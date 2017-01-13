UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Riders stop for a chat with some of the locals. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 The traffic signs are a bit different in Colombia. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 A massage for UnitedHealthcare's Chris Jones from soigneur Mike Smith (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 Danny Summerhill (left), Taylor Wiles (middle), and Katie Hall (right), get a bit of relaxation time in between rides, rubs and meals. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 The UnitedHealthcare men's team regroups during a training ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 UnitedHealthcare will be riding Orbea bikes in 2017 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 The men's team refuels at a sidewalk cafe. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 Time to relax for Jonny Clarke, Sebastian Alexandre and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Team mechanic David Sagat gets a wheel ready to roll. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 New director Sebastian Alexandre, formerly of Jamis, talks with Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Tanner Putt is in his third year with UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 New recruit Travis McCabe relaxes in the Colombian sun during the UnitedHealthcare camp. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Bikes and helmets ready to go at the UnitedHealthcare camp (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Both men's and women's teams will compete on Orbea bikes this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 UnitedHealthcare riders train in the Colombian countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall will focus on the general classification results again this year (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 UnitedHealthcare riders caught in traffic during a ride in Colombia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Ben Day makes some last-minute adjustments for Lauren Hall's bike at the UnitedHealthcare camp. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 UnitedHealthcare riders train in the Colombian countryside (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 Lachlan Norris gets used to his new team at the UnitedHealthcare camp (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 Gear and clothing hang outside to dry at UnitedHealthcare team camp in Colombia. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Alex Cataford is new to UnitedHealthcare in 2017 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The men and women of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling ventured to Colombia in December for a two-week winter training camp designed to pave the way for a smooth start to their 2017 seasons in Australia and Argentina. This is the first year the US Pro Continental team held a training camp in the South American country.

"Medellin was an easy choice for us," said General Manager Mike Tamayo. "Not only do both Daniel Jaramillo and Janier Acevedo live and train in the area, but Diana Peñuela lives fairly close as well. Most importantly for us, the weather is wonderful, the roads are stunning and the people are incredibly friendly."

While in Colombia, the teams rode three-plus hours most days, eventually riding up to six and seven hours. Working with both the sporting directors and high-performance director Ben Day, schedules were developed to provide solid training miles at altitude while still allowing time for bike fits, massages and team bonding. The team stayed at La Finca Ponderosa, a compound known for hosting sporting teams and cycling camps.

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling women will start their season in Australis at the Santos Women's Tour January 14-17, while the men will begin their 2017 campaign in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan January 23-29, before heading to Australia for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race and the Herald Sun Tour.