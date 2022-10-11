Lauren Stephens: I circled the globe to ride three World Championships in three weeks

A month of perpetual motion for Lauren Stephens eventually came to a halt beneath the imposing walls of Cittadella on Saturday afternoon. The American had been part of the winning move at the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships, but her efforts – not to mention the effects of toggling between three disciplines and as many continents over the previous month – took their toll in the final phase of racing.

A little under 35km from the finish, Stephens had to relent under the weight of eventual winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s forcing in the five-rider leading group. Her contribution to the day’s spectacle deserved at least a place in the top 10, but cycling, in all its disciplines, is an unforgiving endeavour.

On the last run along the banks of the Brenta, tinged in rosy hues by the setting sun, Stephens was caught and passed by two of the chasing groups. On the muddy kick into Cittadella, cramp briefly took hold, but she rallied to finish in 15th place in the fortified town, just over eight minutes down on Ferrand-Prévot. Still, the experience had been its own reward.

“It was amazing. About halfway through, I was in the front group of five, and I knew I was suffering, but I thought maybe I could conserve. But at 35k to go, I started cramping and couldn’t hold the wheel,” Stephens said. “I fell back through two groups, and then on this last little switchback, I totally cramped and had to walk up.”

A little context is required at this point. Stephens’ schedule had seen her place 29th at the Mountain Bike Marathon Worlds in Haderslev, Denmark on September 17 and then line out at the Road Worlds in Wollongong less than a week later. After travelling home to the United States, she returned to Europe to tackle her third different World Championships in the space of 21 days.

“It's been a fantastic experience,” Stephens said. “I started with the Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships in Denmark. That was my first Mountain Bike race outside of Texas, so I was extremely nervous for that. I didn’t know how any of the dynamics worked, like even if the riders would get called up one by one at the start like a cyclo-cross race.

“Then I went to Australia, but unfortunately, I woke up sick that morning. I’d had some pretty rough travel to get there. I didn’t have a great day while I was in Australia, but I raced hard while I was in the race.”

The Texan was due to compete at Gravel Locos in Colorado on the last weekend of September, but the lingering effects of her illness in Wollongong saw her sit out that race. It allowed a respite of sorts before the next long-haul fight to Italy for the Gravel World Championships.

“I made a complete circle around the globe to ride three World Championships,” said Stephens. “I’ve been sick, but this is something I really wanted to do, and you always have hope you can have a good day. I’m so happy with the way I raced, and I put myself in a situation to have a good day.

“I didn’t race scared, I raced aggressively, so I don’t regret anything – and to fully cramp like I did meant that I left it out there. It meant that my body didn’t have it, but it was so much fun, and I was so happy to take part in it.”

US and European gravel

The UCI Gravel World Championships concept was not met with universal acclaim in the United States when it was first pitched, but Stephens – and her husband Mat, who raced with the elite men the next day – were keen to partake in the historic occasion. Like many in the Veneto, Stephens did not view the UCI’s involvement as posing an existential threat to the longer-running events in North America.

“I feel like they can coexist. We have the big races in the US that established themselves, and they will stay just as they are. You’ll have Unbound and so many other races, and they’ll stay as they are, and you’re going to have these UCI races,” Stephens said.

“I race bikes as a profession, so the more we can make cycling a global experience, get more media and exposure, it can be nothing but good for the sport. I think we’re just going to have both now. It was so cool to have the Europeans racing gravel. I’m so excited to see gravel grow and become a global sport.”

The Gravel World Championships may have been Stephens’ last race of 2022, but it does not mark the end of her travels or her activities for this year. After racing road, gravel, mountain bike and cyclo-cross, the 37-year-old may yet turn her hand to team management in the future, and the first steps will come this Autumn.

“I’m going to go back home for a couple of weeks, then I’m back in Europe to go to Switzerland to take the UCI director course,” said Stephens said. “Next year, I’ll be racing again for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, but I’m not sure what I’ll be doing in the following years, and I just want to prepare. I’m excited to pursue directing when I finish my cycling career.”

Before then, of course, there are still miles to race in multiple disciplines. Road racing will remain the former US champion’s principal focus in 2023, but Stephens will again look to race across all terrains. “I’ll target some of the Spring Classics, but hopefully, I get to do some gravel and mountain bike to mix it up a bit too.”