UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling to ride Orbea bikes

Image 1 of 8 The 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Men’s and Women’s Teams (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 8 The completely redesigned 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team kit, provided by Jakroo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 8 The 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Men’s team at training camp in Colombia. Carlos Alzate (left) and Sebastian Haedo (right) lead the group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 8 The 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling women’s team at training camp in Colombia. With Lauretta Hanson (left) and Ruth Winder (right) in the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 8 Lachlan Norris, Daniel Eaton, and Tanner Putt (l-r) have a quick cup of coffee before a training ride, sporting the all-new Jakroo custom kits (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 8 Greg Henderson grabs some Honey Stinger fuel for a training ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 8 Beating the Colombian heat during training camp thanks to the breathable Jakroo kits (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 8 The new 2017 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Orbea Orca team bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team has announced that they will ride Orbea bikes this year. The American Pro Continental team raced on Wilier bikes in 2016 but moves to the Spanish manufacture for this season, with both the men's and women's squads kitted out with top of the range equipment.

The men's team will ride the Orbea Orca OMR, while the women's team will ride the Orca OMP for road races and the Orbea Ordu in time trials.

"We share the same healthy lifestyle values as UnitedHealthcare, and are excited to work with an American team who has a global footprint," Ander Olariaga of Orbea said when asked why they chose to work with UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling.

The team have also unveiled their 2017 racing kit – for both teams, along with their complete list of sponsors.