of October 1-2.

Following two years at Tahoe, the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships will head to the eastern half of the country for 2011. The event, which will be held at the Timberline Resort in Davis, West Virginia, on October 28-30.

Having been held in conjunction with the Firecracker 50 in Breckenridge, Colorado, for the past four years, the USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships will make a move for 2011. The annual event, which crowns 24 national champions in ultra-endurance mountain biking, will be held in Bend, Oregon, on September 17.

2011 USA Cycling National Championship Calendar

July 14-17: USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships - Sun Valley, Idaho

September 17: USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships - Bend, Oregon

September 24-25: USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships - Beech Mountain, North Carolina

October 1-2: USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships - Colorado Springs, Colorado

October 28-30: USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships - Davis, West Virginia