UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling to ride Orbea bikes
American team show off 2017 race kit
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team has announced that they will ride Orbea bikes this year. The American Pro Continental team raced on Wilier bikes in 2016 but moves to the Spanish manufacture for this season, with both the men's and women's squads kitted out with top of the range equipment.
Related Articles
The men's team will ride the Orbea Orca OMR, while the women's team will ride the Orca OMP for road races and the Orbea Ordu in time trials.
"We share the same healthy lifestyle values as UnitedHealthcare, and are excited to work with an American team who has a global footprint," Ander Olariaga of Orbea said when asked why they chose to work with UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling.
The team have also unveiled their 2017 racing kit – for both teams, along with their complete list of sponsors.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy