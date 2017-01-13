UnitedHealthcare train in Colombia - Gallery

US Pro Continental team prepares for season openers in Australia and Argentina
The men and women of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling ventured to Colombia in December for a two-week winter training camp designed to pave the way for a smooth start to their 2017 seasons in Australia and Argentina. This is the first year the US Pro Continental team held a training camp in the South American country.
"Medellin was an easy choice for us," said General Manager Mike Tamayo. "Not only do both Daniel Jaramillo and Janier Acevedo live and train in the area, but Diana Peñuela lives fairly close as well. Most importantly for us, the weather is wonderful, the roads are stunning and the people are incredibly friendly."
While in Colombia, the teams rode three-plus hours most days, eventually riding up to six and seven hours. Working with both the sporting directors and high-performance director Ben Day, schedules were developed to provide solid training miles at altitude while still allowing time for bike fits, massages and team bonding. The team stayed at La Finca Ponderosa, a compound known for hosting sporting teams and cycling camps.
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling women will start their season in Australis at the Santos Women's Tour January 14-17, while the men will begin their 2017 campaign in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan January 23-29, before heading to Australia for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race and the Herald Sun Tour.
