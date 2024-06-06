Unbound 100 winner Lauren Stephens travels to Volta Catalunya Femenina focused on petition to make Olympics

By
published

'It's never over till it's over' says US Pan American road champion

US gravel national champion Lauren Stephens won her third Unbound Gravel 100 in 2024
US gravel national champion Lauren Stephens won her third Unbound Gravel 100 in 2024 (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) takes multi-tasking to a new level, again. As the US gravel national champion, she made an early commitment to focus on the road this year to earn qualification for the Paris Olympic Games. While an automatic spot had not materialised, her results sheet continued to burst from road, and gravel, races. 

A change of plans in late May allowed her to travel from Brazil to Kansas for Unbound Gravel last week, though not for the 200-mile race as one of the five required event as a Life Time Grand Prix competitor. She downsized to the women’s 100-mile event and it paid dividends with her third victory at that distance. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).