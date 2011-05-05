New Ride Sun Valley Festival includes US Mountain Bike Nationals

Image 1 of 3 A rider flies along singletrack in Sun Valley, Idaho (Image credit: Scott) Image 2 of 3 The Ride Sun Valley Festival will be held in mid-July 2011. (Image credit: Scott) Image 3 of 3 The Sun Valley All Mountain competition will combine results from cross country and super D races. (Image credit: Scott)

The Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival, presented by Scott Sports, will be held in conjunction with the 2011 USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships on July 14-17 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The week-long event will include the three national championship race disciplines of cross country, short track and super D as well as events like a fat tire criterium, a pump track championship and plenty of riding.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be hosting an event of this caliber and starting a tradition of celebrating the amazing mountain biking which we are so stoked to have here," said Greg Randolph, General Manager of the Sun Valley Chamber of Commerce. "Once people get a taste of our community, trails, and surroundings, the biggest challenge will be leaving."

On Thursday evening, July 14, a Fat Tire Criterium for cyclists of all ages and experience levels will be run in downtown Ketchum. Held on a fast, technical course, this race is designed to create inspiring rides and spectator excitement.

The cross country, super D and short track races will be held on Bald Mountain, a ski area operated by Sun Valley Resort. Over 1,000 racers are expected to participate. Scott will be backing a two-day all mountain competition, combining the results of the super D and cross country races.

There will also be a "Week of Epic Rides", which are daily guided and shuttled mountain bike rides in addition to the aptly named "Ride Sun Valley Local Stoker Rides" that will feature some of Sun Valley's most epic trails. Cyclists can experience the regional back country scenery while riding demanding Northwest trails.

On Saturday, July 16, the Ketchum Bike Parks pump track will host the Second Annual Idaho Pump Track State Championship. Riding on the success of 2010's event, this year's competition is prepared to bring the next level of pump track racing to the national stage. This fun, family-oriented event, will round out the week's festival atmosphere.

"Sun Valley has a very strong mountain biking community and we're very excited to be holding our USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships there for the next two years," said USA Cycling National Events Director Kelli Lusk."

"When we learned that Sun Valley had earned the bid for the 2011-2012 Cross Country National Championships, Scott was immediately interested and involved in the event," said Adrian Montgomery, Marketing/PR Director at Scott Sports. "We want the Ride Sun Valley and the nationals to be the most successful event possible. Scott has a long-term commitment to the event and to the community we live and work in. We invite the industry and the mountain bike enthusiasts nationwide to come and partake in what Sun Valley has to offer. It's a singletrack fantasy that you must experience."

For more information on the races including race schedules, courses and community events, visit www.ridesunvalley.com.

For more info on the USA Cycling national championship event, visit www.usacycling.org/events/2011/mtbnationals/.